Fatal accident affects Interstate 70 traffic
One driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 Friday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Floyd Shinn of Waterford Michigan died after his car was hit from behind. It struck the median wall of eastbound 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. Two lanes...
WHEC TV-10
Possible police chase and crash on 590 southbound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a chaotic scene on the 590 southbound on Sunday. There were reports of a possible police chase and crash on the 590 South. The video shows New York State Troopers investigating the crash. News10NBC heard reports on Sunday afternoon of a chase on the 590 South and 104 East. We also heard reports of troopers blocking off parts of the road.
Police make 5 notable DWI arrests in Capital Region
New York State Police arrested five individuals caught driving while intoxicated with significant BAC levels.
Man driving pickup truck killed in crash on LI
A 33-year-old man driving a pickup truck was killed after going off the roadway early Friday morning, according to Suffolk police.
Missing NY Man Hasn't Been Seen In More Than A Week, State Police Report
New York State Police asked the public for help locating a missing man who hasn't been seen in more than a week. Theodore Sikora, age 78, of Davenport in Delaware County, has not had any contact with his friends or family in more than two weeks, New York State Police reported on Monday, Jan. 2.
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff Carpinelli: Intoxication is a possible factor in Thursday’s fatal snowmobile accident in West Turin
LEWIS COUNTY- The unfortunate news of Lewis County’s first fatal snowmobile accident this season surfaced earlier today and according to Sheriff Carpinelli, intoxication is currently considered a possible factor. “Pending a further investigation on the case,” the Sheriff told us Friday morning. Image by Brian Trainor. Emergency responders...
wwnytv.com
Cicero man dies in snowmobile crash
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A Cicero man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Lewis County Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Brett McGowan was operating a snowmobile on trail C-4-A in the town of West Turin around 6:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.
newyorkupstate.com
Man dies after snowmobile accident in Upstate NY, deputies say
West Turin, N.Y. – A Cicero man died Thursday after he struck a tree during a snowmobile accident in Lewis County, deputies said. Around 6:18 p.m., Brett T. McGowan, 42, was riding a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc North West on a trail in the town of West Turin, Lewis County deputies said. McGowan was out riding with friends when he failed to make a turn on the trail and struck a tree, they said.
New York State Man Accused of Living Inside School, Stealing Plow to Commit Burglary
We round out 2022 with one of the more bizarre stories of the year. *** This is NOT to be confused with a somewhat similar story out of Cheektowaga, where a man saved 24 people by breaking into Pine Hill Primary Center, and setting up shelter during the storm. ***
WNYT
Senior investigator retires from NY State Police after 37 years
A senior investigator with the New York State Police retired on Monday after 37 years. Michael Cuomo joined the state police in 1985. He’ll be remembered as a mentor to many people, say state police.
Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?
The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
parentingisnteasy.co
State trooper miraculously spots missing toddler on mountain top just before nightfall
Children love running in the woods and exploring the nature around them, but if they are not careful or if their parents lose sight of them for a moment, they can easily get lost there. Losing track of your child can be scary at the shopping mall, imagine a place...
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua man killed in crash
BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
Death on I-81
(WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.According to New York State Police, at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an S-U-V running a red light in the Town of Cortlandville and […]
Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days
An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
Gas tax holiday for New York state, Nassau County ends today
The tax break was originally put in place in June when prices skyrocketed over $5 a gallon.
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snow
2022 is a year to be quickly forgotten by Americans, with the strongest snowstorm in decades. It caused lots of problems and damage in every field and most of all plenty of victims.
wwnytv.com
Barn fire rages at Amish farm
TOWN OF DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - A barn in St. Lawrence County is a total loss following a fire Thursday evening. The call came in just before 4:30 p.m. to an Amish farm at 184 Risley Road in the town of DeKalb. According to the owners of the barn,...
New York State employees help shovel out Schiller Park Senior Center residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Employees from at least 10 New York State agencies came together Friday at Schiller Park Senior Center to help residents dig out from the storm. It was organized by the state's Department of Transportation to clear sidewalks and other walkways for seniors to finally be able to get outside and get to grocery stores or other essential items.
cortlandvoice.com
County man steals items from convenience store
A Cortland County man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he stole merchandise from a convenience store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Michael P. Ahearn, 36 of Cortlandville, stole merchandise from the Pit Stop gas station and convenience store late Tuesday evening.
