Hidalgo County, TX

KRGV

McAllen Pest Control honored by the city

McAllen Pest Control has been honored by the city Monday. They are the first pest control business licensed in the Valley and one of 77 in the entire state. McAllen Pest Control works closely with the city of McAllen, the Parks and Rec Department, as well as the city's courthouse and schools in McAllen ISD.
MCALLEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Castañeda: Setting up Prosperity Task Force shows strategic and visionary planning

It was extremely wise of Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is set up the Prosperity Task Force to address poverty in his county. It shows excellent strategic planning. The task force can and should give valuable recommendations to the Rio Grande Valley as the region’s economy adjusts to the dangerous impact the pandemic has had on our communities.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Weslaco Chamber CEO Earns National Honor

Barbara Jean Garza was in the midst of a lengthy and successful public administration career at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley when a job opportunity arose that piqued her interest. The Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce was looking to hire a new chief executive officer. Garza’s initial thought...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County District Clerk to host passport fair

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County District Clerk’s Office will be hosting a passport fair on Jan. 18 in San Benito. The passport fair will be held at the Cameron County Annex Building meeting room at 1390 W. Expressway 83 in San Benito from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The following is required for […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

VBMC Harlingen retains its Level II Trauma Center verification

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen announced it has been re-verified as Cameron County’s only Level II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. A news release said VBMC was originally designated as Level II in February 2018 and was the first hospital in the Rio Grande Valley to receive […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

UPDATE: Edinburg missing K-9 officer found

EDITOR'S NOTE: THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT. The Edinburg Police Department has located their missing K-9 officer Sunday. Officer Rasco was found unharmed and was safely returned to his handler, the news release stated. The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating one of its K-9...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

City of McAllen set to embark on multiple projects in 2023

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen and its 2,500 employees say they are working hard to improve residents quality of life through numerous anticipated projects this upcoming year. McAllen City Manager Roel Roy Rodriguez tells Valley Central, “We see quality of life in a more holistic approach. That includes transportation, our airport, our […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Affidavit: Palmview Man Struck, Killed Brother With Large Pipe

A Palmview man accused in the Christmas Day killing of his brother admitted to authorities that he struck him with a PVC pipe. That’s according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor. 25-year-old Luis Enrique Cruz is charged with murder in the beating death of his brother Saul.
PALMVIEW, TX
kurv.com

Man Charged After Claiming To Be Deputy, Interfering With Arrest

A man is facing charges in McAllen after trying to interfere in a police investigation and then claiming to be a Hidalgo County deputy. Police arrested Adrian Berrones last week on charges of reckless driving, resisting arrest and impersonating a public servant. Police say Berrones yelled at officers during a...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man with warrant out of Walker County arrested in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs officers at the Gateway International Bridge arrested a man wanted for aggravated robbery. Luis Angel Carmona was taken into custody by federal officers and turned over to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Cameron County dispatchers confirmed Carmona had an outstanding arrest […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Best of RGV: Curbside 88 named No. 1 breakfast taco spot

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral’s Best of RGV asked viewers of NBC23 to nominate and vote on the best breakfast taco spot in the Rio Grande Valley. The responses are in, and the votes tallied. And the winner was Curbside 88 Street Food in Weslaco, where business owners Jose Luis and Veronica Solis told us […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Why does gas suddenly cost so much more in the Valley?

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gas prices spiked after Christmas weekend across the Rio Grande Valley. Prices for regular unleaded gasoline Friday typically varied around $2.69 to $2.78 across McAllen, after being priced closer to $2.29 per gallon just days ago. In Brownsville and Harlingen, prices averaged $2.83 per gallon Friday. Optimism falls, prices rise On […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Pharr hosts first New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) —  As a way to festively ring in the new year, the City of Pharr hosted its first ever New Year’s Eve Ball Drop this Saturday in Downtown Pharr. City of Pharr’s Special Events Manager, Vanessa Soto, told Valley Central, “It’s the first time we’re having this event. Hopefully it’s a successful […]
PHARR, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Delta Announces New Non-Stop Flights From Harlingen

Valley International Airport is now offering a new Delta Air Lines non-stop route to Minneapolis – Saint Paul International Airport. The seasonal flight will begin service on Feb. 17 and run through May 8. “We would like to take this opportunity to welcome back a long time airline partner...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Misuse of fireworks causing major injuries

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks are a New Year’s tradition, but the colorful explosion can also cause major injuries if mishandled. At the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation paramedics are dispatched to treat injuries sustained by fireworks around this time of year.  Rene Perez, director of patient transport services with the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

FBI: Man tried to sell 13 pounds of cocaine at Stripes in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — FBI agents arrested a man attempting to sell 13 pounds of cocaine at a Stripes in Brownsville, records indicate. Jorge Enrique Chacon was arrested Dec. 22 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show. A criminal complaint obtained […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD: Two hospitalized by accident that involved motorcycle

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people were transported to a local hospital Wednesday night after a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in McAllen. At 9:49 p.m., McAllen police received a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle at the 3100 block of N. 2nd Street. Two people, the rider […]
MCALLEN, TX

