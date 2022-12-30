Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Traverse City Man Causes Over $2,500 Worth of Damages to Motel RoomOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Police Warn Locals About Skimmers at Gas StationsOlive BarkerPetoskey, MI
Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and RunOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Two Killed In Mancelona CollisionOlive BarkerMancelona, MI
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Thousands gather at the CherryT Ball Drop to ring in 2023
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) --Thousands of revelers gathered at Cass and Front streets in downtown Traverse City to welcome in 2023. The crowd counted down to midnight as the 600 pound cherry was dropped. Donations raised at the CherryT Ball Drop will go towards the Food Rescue and the...
Detroit News
These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday
Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year. From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City Fire Department looks to fill job openings
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- "Now Hiring" and "Help Wanted" are signs that we are seeing at more and more businesses. But it's a similar situation at local fire departments as well. Another story: Man charged with arson for fire at Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop. But one northern...
UpNorthLive.com
Non-profit winter recreation areas starting season with planned improvements
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Ski resorts across northern Michigan have been open for several weeks and two more just opened. One lodge is celebrating not only the new season but some projects funded by American Relief dollars. The non-profit Mt. Holiday ski resort announced that it received $604,500...
UpNorthLive.com
Restaurant continues legal battle over COVID shutdown citation
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There is a new update on a legal battle between the Iron Pig Smokehouse restaurant in Gaylord and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The legal battle began after the restaurant received a citation in Nov. 2020 for staying open despite COVID-19 restrictions.
traverseticker.com
Michigan Farm Coop Growing From Its Roots
Buoyed by a new location, permanent staff and a quarter-million dollar grant, the Michigan Farm Coop is poised to continue its growth. Co-Founders Nic Welty and Jim Bardenhagen say the collective of farms providing fresh produce to schools, restaurants and retail customers will soon add more partners and increase its delivery footprint.
UpNorthLive.com
Fundraiser to help family cover brain surgery costs
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Communities in Otsego County are banding together to give support to a family dealing with a health crisis. Kayla Kusterer was diagnosed with a genetic brain malformation and is scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday, Jan. 9. Kayla's husband Zach Kusterer works at the Otsego...
Couple Gets Surprise New Year’s Twins at Munson in Traverse City
Empire residents Kileigh and Brian Jean received a big surprise for the New Year. “We had some dinner (on New Year’s Eve), we were watching the ball drop and things moved pretty quickly,” said Brian. Just a little after 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Kileigh gave birth...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police complete investigation into county jail suicide
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police said they have completed their investigation into the death of an inmate at the Grand Traverse County Jail last November. State police said an autopsy ruled the death of Michael Smith, 34, to have been a suicide. Prior story: County jail...
UpNorthLive.com
New Year's Eve weekend boosts tourism numbers
As New Year's Eve draws closer, hotels are expecting to see a larger number of people checking in for the weekend. The holiday falling on a weekend and the current surge of warmer weather are two of the factors that should make this a busy and profitable weekend for local businesses.
Juvenile in stable condition after stabbed multiple times in Manistee
MANISTEE, Mich. — A teenager is in the hospital in stable condition after police say she was stabbed multiple times by another teenager. Jaylen, 14, is recovering from the attack at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Friday afternoon. Her mother, Amber Hambley of Hart, says her daughter and another teen...
Comments / 0