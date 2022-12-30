Yuta Watanabe was feeling it, rattling off five straight second-quarter points and wanting the ball again. The Nets fed their sharpshooter, who penetrated to the left elbow and forced a pull-up that clanged off the rim. But the way things are going for the Nets, misses become assists. Kyrie Irving had sliced into the lane. He leapt and corralled the rebound with a cocked right arm, throwing down a violent, one-handed dunk that announced this was less a game and more a celebration. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich wanted a timeout, and the Nets wanted to party. The Nets were surgical in...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 28 MINUTES AGO