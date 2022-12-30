ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pistons news: A former player Detroit wishes they had back

Every team in the NBA has guys they passed on or traded away that they wish they could have back, including the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons gave away guys like Khris Middleton and Spencer Dinwiddie as afterthoughts in trades that came back to haunt them, as both guys ended up being all stars.
Nets dismantle Spurs for 12th straight win

Yuta Watanabe was feeling it, rattling off five straight second-quarter points and wanting the ball again. The Nets fed their sharpshooter, who penetrated to the left elbow and forced a pull-up that clanged off the rim.  But the way things are going for the Nets, misses become assists. Kyrie Irving had sliced into the lane. He leapt and corralled the rebound with a cocked right arm, throwing down a violent, one-handed dunk that announced this was less a game and more a celebration. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich wanted a timeout, and the Nets wanted to party.  The Nets were surgical in...
Eagles most costly injury down the stretch isn’t Jalen Hurts

While the Philadelphia Eagles are missing quarterback Jalen Hurts due to injury, this player being sidelined has been much more significant. The Philadelphia Eagles are on a two-game losing streak ever since quarterback Jalen Hurts was sidelined due to a sprained throwing shoulder. They lost their Week 16 game to the rival Dallas Cowboys and this past Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. They were unable to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC during that stretch, and will have to do so in Week 18.
