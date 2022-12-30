ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
cntraveler.com

Meet the Running Shoe That Holds Up to Maine Winters

I didn’t want another Maine winter to pass using the same old excuse about it being too cold and snowy to do cardio outside. I love wandering through a winter wonderland, but at almost 40, I’m not as quick on my feet as I used to be. If I was going to put any pep in my step, I needed a pair of winter running shoes that felt safe in all the elements.
MAINE STATE
People

Buffalo Mom Who Left Home on Christmas Eve Found Dead Hundreds of Feet Away

Monique Alexander was on her way to a local store when she was caught in the epic storm on Saturday afternoon, her daughter told CNN A Buffalo woman is mourning the loss of her "superwoman" mom, who tragically became one of 37 people who died during the region's "once in a lifetime" winter storm. Casey Maccarone told CNN that her mother, 52-year-old Monique Alexander, ventured out into the blizzard at about 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, seemingly to a local store, when she died.  "She's always felt like superwoman and invincible, so I'm...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Buffalo woman, 22, dies in blizzard after sending chilling final video to family on way home from work

A 22-year-old woman has died in the historic Buffalo blizzard after she sent a chilling final video to her family on her way home from work.Anndel Taylor was driving home on Friday afternoon when her car became stranded in the snow.She remained trapped inside the car for around 18 hours while Winter Storm Elliot raged on all around her, her family said.During those terrifying hours, the 22-year-old told her family members she was “scared” and sent two chilling videos capturing the extreme blizzard blowing around her.The first video, sent to her family group chat at around 4.15pm ET on...
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

New Hampshire Hiker Found Dead on Christmas Morning

A New Hampshire hiker was found dead by search and rescue teams on Christmas morning, officials note. According to reports, the 28-year-old hiker, Guopeng “Tony” Li from Salem, New Hampshire was hiking in the Franconia area of the state when he went missing. New Hampshire Fish and Game...
SALEM, NH
Seacoast Current

Can You Identify the Animal That Left These Tracks in Dover, NH?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It was equal parts investigation fun and absolute sarcasm in The (un)Official City of Dover, NH Facebook Group over the weekend, while everyone tried identifying a mysterious animal.
DOVER, NH
TheDailyBeast

Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
MAINE STATE
Whiskey Riff

Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom

When you’re in your 20s (or even 30s these days), you feel like you’re getting wedding invitations left and right, as a number of your best friends growing up, from college, or from work are getting hitched. With that being said, you get to witness first hand all of the stress that goes into putting together a wedding, and how the bride and groom do everything in their power to make sure it’s perfect. Of course, it typically never turns […] The post Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Skiers Caught in Devastating Avalanche, Miraculously Survive

A terrifying avalanche swallowed a group of recreational skiers at an Australian ski resort recently. However, the group made a miraculous recovery escaping the horrifying event alive. According to reports, the avalanche hit the ski resort on Christmas day, with massive snow slides sweeping across the ski trails near the...
Seacoast Current

One Part of the Now Gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco Lives On

This hasn't been around since 1997, but for some reason - the website is still active. Zac McDorr, who started the Bath Maine History Center Facebook group, wrote a story for the Coastal Journal a couple of years ago about a trip he won to get a behind-the-scenes tour of the now gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco across from Funtwon/Splashtown.
SACO, ME
Rachel Perkins

The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, Maine

The Penobscot Theater on a cloudy day.Photo byBradleyL981/Tripadvisor.com. The city of Bangor, Maine is known for its rich history and its reputation as a haunted city. From ghostly apparitions in historic buildings to strange occurrences in the city's cemetery, there is no shortage of paranormal activity in Bangor. If you're a fan of the supernatural, here are the five most haunted places in Bangor that you won't want to miss.
BANGOR, ME
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy