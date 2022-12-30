ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

UpNorthLive.com

Thousands gather at the CherryT Ball Drop to ring in 2023

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) --Thousands of revelers gathered at Cass and Front streets in downtown Traverse City to welcome in 2023. The crowd counted down to midnight as the 600 pound cherry was dropped. Donations raised at the CherryT Ball Drop will go towards the Food Rescue and the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Detroit News

These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday

Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year. From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City Fire Department looks to fill job openings

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- "Now Hiring" and "Help Wanted" are signs that we are seeing at more and more businesses. But it's a similar situation at local fire departments as well. Another story: Man charged with arson for fire at Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop. But one northern...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Restaurant continues legal battle over COVID shutdown citation

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There is a new update on a legal battle between the Iron Pig Smokehouse restaurant in Gaylord and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The legal battle began after the restaurant received a citation in Nov. 2020 for staying open despite COVID-19 restrictions.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Michigan Farm Coop Growing From Its Roots

Buoyed by a new location, permanent staff and a quarter-million dollar grant, the Michigan Farm Coop is poised to continue its growth. Co-Founders Nic Welty and Jim Bardenhagen say the collective of farms providing fresh produce to schools, restaurants and retail customers will soon add more partners and increase its delivery footprint.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Fundraiser to help family cover brain surgery costs

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Communities in Otsego County are banding together to give support to a family dealing with a health crisis. Kayla Kusterer was diagnosed with a genetic brain malformation and is scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday, Jan. 9. Kayla's husband Zach Kusterer works at the Otsego...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

New Year's Eve weekend boosts tourism numbers

As New Year's Eve draws closer, hotels are expecting to see a larger number of people checking in for the weekend. The holiday falling on a weekend and the current surge of warmer weather are two of the factors that should make this a busy and profitable weekend for local businesses.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

