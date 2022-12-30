Read full article on original website
Biden plans to renominate stalled picks for federal posts on Tuesday -source
WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans as early as Tuesday to renominate his picks for a slate of federal posts including the Internal Revenue Service commissioner, Federal Aviation Administration administrator and ambassador to India, an official said.
US headed for recession and another inflation spike in 2023, famed investor Michael Burry says
The U.S. economy is likely poised to tumble into a recession and experience another inflation surge in 2023, according to hedge fund investor Michael Burry.
Rishi Sunak pledges more military support for Ukraine as PM condemns ‘abhorrent’ drone attacks
The UK will provide more military equipment to Ukraine in the weeks ahead, Downing Street has revealed after Rishi Sunak agreed to “intensify” cooperation with president Volodymyr Zelensky.No 10 said the prime minister told the president that moves were underway “to provide further equipment in the coming weeks and months to secure Ukraine’s victory on the battlefield”.Mr Zelensky suggested that “concrete decisions” had been made on fresh military equipment after he talked about “further defence cooperation” with the British PM.“We agreed to intensify our efforts to bring victory closer this year already. We already have concrete decisions for this,” the...
