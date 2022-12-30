ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

In-County Trail Projects to Advance in 2023, Yielding Health, Tourism, Quality-of-Life Benefits

The Schuylkill River Trail near the Perkiomen Creek Bridge.Photo byMontgomery County Planning Commission.

Montgomery County currently has two major trail projects in the works: the new Chester Valley Trail extension and the Cross County Trail. Emily Rizzo tracked the progress of both initiatives for WHYY.

The additional outdoor assets are part of the Circuit Trails Coalition’s plans, which aim to connect the region across three states with 500 miles of trails by 2025.

The 3.9-mile Chester Valley Trail extension is expected to open this winter.

It will expand the existing 14.5-mile pathway — which runs into King of Prussia from Exton — through Upper Merion and Bridgeport to Norristown. There, it will connect to Schuylkill River Trail.

The paved, 12-foot-wide trail will be designed for both cyclists and pedestrians. It will “…enable people with different capacities and abilities to use the trail system, whether it’s because of your age or a handicap or some other disability,” said Bill Hartman, the county’s trails and open space planning manager.

Meanwhile, the county is also advancing the new Cross County Trail that will run 17.5 miles across the county when completed. Currently, all stages of the project are in the development pipeline.

Read more about these trail projects at WHYY.

Comments / 1

