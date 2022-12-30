Read full article on original website
The mysterious death of a Mexican corrido singer captivates a global audience, thanks to a podcast
His image can be found on T-shirts at California markets, and fans still listen to his raspy voice singing the corridos, or Mexican ballads, that made Chalino Sánchez famous. Decades after he was found shot to death when he was 31 years old, his allure has only been compounded by a popular podcast that has revived interest in the "King of Corrido."
Ohio Architect, Fiancée and 2 Family Members Missing in Mexico Since Christmas Day
Jose Gutierrez visited a bar in Zacatecas with Daniela Márquez and her two relatives on Sunday but has not been heard from since An Ohio man and his fiancée have been missing in Mexico since Christmas Day. Jose Gutierrez and Daniela Márquez went out to eat at a bar in Zacatecas in central Mexico on Sunday, but have not been heard from since, Jose's sister, Brandie Gutierrez, told Cincinnati's Fox 19. "The bars actually noticed screams," she said, and added that the family believes they could have been...
"El Tony Montana" — the brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss "El Mencho" — is arrested by the army
The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.
Killing of artist brothers shatters Mexico City’s veneer of safety
The two brothers’ bodies were found in a cellar, bound hand and foot, their heads wrapped in packing tape. Their elderly uncle, who had also been murdered, lay nearby. The grisly discovery, announced by authorities on Sunday, has rocked Mexico City, piercing the veneer of relative safety that has long characterised the capital, an oasis of tentative calm in a country awash with violence.
A Cartel Boss Nicknamed ‘Tony Montana’ Was Just Arrested in Mexico
The brother of one of the world’s most wanted drug lords — El Mencho — was just arrested in Mexico. Authorities arrested Antonio Oseguera Cervantes, alias “Tony Montana,” for his role in helping to run the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG for its Spanish acronym.) The CJNG was founded around 2012 by his younger brother, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes aka El Mencho, and quickly became one of the most widespread and ruthless criminal organizations on Earth.
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are vacationing in a Caribbean hotspot for celebs
Marc Anthony’s Pa’lla Voy Tour 2022 is over; therefore, he is taking a well-deserved vacation with his girlfriend, model Nadia Ferreira. The couple traveled to the Dominican Republic, specifically to La Romana, known for being a hotspot for celebs on the island. The salsa singer also owns...
Expert: Arrest of ‘Tony Montana’ is payback for Jalisco cartel attacks on military
The Mexican government is confirming the arrest of the brother of Jalisco New Generation Cartel kingpin Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, a.k.a. “El Mencho.”
Femicides in Mexico: Little progress on longstanding issue
ECATEPEC, Mexico (AP) — On a November afternoon, Mónica Citlalli Díaz left home in a sprawling suburb of Mexico’s capital and headed to the school where she’d been teaching English for years. It seemed an ordinary day, but on this one, she never arrived at work.
Rapper Gangsta Boo of Three 6 Mafia dies at 43
Gangsta Boo, rap pioneer and former member of Memphis hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, has died. She was 43. Gangsta Boo’s representative confirmed news of her death to Variety. No cause was given. Her work with Three 6 Mafia helped propel the group from the Dirty South hip-hop underground...
Jeremiah Green, Founding Member of Modest Mouse, Dead at 45
Jeremiah Green, founding member and drummer of Modest Mouse, died on Saturday following recently being diagnosed with cancer. The band confirmed the news via social media. He was 45. “I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah,” Modest Mouse wrote. “He laid...
Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters Dies at 74
“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada, and her sisters June and Bonnie, and at peace,” said a statement jointly attributed to her four closest survivors — a sister, Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz, and her granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer. “She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there.”
Irene M. Borrego’s ‘The Visit and A Secret Garden’ Rescues Spanish Painter Isabel Santaló from Oblivion
The multi-prized Spanish doc feature “The Visit and A Secret Garden,” one of the 15 features in competition at this year’s ARCA, plays off a moving contradiction. A film of two parts, the first for a full half hour captures the once celebrated Spanish painter Isabel Santaló in decrepit old age living in absolute anonymity in a cramped apartment somewhere on Madrid’s nondescript outer-radius. Directed by Irene M. Borrego, the artist’s niece, and a London Film School alum and prized short film director, the film captures Santaló some 50 years after she dropped off the radar of Madrid’s art scene, having trained...
Cuba mixes up a series of hits with its cocktail creativity
First there was the "Drake," a concoction of alcohol and macerated mint leaves imbibed by British privateer Sir Francis Drake in Cuba in the 16th century. Then "The Train," a blend of gin, barley and hot water from the early 1900s. But the art of the cocktail in Cuba really...
