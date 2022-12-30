ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandville, NY

advantagenews.com

Fatal accident affects Interstate 70 traffic

One driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 Friday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Floyd Shinn of Waterford Michigan died after his car was hit from behind. It struck the median wall of eastbound 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. Two lanes...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
WHEC TV-10

Possible police chase and crash on 590 southbound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a chaotic scene on the 590 southbound on Sunday. There were reports of a possible police chase and crash on the 590 South. The video shows New York State Troopers investigating the crash. News10NBC heard reports on Sunday afternoon of a chase on the 590 South and 104 East. We also heard reports of troopers blocking off parts of the road.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Sheriff Carpinelli: Intoxication is a possible factor in Thursday’s fatal snowmobile accident in West Turin

LEWIS COUNTY- The unfortunate news of Lewis County’s first fatal snowmobile accident this season surfaced earlier today and according to Sheriff Carpinelli, intoxication is currently considered a possible factor. “Pending a further investigation on the case,” the Sheriff told us Friday morning. Image by Brian Trainor. Emergency responders...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Cicero man dies in snowmobile crash

WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A Cicero man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Lewis County Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Brett McGowan was operating a snowmobile on trail C-4-A in the town of West Turin around 6:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Man dies after snowmobile accident in Upstate NY, deputies say

West Turin, N.Y. – A Cicero man died Thursday after he struck a tree during a snowmobile accident in Lewis County, deputies said. Around 6:18 p.m., Brett T. McGowan, 42, was riding a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc North West on a trail in the town of West Turin, Lewis County deputies said. McGowan was out riding with friends when he failed to make a turn on the trail and struck a tree, they said.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?

The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua man killed in crash

BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News Channel 34

Death on I-81

(WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.According to New York State Police, at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an S-U-V running a red light in the Town of Cortlandville and […]
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days

An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Barn fire rages at Amish farm

TOWN OF DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - A barn in St. Lawrence County is a total loss following a fire Thursday evening. The call came in just before 4:30 p.m. to an Amish farm at 184 Risley Road in the town of DeKalb. According to the owners of the barn,...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County man steals items from convenience store

A Cortland County man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he stole merchandise from a convenience store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Michael P. Ahearn, 36 of Cortlandville, stole merchandise from the Pit Stop gas station and convenience store late Tuesday evening.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

