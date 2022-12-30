Read full article on original website
KRGV
McAllen Pest Control honored by the city
McAllen Pest Control has been honored by the city Monday. They are the first pest control business licensed in the Valley and one of 77 in the entire state. McAllen Pest Control works closely with the city of McAllen, the Parks and Rec Department, as well as the city's courthouse and schools in McAllen ISD.
riograndeguardian.com
Audio: Food Bank RGV director’s remarks at Prosperity Task Force meeting
EDINBURG, Texas – Omar I. Rodriguez, director of grants and governmental relations for the Food Bank RGV, is part of the Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force. The task force was set up by Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez to tackle his county’s high rate of poverty. The task...
riograndeguardian.com
Castañeda: Setting up Prosperity Task Force shows strategic and visionary planning
It was extremely wise of Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is set up the Prosperity Task Force to address poverty in his county. It shows excellent strategic planning. The task force can and should give valuable recommendations to the Rio Grande Valley as the region’s economy adjusts to the dangerous impact the pandemic has had on our communities.
valleybusinessreport.com
Weslaco Chamber CEO Earns National Honor
Barbara Jean Garza was in the midst of a lengthy and successful public administration career at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley when a job opportunity arose that piqued her interest. The Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce was looking to hire a new chief executive officer. Garza’s initial thought...
Cameron County District Clerk to host passport fair
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County District Clerk’s Office will be hosting a passport fair on Jan. 18 in San Benito. The passport fair will be held at the Cameron County Annex Building meeting room at 1390 W. Expressway 83 in San Benito from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The following is required for […]
VBMC Harlingen retains its Level II Trauma Center verification
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen announced it has been re-verified as Cameron County’s only Level II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. A news release said VBMC was originally designated as Level II in February 2018 and was the first hospital in the Rio Grande Valley to receive […]
KRGV
UPDATE: Edinburg missing K-9 officer found
EDITOR'S NOTE: THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT. The Edinburg Police Department has located their missing K-9 officer Sunday. Officer Rasco was found unharmed and was safely returned to his handler, the news release stated. The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating one of its K-9...
City of McAllen set to embark on multiple projects in 2023
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen and its 2,500 employees say they are working hard to improve residents quality of life through numerous anticipated projects this upcoming year. McAllen City Manager Roel Roy Rodriguez tells Valley Central, “We see quality of life in a more holistic approach. That includes transportation, our airport, our […]
kurv.com
Affidavit: Palmview Man Struck, Killed Brother With Large Pipe
A Palmview man accused in the Christmas Day killing of his brother admitted to authorities that he struck him with a PVC pipe. That’s according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor. 25-year-old Luis Enrique Cruz is charged with murder in the beating death of his brother Saul.
Teen charged with murder after 14-year-old ejected from car in Rio Grande City
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teen driver has been charged with murder and a 14-year-old passenger who was not wearing a safety belt was ejected from a car and killed Sunday morning, according to state officials. The driver in the single-car crash was identified as Hugo Ernest Rivera, 17, of Rio Grande City, […]
kurv.com
Man Charged After Claiming To Be Deputy, Interfering With Arrest
A man is facing charges in McAllen after trying to interfere in a police investigation and then claiming to be a Hidalgo County deputy. Police arrested Adrian Berrones last week on charges of reckless driving, resisting arrest and impersonating a public servant. Police say Berrones yelled at officers during a...
CCSO: Man with warrant out of Walker County arrested in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs officers at the Gateway International Bridge arrested a man wanted for aggravated robbery. Luis Angel Carmona was taken into custody by federal officers and turned over to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Cameron County dispatchers confirmed Carmona had an outstanding arrest […]
Best of RGV: Curbside 88 named No. 1 breakfast taco spot
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral’s Best of RGV asked viewers of NBC23 to nominate and vote on the best breakfast taco spot in the Rio Grande Valley. The responses are in, and the votes tallied. And the winner was Curbside 88 Street Food in Weslaco, where business owners Jose Luis and Veronica Solis told us […]
Why does gas suddenly cost so much more in the Valley?
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gas prices spiked after Christmas weekend across the Rio Grande Valley. Prices for regular unleaded gasoline Friday typically varied around $2.69 to $2.78 across McAllen, after being priced closer to $2.29 per gallon just days ago. In Brownsville and Harlingen, prices averaged $2.83 per gallon Friday. Optimism falls, prices rise On […]
City of Pharr hosts first New Year’s Eve Ball Drop
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a way to festively ring in the new year, the City of Pharr hosted its first ever New Year’s Eve Ball Drop this Saturday in Downtown Pharr. City of Pharr’s Special Events Manager, Vanessa Soto, told Valley Central, “It’s the first time we’re having this event. Hopefully it’s a successful […]
San Benito police search for suspect after two Stripes robbed at gunpoint
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito police are working to identify a man allegedly behind two robberies of a Stripes store. The man is believed to be the same suspect involved in multiple robberies in Harlingen based on his clothing, police said. A man wearing a blue Nike hooded sweatshirt entered the Stripes at […]
valleybusinessreport.com
Delta Announces New Non-Stop Flights From Harlingen
Valley International Airport is now offering a new Delta Air Lines non-stop route to Minneapolis – Saint Paul International Airport. The seasonal flight will begin service on Feb. 17 and run through May 8. “We would like to take this opportunity to welcome back a long time airline partner...
Misuse of fireworks causing major injuries
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks are a New Year’s tradition, but the colorful explosion can also cause major injuries if mishandled. At the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation paramedics are dispatched to treat injuries sustained by fireworks around this time of year. Rene Perez, director of patient transport services with the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, […]
FBI: Man tried to sell 13 pounds of cocaine at Stripes in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — FBI agents arrested a man attempting to sell 13 pounds of cocaine at a Stripes in Brownsville, records indicate. Jorge Enrique Chacon was arrested Dec. 22 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show. A criminal complaint obtained […]
McAllen PD: Two hospitalized by accident that involved motorcycle
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people were transported to a local hospital Wednesday night after a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in McAllen. At 9:49 p.m., McAllen police received a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle at the 3100 block of N. 2nd Street. Two people, the rider […]
