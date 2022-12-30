Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Cornhuskers new: Basketball loses OT thriller, Nelson agonized over decision, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team lost a heartbreaker against Indiana on Sunday as they couldn’t score a single point in OT. On the one hand, the fact that the Nebraska Cornhuskers were even able to go to OT in Bloomington is something that should be commended. That’s not going to make the 74-62 loss go down any easier though.
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule fills final two openings on coaching staff
Nebraska Football head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly filled the final two spots on his coaching staff. The wide receivers coach, as well as the linebackers coach, will join the team soon. Both of the newest Nebraska football coaching staff members are currently with the Carolina Panthers and are expected...
Nebraska Football recruiting: Malachi Coleman peer recruiting hard ahead of impending announcement
Nebraska football recruiting isn’t only being done by the Huskers’ coaches. Malachi Coleman has been busy peer-recruiting one prospect in particular. It should come as no real surprise that the Lincoln East product is looking to get the best players he can to Lincoln. He’s someone who exudes confidence and talent and that can go a long way when it comes to trying to lure potential teammates to town.
A few bold predictions and a few safer ones for Nebraska athletics in 2023
Is that how it could work in 2023? Nebraska athletics certainly feel different as we enter the newest year — though athletics calendar changes in July and sports like basketball split this divide – but whatever. What could be different about Nebraska in 2023? Let’s take some guesses....
Under Armour All-America Game announcements: Good news coming for Nebraska, Oregon?
The Under Armour All-America Game kicks off Tuesday (January 3) at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on ESPN and is set to feature many of the nation's top prospects. Given that the exhibition game takes place after December’s early signing period, many of the game's premier athletes have already signed with ...
Kearney Hub
McKewon: After Frost era finally flopped in 2022, 'Rhulebuild' will take time, patience
LINCOLN – A glint in his eye and a grin on his face, Garrett Nelson struck you as the kind of guy who’d play college football as long as he could. He sued the Big Ten in 2020, after all, to play that season. The Nebraska edge rusher...
GoCreighton.com
Men's Basketball Opens 2023 With Home Game vs. Seton Hall
Seton Hall Pirates (8-7, 1-3 BIG EAST) at Creighton Bluejays (8-6, 2-1 BIG EAST) Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 • 7:30 p.m. • Omaha, Neb. • CHI Health Center Omaha. | LIVE VIDEO | LIVE AUDIO | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF) |. Next Game. Creighton (8-6,...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Concession issues at PBA, Ahman Green comes back, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are trying to figure out how to make the concession lines at Pinnacle Bank Arena quite a bit better than they have been. The issue has been coming up for a little while now, but things hit a head when the Nebraska basketball team took down Iowa in front of a full house.
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Nebraska Closing Strong, Ashton Porter, Cormani McClain
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he predicts whether Cameron Lenhardt and Ethan Nation...
Kearney Hub
Recruiting notes: Nebraska joins race for transfer WR; aiming high with 2024 offers
Nebraska isn’t done adding to its 2023 recruiting class just yet. While the Huskers have already taken five wide receivers from the high school ranks and the transfer portal, a pair of transfer targets are still in play for Nebraska. North Carolina A&T transfer Sterling Berkhalter picked up a Nebraska offer earlier in the week, followed by an offer to Hillsdale College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa on Thursday.
Sand Hills Express
Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter
One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
kfornow.com
Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska
JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
Mega Millions Jackpot sixth largest ever
Lincoln – The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 21 consecutive drawings since October 18 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, December 30 drawing to $640 million or $328.3 million with the cash option selected. This is the sixth largest jackpot in the history of the game.
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Rain likely Monday with ice north of Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All quiet Sunday evening around the metro. Cloudy skies stuck with us all day, but temperatures still warmed into the middle 40s. We will see the quiet weather continue this evening as we cool into the 30s under cloudy skies. A light northeast breeze will slowly pick up overnight, but conditions will still be dry and reasonably mild by Monday morning.
Claims against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman now extend to Louisiana
Claims against the estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks now extend to New Orleans, and include some properties in Wyoming.
klin.com
Winter Returns To Nebraska: The Latest Information
The latest National Weather Service outlook is calling for a chance of rain or drizzle between 9am and noon Monday for the Lincoln area. Rain is forecast after noon with a high near 39. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all
Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
klkntv.com
Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
klin.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska
Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
visitomaha.com
10 Things to Do in January in Omaha
It’s wintertime in the Midwest, so this list is packed with ideas for indoor fun perfect for friends, couples and families. While we are all about bundling up and hitting the slopes, snowshoeing, and Bobbing, there’s something ultra-cozy about planning for more predictable indoor fun. From board games and movies to arcade games and theater, your next memorable indoor adventure awaits in Omaha. Read on for ten ways to enjoy visiting Omaha in the new year.
