Gas tax holiday for New York state, Nassau County ends today
The tax break was originally put in place in June when prices skyrocketed over $5 a gallon.
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut laws that take effect in 2023
NEW YORK - Several new laws in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut take effect in 2023, from gun control to minimum wage increases. Here is a look at some of them that will impact your life beginning in 2023. Minimum Wage (New York and New Jersey) New York State...
NY becomes first state in nation to pass Digital Fair Repair Act
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul ended the year by signing the Digital Fair Repair Act into law, making New York the first state in the nation to guarantee the right to repair, protecting consumers from anticompetitive efforts to limit the repair of electronic devices. The Digital Fair...
Breaking down New York’s new laws in 2023
Governor Kathy Hochul signed 10 new laws in action for 2023 and five of those are taking effect today, January 1.
Kathy Hochul won't leave low-income homeowners alone: See if you are eligible for funding program worth $539 million
You can contact as soon as possible. Homelessness and lack of money are two of the core problems in New York. According to a report, nearly 3,000 people live unsheltered in the subways and many of them can be found having a lack of food, clothing, and other resources.
9 Upstate Cities Ranked From Least to Most Dangerous
This eye opening list might really surprise you. Which city is the most dangerous? It's unbelievably a 3 way tie. COVID-19 may not be going anywhere but people may be starting to come back to New York State after a large exodus. As of last quarter, New York seemed to still be struggling with getting residents to move back. The trend can't last forever. People will be heading back to the Empire State eventually and when they do they will want to pick safe cities to live in.
DEC: New health laws taking effect in 2023
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced some new laws that will be going into effect in the new year. These laws concern protecting people and the environment from harmful chemicals.
Massive Temperature Jump Coming To New York
If you are sick of the cold and the snow there is good news for you.
5 New Laws You Should Know For 2023 In New York State
Today kicks off a new year across New York and with 2023 comes some new laws that you need to know about. Nearly 200 new laws will go on the books this year but we wanted to focus on some of them that will have a bigger impact on you in 2023.
Gas, oil, and propane furnaces to be phased out in NY
New York’s Climate Action Council approved plans to phase out gas, propane, and oil burning furnaces. The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, signed into law in 2019, authorized the Climate Action Council to come up with a plan to reduce gas emissions. Under this plan the gas, oil, and propane furnaces would be replaced with energy efficient electric heat pumps.
New year, new laws: Here are some taking effect in NY on Jan. 1
New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, left, presides over the Senate during a special legislative session to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Some 39 bills will become law in New York on Jan. 1. The new measures include lengthening the voter registration period and compensation for college athletes. [ more › ]
NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31
Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
Every McDonald’s Restaurant on New York Thruway To Close
We've heard about the ongoing renovations at the New York State Thruway service areas that have been going on for some time. And while this will bring some highly anticipated new restaurants to the rest areas, such as Shake Shack and Chick-fil-A, it will mean some other places to eat are going away.
10 Things to Stock Up On in Vermont
Here are ten things to stock up on in an uncertain world. Whether it's severe weather, COVID outbreaks, or an EMP, make sure you have these things on hand if you live in Vermont.
Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes bill to close NY tax loophole for condo owners
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have closed a loophole in state law that gives tax breaks to owners of big suburban homes classified as condominiums. State lawmakers passed a bill in June to close the loophole, the subject of a series of stories published by syracuse.com | The Post-Standard since 2018.
Corrections Officers “Disappointed” at Gov. Hochul’s Veto of “Death Gamble Bill”
Editor’s Note: Neil Pellone, President Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, wrote this letter to Governor Kathy Hochul:. As President of the Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, I write to share my disappointment in your recent veto of S8448/A9670, the “Death Gamble Bill” applicable to all uniformed staff at Westchester County Jail. This crucial legislation would have extended lump sum death benefits to the beneficiaries of Correction Officers who work past retirement eligibility but die before taking retirement. In 2021 you signed similar legislation for Nassau County Corrections. I am dismayed that you have decided to deny the same benefit to Westchester County Correction Officers, many of whom are your constituents and helped you handily win re-election this year.
Vermont, New York minimum wage to increase in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s minimum wage will go up starting January 1st. It’s increasing by $0.63 to $13.18 an hour and tipped wages will go up to $6.59/hour. However, many Burlington-area businesses are already paying much more than that, as store owners try to attract people to open jobs.
First Recreational Marijuana Dispensary Opens In NY State
The first legal recreational marijuana dispensary is opening in New York today. Housing Works will sell marijuana at their place on Broadway in Astor Place. CEO Charles King says they are employing people who have been previously criminalized for marijuana. "Not only do we want to train them to work...
