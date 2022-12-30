ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, IA

5 Most Affordable Ski Towns To Live In

By Jordan Rosenfeld
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago

When it comes to where you are the most comfortable living, to each their own. Some people pick a geographic location because it vibes with their extracurricular or leisure activities. Others value factors like weather, good schools or cost of living much more.

Cut Costs: 4 Reasons You Should Cancel Amazon Prime
See: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows

For those who live to ski, snowshoe and engage in other winter activities, ski towns can be the perfect location to call home. The problem is -- ski towns are often quite expensive, making moving there prohibitive for the average person.

We're here to help. We dug up five of the most affordable ski towns , using data from Sperling's Best Places, Realtor.com and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNPyF_0jyecqhW00

Boone, Iowa

Boone is a historic town in the Midwest that feels like a small town, despite being part of major metropolis alongside the Des Moines River. Its best known skiing destination is Seven Oaks Recreation.

The cost of living in Boone is among the lowest on this list, at 24.3% lower than the rest of the nation. Boone's a rare place where it costs almost as much to live singly than it does with others, but neither is very steep. You can find a studio apartment for $673 and a two-bedroom apartment for $879.

However, it might just be cheaper to buy a home at this rate, where the median home listing price of $180,000 is almost $250,000 lower than the national average, which was $428,700 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Take Our Poll: How Long Do You Think It Will Take You To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18TSo8_0jyecqhW00

Snowshoe, West Virginia

People come to Snowshoe, as the name suggests, for its popular ski resort, cultural attractions, and golfing. The little mountain town is the smallest on this list, with a population of less than 200 people.

If you live here, it's likely because you love snow, and want to take advantage of the incredible skiing, snowshoeing and other winter activities that take place. For a ski destination, it's still affordable, at 22.1% lower cost of living than the rest of the U.S.

You can find a nice private studio to yourself here for $912 on average in monthly rent, or spend even less on a two-bedroom apartment. Or just call it home permanently and buy an incredibly priced home, which are around $205,000 on average.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2srTk0_0jyecqhW00

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, Montana

Anaconda is not named after the deadly snake, but after the Anaconda Copper Mining Company of Butte. It sits snug in a valley inside the Deer Lodge National Forest, and offers itself as an attraction for the great outdoors, year round.

Whether you're coming to ski or to see "The Stack," an important landmark and state park, this small Montana town offers all the beauty one expects from Big Sky Country. There are plenty of tourist-attraction Montana towns where the cost of living matches the demand, but Anaconda-Deer Lodge is not one of them.

It has a cost of living that's 24.6% lower than the rest of the country. You can rent a studio apartment here for just over $500 a month, and a two-bedroom apartment for around $1,564. And if you're in the market to buy, you can find a home here under the national average, for around $365,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTRlJ_0jyecqhW00

Killington, Vermont

If you like New England's ambience and snowfall, you'll love the ski town of the unfortunately named, but lovely town of Killington.

The median listing home price in Killington was $399,000 in November 2022, according to Realtor.com. For renters, the average rent of a studio is $795, and for a two-bedroom apartment, $1,450, according to Apartment Home Living.

While the general cost of living here is 1% higher than the national average, according to Sperling's Best Places, affording a home here, which averages around $399,000 is still cheaper relative to the median national home price, which is $428,700.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dlmPB_0jyecqhW00

Lake Placid, New York

In the relatively small town of Lake Placid (population 2,356), the living comes more cheaply than other ski towns. According to Sperling's Best Places, overall cost of living is 2.4% lower than the rest of the U.S.

