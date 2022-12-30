Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
154 Migrants Arrived in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve on the 18th Bus From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Rowhomes in Port Richmond fall due to gas explosionGodwinPhiladelphia, PA
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Extra Trains And Buses Were Added To NYC And Philadelphia For New Year's EveAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Pistons news: A former player Detroit wishes they had back
Every team in the NBA has guys they passed on or traded away that they wish they could have back, including the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons gave away guys like Khris Middleton and Spencer Dinwiddie as afterthoughts in trades that came back to haunt them, as both guys ended up being all stars.
Lakers' LeBron James commends NFL decision to suspend Bills-Bengals game after Damar Hamlin collapses
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James praised the NFL's decision to suspend Monday's game after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter.
Nets dismantle Spurs for 12th straight win
Yuta Watanabe was feeling it, rattling off five straight second-quarter points and wanting the ball again. The Nets fed their sharpshooter, who penetrated to the left elbow and forced a pull-up that clanged off the rim. But the way things are going for the Nets, misses become assists. Kyrie Irving had sliced into the lane. He leapt and corralled the rebound with a cocked right arm, throwing down a violent, one-handed dunk that announced this was less a game and more a celebration. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich wanted a timeout, and the Nets wanted to party. The Nets were surgical in...
Eagles most costly injury down the stretch isn’t Jalen Hurts
While the Philadelphia Eagles are missing quarterback Jalen Hurts due to injury, this player being sidelined has been much more significant. The Philadelphia Eagles are on a two-game losing streak ever since quarterback Jalen Hurts was sidelined due to a sprained throwing shoulder. They lost their Week 16 game to the rival Dallas Cowboys and this past Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. They were unable to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC during that stretch, and will have to do so in Week 18.
Watch: Fan angle of missed Ohio State field goal is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes (Video)
A fan angle of the now-infamous Ohio State missed field goal in the Fiesta Bowl is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes fans. It has not been a great start to 2023 for Ohio State Buckeyes fans. Had the count been stopped before the stroke of midnight, the Buckeyes are in...
Lions vs. Packers Prediction and Odds for Week 18 (Goff vs. Rodgers, don’t overthink it)
The Green Bay Packers have rallied from 4-8 with four-straight wins, and now have a win-and-in game against the Detroit Lions in Week 18. The Lions need a little bit of help from Baker Mayfield and the L.A. Rams to keep their playoff hopes alive, but if the Rams take down Seattle, then the winner of this game is the No. 7 seed in the NFC.
Bears mock draft: 4 Bears targets from the College Football Playoff
The Chicago Bears are out of the postseason, but with the College Football Playoff ensuing, there are several prospects that could help turn the fortunes around in the Windy City. College football has reached its Final Four, and teams across the NFL, including the Chicago Bears, were tuned in for...
FanSided
303K+
Followers
591K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0