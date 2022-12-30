ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, VA

Virginia man captured by CCSO after being wanted for possession of child pornography

By Karlton Clay
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Adp1o_0jyedkpR00

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A wanted fugitive from Tazewell County, Virginia has been captured by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, Derek “Reece” Sameul Ringstaff, 37, was captured by the CCSO early Wednesday morning.

According to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, a wanted alert circulated for Ringstaff by them and the U.S. Marshal Service on Friday, December 23rd due to Ringstaff being wanted on outstanding warrants for Possession of Child Pornography and Larceny.

According to social media, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office named CCSO as the arresting agency.

According to the incident report, a passerby called dispatch stating that there was a while male, later identified as Ringstaff, was hunched over on the side of the road, and later, when the officer arrived after being waved down. Ringstaff told the officer that he had escaped from a radical group in Virginia and had been on the run for several days.

The incident report continues with Ringstaff saying his vehicle was in the parking lot of Wal-Mart on Steiner Way, and another deputy did confirm that it was there.

According to the officer, there were multiple lacerations on his left wrist, and Ringstaff admitted that he cut his wrist with a razor blade earlier in the day because “he did bad things and didn’t want to put his family through court proceedings.”

After Gold Cross EMS was requested, the officer says that he discovered Ringstaff had a warrant for Child Pornography after running his information through GCIC/NCIC.

According to authorities, Ringstaff is currently booked into the Columbia County Detention Center.

Tazewell County is located near Virginia’s Northwest border with Tennessee and West Virginia.