This shows in its affordable places to rent, such as a studio for $983 and a two-bedroom apartment for $1,183. While the median listing home price here is higher than the national average at $640,000, it's still incredibly affordable compared to other ski towns.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 5 Most Affordable Ski Towns To Live In

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiow.com

Sunday Talk: Guth Opposes Carbon Pipeline Projects

As a state senator, agricultural landowner, and shareholder in an ethanol plant, I would like to register my opposition to the carbon sequestration pipeline projects. The Summit Pipeline would pass just 1.25 miles from my home. Its original route would have passed through a quarter section of land that I rent. I understand that the route has currently been moved across the road, so it probably won’t cross that farm.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Ice Storm Warning issued: Here's the breakdown by county

Areas Affected: Audubon; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin. ...Significant Ice Storm Tonight into Tuesday... .A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across about the northwest half of Iowa and neighboring states through tonight and into Tuesday. Much of the precipitation will fall as freezing rain from northwest into north central areas, with a mix of light snow at times. Significant ice accumulations are possible, resulting in treacherous travel conditions and potentially power outages. During the day Tuesday the precipitation will become lighter and end or change to rain in many areas, however, another round of wintry mix followed by widespread light to moderate snow is expected from Tuesday night through Wednesday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Five Iowa Food Organizations Get Wellmark Foundation MATCH Grants

(Undated) -- Five Iowa food organizations will receive grants from The Wellmark Foundation. The Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grants will go toward ending food insecurity across the state. The more than $310,000 will be split between the five Iowa groups and two others in South Dakota. City of...
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE

AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture

Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Conservation group urges Iowans to assist in protecting monarch butterflies

(Ames) -- In 2015, reports began to surface regarding the stark descent of the monarch butterfly population worldwide. Over the past two decades, the monarch butterfly population has declined roughly 80%, sparking widespread concern for the species and its surrounding counterparts. In that same year of 2015, Iowa State University...
IOWA STATE
aarp.org

Advocating at the Legislature for Iowans 50-Plus

Iowa’s annual state legislative session kicks off in January, and AARP will be at the Capitol in Des Moines working for passage of bills that benefit older Iowans. Priorities in the 2023 legislative session will include improving the state’s long-term care system and helping people continue to live independently as they age.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa State back, Missouri in latest AP basketball rankings

(KMAland) -- Iowa State is back and Missouri is in the latest top 25 rankings from the Associated Press. The Cyclones are ranked No. 25 while Missouri is No. 20 and Kansas moved up to No. 3. View the regional conference teams that are ranked this week below. 1. Purdue.
AMES, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Nurse Surrenders License After Charges Settled

(Rockwell City, Iowa) -- An Iowa home-care nurse accused of stealing 14 hydrocodone pills from a patient will surrender her nursing license for at least one year. 63-year-old Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was charged in May of 2022 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and two counts of dependent adult abuse. Hoyt and Calhoun County reached a plea deal where she would plead guilty to one count of dependent adult abuse and one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, in exchange for the other charges to be dropped. Hoyt will serve 12 months of probation. She can apply for reinstatement of her nursing license in one year according to a final order from the Iowa Board of Nursing.
ROCKWELL CITY, IA
iheart.com

Blizzard Warning, Windchill Warning for much of Iowa Friday

(Des Moines, IA) -- A Blizzard Warning continues for much of the northern half of Iowa, with high winds and bitter cold temperatures. Polk and Dallas Counties, and other I-80 counties to the west have been removed from the Blizzard Warning. Counties to the east and north of Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Des Moines woman facing several charges after allegedly driving unlicensed vehicle

A Des Moines woman faces several charges after being observed driving an unlicensed vehicle. Police stopped 22-year-old Jameshia Nevills near the intersection of Highway 965 and Dans Drive in North Liberty just after midnight Saturday for operating a Mitsubishi Galant without front or rear plates. Upon contact, the officer reportedly detected the odor of ingested alcohol and saw that the front passenger was holding an opened can of alcohol. An odor of marijuana was also reportedly detected. Nevills allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and said she was heading towards Des Moines on Interstate 80 when in fact she was heading towards North Liberty on Highway 965. She also provided a different first name when asked.
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Iowa man who tried to vote twice charged with election misconduct

A man is charged with election misconduct after he allegedly completed an absentee ballot and later voted in person. On Dec. 19, police charged 65-year-old Charles Hurd, of Winterset, Iowa, with first-degree election misconduct — a class D felony. Hurd recently spent a night in jail due to the...
WINTERSET, IA
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
232K+
Followers
16K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy