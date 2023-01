The Tampa Bay Lightning announced that they have re-signed 24 year old defenseman Nick Perbix to a two year deal worth $1.125m AAV. The deal includes no signing or performance bonuses but that isn’t surprising for a young player who is playing in his first NHL season. While many people around the league may not know who Perbix is, it won’t be too long before his name starts to become better known.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO