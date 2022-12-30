ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Meter, IA

Three Teens Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash

By Tom Robinson
 3 days ago
(Van Meter) Three teenagers suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:47 p.m. on Elm Street and East Street in Van Meter. The injured persons are 16-year-old John Henry Clark, 16-year-old Reagan Groskreutz, and 17-year-old Lily Hughes, all from Norwalk.

John Henry Clark driving a 2019 Chevy Equinox north on East Street, failed to negotiate the turn, left the roadway, and struck the embankment.

Mercy One Helicopter transported Groskreutz to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. Waukee EMS transported Hughes to Blanks Children’s Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

