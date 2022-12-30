ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Man in custody after shooting at officer, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in custody after firing several shots at a San Antonio police officer Saturday night, said SAPD. SAPD responded to the 6100 block of Rose Valley at 11 p.m. for a family disturbance with a gun. Upon arrival, an officer approached the house on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot after visiting ex-girlfriend's apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot multiple times after knocking on the door of his ex-girlfriend's apartment on San Antonio's West Side. According to The San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened on July 16th around 10:30 p.m. near the 11500 block of Wild Pine. Police say that Lorenzo...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
960 The Ref

Police: Man shot in head after being followed from San Antonio bar

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man was shot in the head on Saturday after he was followed while driving away from a bar after an argument, authorities said. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the 26-year-old man was shot at about 2:26 a.m. CST, KENS-TV reported. Police were responding to a reported shooting at a martini bar when a call came in about the motorist shot nearby, according to the television station.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Teen shot while sleeping on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm while sleeping on the city’s East Side early Saturday morning, said San Antonio police. Police responded to the shooting at 5:18 a.m. in the 2300 block of Houston Street. Upon arrival, officers found the teen girl with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two people dead after slamming into pillar, setting car ablaze

SAN ANTONIO - Two were killed when their vehicle struck a highway pillar and burst into flames on San Antonio's North Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the accident happened early Sunday around 4:30 a.m. near the 8200 block of IH-35 North. According to authorities, the driver of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man wounded, woman killed in shootout between drivers on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and another man injured overnight on the West Side. According to SAPD, officers were called to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at Highway 151 and Westover Hill at about 1 a.m. Friday where two people arrived with gunshot wounds.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy