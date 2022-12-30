ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Much Do You Get Paid To Donate Plasma? Here's How To Help Others and Earn Extra Cash at the Same Time

By Renee Hanlon
We've all had times when we've been a little short on cash. It gets us thinking about what we can do to earn some extra money to tide us over until the next month. And if you like the idea of helping others while making some moolah, you may decide to donate plasma for money!

Unlike giving blood, you can actually be paid for plasma donation. Because of the payment, this could make it seem like you are selling your plasma. However, it is more like you are being compensated for your time since the whole process is quite lengthy. With plasma in such short supply, collection centers are more than willing to pay you for your time in making the donation.

However, there are some things to consider before running out to make your donation. Not only is it a lengthy process, but there could be some risks to your own health that would make you ineligible. You could also experience some side effects that may not be pleasant. Here are the details that you need to know to determine if you want to donate plasma for money.

What Is Plasma, Anyway?

Plasma is the liquid portion of the blood that is what helps us to fight off infection and distribute nutrients through our bodies. It can be used to develop medicines for life-threatening illnesses and is highly needed for medical treatments around the world.

In fact, the Red Cross urges people with the universal blood type of AB to make a donation since it can be given to patients of any blood type. Because of the high demand, you could feel good about donating your plasma to the cause. And when you can make money doing it, it seems like a win-win situation.

How Much Do You Get Paid To Donate Plasma?

On average, a person will make about $50-$75 per appointment. Although, the amount that you can make for donating plasma will vary depending on where you do it.

When you donate to a plasma collection center such as CSL Plasma, you can make $100 with your first donation and up to $500 during your first month as a new donor.

How Often Can You Donate Plasma?

You can donate as often as twice per week with at least two days in between donations at most private donation centers. This is possible because blood plasma regenerates every 24-48 hours. When you are able to donate frequently, you have the ability to make several hundred dollars a month.

How Long Does It Take To Donate Plasma?

Your first plasma donation is the most time-consuming and can take up to two and a half hours. This first visit takes more time due to the in-depth screening process. After that, return visits will take about half that time.

The reason that donating plasma takes so long is because of the process of separating the plasma from the blood at the time of the donation. There is nothing that you have to do except sit there and relax. It's a good time to catch up on reading or social media.

What Are the Risks of Donating Plasma?

Donating plasma is considered very safe but you do have to go through a health screening and medical exam first—this is what keeps the risks low. For instance, one of the tests that you will have is a finger prick to check your hemoglobin level. If that is too low, it's a major reason why you shouldn't donate plasma—you will not be able to give plasma for fear of lowering the hemoglobin further. If you are deemed healthy enough after the testing, there shouldn't be any risks to donating plasma. The only thing to concern yourself with is the potential short-term side effects.

Potential Side Effects

  • Bruising or bleeding at the needle site.
  • Dehydration, fatigue, dizziness or lightheadedness because of the loss of water, nutrients and salt.
  • Localized allergic reaction if the donor is allergic to iodine or other cleansing solutions.

Is It Painful To Donate Plasma?

The only pain that is associated with plasma donation is the feel of the needle insertion. It is generally compared to a mild bee sting. Besides that, the only other potential pain is the finger prick to test the hemoglobin level.

Eligibility Requirements for Donating Plasma

  • Must be 18 years of age or older.
  • Need to weigh more than 110 pounds.
  • You need to pass an extensive medical screening and exam. This will include testing negative for hepatitis and HIV.
  • Follow a recommended diet.
  • No piercings or tattoos received within the last four months.

Why You Might Be Ineligible to Donate Plasma

Besides testing positive for hepatitis or HIV, the main reason for being ineligible for donating plasma is if you've ever had an organ or bone marrow transplant. Other reasons for ineligibility may include:

  • Tuberculosis
  • Heart disease that you are on medication for
  • Sickle cell anemia
  • Cancer
  • Malaria

How To Find a Plasma Donation Center

Find the location nearest you at one of the following major donation centers.

