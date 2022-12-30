A car crash that sent an SUV careening into a Kentucky bar early on New Year’s Eve sent eight people to the hospital. The crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning when a car turned off a side street into the path of an SUV on Louisville’s Frankfort Avenue. The SUV spun off the road and hit The Hub Louisville, a bar and restaurant that stays open until 4 a.m. on weekends, police told the Courier Journal.

