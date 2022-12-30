Read full article on original website
Bonnie L. Hollenbaugh
Bonnie L. Hollenbaugh, 90, Columbia City, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at StoryPoint West, Fort Wayne. She was born on Jan. 29, 1932. On Oct. 29, 1950, she married Max E. Hollenbaugh. Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Max E. Hollenbaugh of Laud; children Terry (Roberta) Hollenbaugh of South...
Linda Mahoney -PENDING
Linda L. Mahoney, 60, Columbia City, died Friday, December 30, 2022 at The Waters of Columbia City. Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Shelia J. Hoppus
Shelia J. Hoppus, 61, Auburn, died at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 28, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born on Jan. 21, 1961. On Dec. 31, 1992 she married Michael Hoppus; He preceded her in death on Aug. 9, 2014. Survivors include; seven siblings, Elaine (Todd)...
Timeline From The Past: Warsaw’s First Courthouse, Burket School Building
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Jan. 3, 1963 — The state fire marshal’s office has informed the Tippecanoe Valley School board that the Burket seventh and eighth grade school building has been condemned and must be closed at the end of the current school year — and will not reopen in the fall of 1963.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following accident:. 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Emeline and James streets, Milford. Driver: Adrianna J. Wray, 46, 204 S. James St., Milford. Wray was backing up on East Emeline Street and struck the railroad crossing sign. Damage up to $2,500. Warsaw. Officers...
Phyllis Snyder
Phyllis M. Snyder, 103, Galveston, formerly of Winamac, died on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at her home. She was born in Chicago, on March 16, 1919. She married Leonard F. “Lee” Snyder on May 6, 1939; he preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 1996. She is survived...
Edward Hollan III
Edward Hollan, III, 70, Tippecanoe, died at 12:30 p.m, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 in Memorial Hospital of Portage. Ed was born on Oct. 13, 1952. On Dec.r 24, 1987, he married Helen Whitaker. She passed away on June 8, 2008. He is survived by daughter, Melissa (Chris) Berry of Cocoa,...
Barbara Frye — PENDING
Barbara Frye, 57, Cromwell, died unexpectedly in her home on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home in Syracuse.
Mike K. Mercer
Michael (Mike) K. Mercer, 82, Plymouth died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home in Plymouth. Mike was born on March 17, 1940. Mike is survived by his sister; Marilee Mercer-Wead of Wilmette, Ill. Palmer Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Ginger Slisher Earns The Title Of Miss Cardinal
FULTON — “I believe we’ve got to invest our lives into something that’s bigger than ourselves,” stated Ginger Slisher, Fulton. “When we work on developing our leadership ability and other skill mixes, we can go anywhere we want in life.” Slisher is serving as Miss Cardinal, a branch of the Miss America Pageant. This June she will be competing for the title of Miss Indiana.
Monetta Gray — PENDING
Monetta Gray, 84, Syracuse, passed away in her residence on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home of Syracuse.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following incident:. 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 400 block West Fourth Street, Milford. Randall Miller reported a theft from his business. Value: $6,800. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 10:23 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 300 block Eisenhower...
Food Bank Of Northern Indiana To Hold Local Distribution Events
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced six food distribution events this January in a few area counties, including Kosciusko. Anyone in need of food assistance is encouraged to attend. Distributions are done via drive-thru, so remain in your vehicle with your trunk open to receive items. If your trunk does not open, there will be a designated area for self-loading.
Rosemarie Long — UPDATED
Rosemarie Long, a longtime resident of Syracuse, passed away in the loving care of her family in the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at Lutheran Life Village, Kendallville. She was 91 years old. Born May 16, 1931 in Fowler, “Rosie,” as many knew her, was the daughter of...
Juniper Raine Is First Baby Born In 2023
WARSAW — Juniper Raine is the first baby born at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital Birthplace in 2023. She was born at 4:24 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, to Aubrey and Ethan. Lutheran Kosciuszko’s Birthplace offers a comfortable, family-centered environment and compassionate staff to help ensure mom and baby receive the personalized care they need. The Birthplace also provides services and programs that include childbirth classes, breastfeeding support, online resources, postpartum care and support groups.
Syracuse Public Library — Pick Up The Challenge To Read In 2023
SYRACUSE — Make it your New Year’s aspiration to read more. The Syracuse Public Library’s 2023 adult reading challenge launches Jan. 1, so “Join the Search Party” on its quest to find the year’s best books. Guess how many books you will read from...
Sanchez Patino Arrested After Fleeing From Officers
WARSAW — A Warsaw teenager was arrested after allegedly fleeing from officers at speeds over 150 miles per hour. Osbaldo Sanchez Patino, 19, 1604 Dot St., Warsaw, is charged with resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony; and reckless driving, a class C misdemeanor. On Dec. 18, a Warsaw...
January Activities At The Warsaw Community Public Library
WARSAW — The Warsaw Community Public Library can create an atmosphere of warmth and quiet, but can also provide a place for educational, fun family activities and for trying new things. Several children’s events are back again in the new year. These include Preschool Story Time and activity stations,...
Kosciusko County Most Wanted
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...
Homeowner Injured When Car Hits House
PALESTINE — A homeowner and occupants of a vehicle were taken to a local hospital following an accident Saturday, Dec. 31. The accident occurred on CR 600W. Seward Township-Burket Fire Department responded along with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. No further information is available.
