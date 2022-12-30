ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

EXPLAINER: How the House of Representatives elects a speaker

WASHINGTON – Kevin McCarthy is set to face a case of deja vu come Tuesday. The political future of the 57-year-old will once again be at stake as Republican lawmakers decide if he should be elected as House speaker. It’s a journey the California lawmaker took once before in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Click2Houston.com

At the Supreme Court, it's taking longer to hear cases

WASHINGTON – When lawyers argue before the Supreme Court, a small white light goes on to tell them when their time is almost expired and then a red light signals when they should stop. But arguments this term are extending well beyond the red light's cue. Arguments that usually...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy