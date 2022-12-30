ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FanSided

Nebraska Football recruiting: Malachi Coleman peer recruiting hard ahead of impending announcement

Nebraska football recruiting isn’t only being done by the Huskers’ coaches. Malachi Coleman has been busy peer-recruiting one prospect in particular. It should come as no real surprise that the Lincoln East product is looking to get the best players he can to Lincoln. He’s someone who exudes confidence and talent and that can go a long way when it comes to trying to lure potential teammates to town.
LINCOLN, NE
GoCreighton.com

Men's Basketball Opens 2023 With Home Game vs. Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (8-7, 1-3 BIG EAST) at Creighton Bluejays (8-6, 2-1 BIG EAST) Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 • 7:30 p.m. • Omaha, Neb. • CHI Health Center Omaha. | LIVE VIDEO | LIVE AUDIO | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF) |. Next Game. Creighton (8-6,...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Recruiting notes: Nebraska joins race for transfer WR; aiming high with 2024 offers

Nebraska isn’t done adding to its 2023 recruiting class just yet. While the Huskers have already taken five wide receivers from the high school ranks and the transfer portal, a pair of transfer targets are still in play for Nebraska. North Carolina A&T transfer Sterling Berkhalter picked up a Nebraska offer earlier in the week, followed by an offer to Hillsdale College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa on Thursday.
LINCOLN, NE
Sand Hills Express

Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter

One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska

JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Mega Millions Jackpot sixth largest ever

Lincoln – The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 21 consecutive drawings since October 18 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, December 30 drawing to $640 million or $328.3 million with the cash option selected. This is the sixth largest jackpot in the history of the game.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Rain likely Monday with ice north of Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All quiet Sunday evening around the metro. Cloudy skies stuck with us all day, but temperatures still warmed into the middle 40s. We will see the quiet weather continue this evening as we cool into the 30s under cloudy skies. A light northeast breeze will slowly pick up overnight, but conditions will still be dry and reasonably mild by Monday morning.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Winter Returns To Nebraska: The Latest Information

The latest National Weather Service outlook is calling for a chance of rain or drizzle between 9am and noon Monday for the Lincoln area. Rain is forecast after noon with a high near 39. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
LINCOLN, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all

Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska

Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
NEBRASKA STATE
visitomaha.com

10 Things to Do in January in Omaha

It’s wintertime in the Midwest, so this list is packed with ideas for indoor fun perfect for friends, couples and families. While we are all about bundling up and hitting the slopes, snowshoeing, and Bobbing, there’s something ultra-cozy about planning for more predictable indoor fun. From board games and movies to arcade games and theater, your next memorable indoor adventure awaits in Omaha. Read on for ten ways to enjoy visiting Omaha in the new year.
OMAHA, NE
