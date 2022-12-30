Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Second escaped Casey County inmate apprehended
The second inmate that escaped from the Casey County Jail in December has been apprehended, according to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office. Angela Mason and Chasity Burton escaped from the Casey County Jail in the early morning hours of Dec. 1, and Mason was apprehended less than 48 hours after the escape.
fox56news.com
2 pounds of meth seized after traffic stop in Frankfort, 1 man arrested
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A central Kentucky man was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Monday. Kentucky State Police said 33-year-old Jarod Nicely, of Menifee County, was pulled over for speeding. A search of the vehicle led troopers to find two pounds of meth in his vehicle. Nicely...
953wiki.com
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Henry County
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (01/01/2023) – On December 30, 2022 at approximately 7:32 pm Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a 911 call in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a truck on Kentucky Highway 146 near the 8800 block. The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2002 Ford...
Wave 3
LMPD officer & passenger injured in crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department Officer and his passenger are injured in an early morning crash. The crash happened at 12:00 am Monday morning at Jackson and Lampton Street near Meyzeek Middle School. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the officer was in his cruiser going north...
WKYT 27
Three injured in overnight shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Lexington Police officers responded to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue for a report of shots fired. No victims were found at the scene, but three victims arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officials say no suspects...
wcluradio.com
Constable arrested after alleged altercation with woman
GLASGOW — A Barren County constable was arrested sometime early Sunday after an altercation with a woman. Glasgow Police arrested Joseph E. Ramey, 29, along Cranbrook Drive, according to a news release. Officers initially responded to a domestic complaint. Upon investigation, officers determined that Ramey and a female had...
wbontv.com
Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest
Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
WLKY.com
Man, child injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and child were shot in the West Wing of the Kentucky State Fairgrounds Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. The call came in about 10:30 a.m., and when LMPD Fourth Division officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
Wave 3
Man shot and killed near Mid City Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed on the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue Monday morning. Louisville Metro Police Officers found a man who had been shot when they got to the scene. The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.
Car crashes into Kentucky restaurant New Year’s Eve, sends eight people to hospital
A car crash that sent an SUV careening into a Kentucky bar early on New Year’s Eve sent eight people to the hospital. The crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning when a car turned off a side street into the path of an SUV on Louisville’s Frankfort Avenue. The SUV spun off the road and hit The Hub Louisville, a bar and restaurant that stays open until 4 a.m. on weekends, police told the Courier Journal.
Classic Chevy pickup truck stolen in Hancock County
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies in Hancock County say a thief took off with a nearly 40-year-old pickup truck on New Years Day. Authorities believe the truck, a black 1986 Chevrolet Silverado, was stolen sometime between 12:05 and 8:00 a.m. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was taken from the area of […]
fox56news.com
3 men shot, 1 dead in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Friday. At 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Bradley Court regarding reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three men on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. One...
fox56news.com
3 individuals injured in New Year’s Day shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police didn’t have to wait too long to respond to the first reported shooting of 2023. At 3:13 a.m. officers were called to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue to investigate reported shots fired. Police said they found no shooting victims at the scene but three individuals arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police investigates missing person and murder in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the evening of Dec. 23, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County, according to a release. Family members spoke with KSP Troopers and reported that Kevin Thomas Elder, age 56, of Elizabethtown was missing and he was last known to have been in the Raywick community of Marion County.
wcluradio.com
Man on the run after Thursday stabbing in Hiseville
HISEVILLE — Police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a person Thursday afternoon in Hiseville. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to an altercation around 1:30 p.m. along Branstetter Street. After arriving at the scene, a man was found on the front porch of a home with severe lacerations to his face. He was reportedly in an altercation with 52-year-old Anthony Hamblin. The motive remains unclear.
wdrb.com
KSP: Raywick man arrested after body of Elizabethtown man found on his property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On Dec. 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. KSP was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last...
wdrb.com
5 years of Kentucky State Police investigating most officer shootings leaves transparency, efficiency concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown, Kentucky, police officer Detrick Cooper didn't arrive at Lakecrest Apartments on Dec. 11, 2021, to investigate a man sitting in a vehicle. Nonetheless, when Cooper noticed a gray Toyota Corolla with a decal in the place of a rear license plate, he grew suspicious. The...
WLKY.com
SUV crashes into Clifton bar during early morning hours, injuring 8 people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several people were sent to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a bar in the Clifton neighborhood Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police said that around 3:30 a.m., the SUV was driving on Frankfort Avenue when it collided with another car. That caused...
WLKY.com
Bullet flies through man's Phoenix Hill home on New Year's Eve
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On New Year's Eve, Barry Steiger was asleep at his Phoenix Hill home with his dog when he heard gunshots. When he got out of bed, he said he realized this bullet had entered his home and landed right outside his bedroom. “I got up and...
fox56news.com
Justice and closure: An arrest bring peace to a Lexington family
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – One year later a family that suffered unimaginable loss is remembering their loved one and beginning to heal. Devon Sandusky is another young man whose life was cut short. It happened a week after he turned 21 years old and just days before Christmas...
