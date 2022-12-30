ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Canada is banning some foreigners from buying property after home prices surged

CNN — Canada in 2023 is closing its doors to foreign investors who want to purchase homes. A new Canadian law took effect January 1 that essentially bans foreign buyers from buying residential properties as investments for two years. The law was passed because of a spike in Canadian home prices since the start of the pandemic -- and some politicians' beliefs that foreign buyers were responsible by snapping up supply of homes as investments.
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL

Xi Jinping estimates China's 2022 GDP grew at least 4.4%. But Covid misery looms

CNN — China's economy grew at least 4.4% in 2022, according to leader Xi Jinping, a figure much stronger than many economists had expected. But the current Covid wave may hobble growth in the months ahead. China's annual GDP is expected to have exceeded 120 trillion yuan ($17.4 trillion)...
WRAL

Dubai just dropped a 30% tax on alcohol

CNN — Dubai has scrapped a 30% tax on alcohol and will no longer charge tourists or expats for permits to buy alcoholic drinks as the emirate tries to attract more foreign workers and visitors in the face of growing regional competition. Two major retailers in the city, located...
WRAL

Follow the New Year around the world

CNN — Get out of your East Coast mentality, America. Not everyone starts their New Year when you do. The Pacific Island nations of Tonga, Samoa and Kiribati were the first to see in the new year -- when it was still 5 a.m. on December 31 on the East Coast of the United States and 11 a.m. UTC (Coordinated Universal Time, the global standard). New Zealand was next, an hour later.
HAWAII STATE
WRAL

Four things to watch out for in the Middle East in 2023

CNN — The event that dominated the world's news agenda in 2022 was the Ukraine war and its far-reaching repercussions. Its impact was felt deeply in the Middle East, with the region's energy supplies, strategic waterways, and even weapons industries playing a key role in the war. Last year...

Comments / 0

Community Policy