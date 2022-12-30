ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly, MA

Pets Die, Dozens Displaced After 'Stubborn' Fire Destroys Beverly Apartment Building

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K1HhF_0jyeZucb00

Two pets were killed and more than 40 people were displaced after a "stubborn" fire burned through a North Shore apartment complex, authorities and reports said.

Crews responded to the fire in the Trask Court neighborhood around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, the department said on Facebook . Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the building.

As crews worked to control the flames, a third alarm was struck and additional crews from several neighboring departments were called in. The fire took about 10 hours to contain, Beverly Fire said.

At approximately 7:00pm Engine 5, Engine 1, Ladder 1, and Car 2 responded to a Central Station alarm in the Trask Court...

Posted by Beverly Fire Department on Friday, December 30, 2022

The Red Cross of Massachusetts said between 40 and 50 people were displaced while two dogs died in the fire, 7News reports . At least one cat was also reported missing, the outlet said.

The building was deemed a total loss as well, 7News added. Crews were assessing the cause of the fire throughout the day Friday as well as checking for hot spots, Beverly Fire said.

Several GoFundMe campaigns have since been launched to help families impacted by the fire. One has been created for a couple who "lost their apartment and everything in it," while another will support a couple of an 11-month-old baby and dog who were also displaced.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Fire crews battle fire in converted barn in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters worked late into the night to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in a converted barn in Wilmington on Sunday, officials said. Fire officials said the layout of the structure on Lowell Street made fighting the flames difficult. There were no reported injuries. The...
WILMINGTON, MA
franklintownnews.com

How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now

Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Teenager, adult in Easton suffer burns in fire pit incident, hospitalized

A teenager and an adult were hospitalized after suffering burns in what authorities described as a “fire pit accident” in Easton on Friday. First responders were sent to the scene of the incident at 19 Wenlock Circle in Easton shortly before 3:40 p.m. Friday. Two burn victims, one 15 years old and the other 45, were assisted, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.
EASTON, MA
WCVB

15-year-old flown to Children's Hospital after fire pit incident

EASTON, Mass. — A teenager was flown to the hospital Friday evening after suffering burns in a fire pit incident at a home in Easton, Massachusetts. First responders rushed to the home on Wenlock Circle just after 3:30 p.m. They said the victim, a 15-year-old, suffered burns and was...
EASTON, MA
NECN

Man Dead in Outdoor Medford Fire

A fatal fire in Medford was under investigation Friday morning by Massachusetts State Police, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed. Authorities were responding to the area of 295 Middlesex Avenue Friday morning to investigate the incident. One man was found dead in the debris of what authorities called a "small...
MEDFORD, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Police investigating early-morning fight outside shelter with reported stabbing

MANCHESTER, NH – An early-morning fight outside the Families in Transition emergency shelter resulted in at least one person reportedly injured. Manchester police log shows several calls for a fight starting at about 6:44 a.m. outside 199 Manchester St. City fire and AMR responded and were advised of a person who was seriously injured in a reported stabbing. Police worked to separate several people physically fighting and engaged in verbal altercations according to witnesses who spoke to Manchester Information.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Stoughton police mourning sudden death of officer

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara has announced the sudden death of Officer Christopher A. Davis. Davis, 42, was a 17-year veteran of the Stoughton Police Department and died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday. He was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was later pronounced dead.
STOUGHTON, MA
WCVB

Two vehicles roll over, person trapped in serious crash on I-93

STONEHAM, Mass. — Heavy traffic built up along Interstate 93 on Friday while officials responded to a serious crash involving three vehicles, two of which had rolled over. Sky5 flew over the crash scene on the northbound side of I-93 in Stoneham and saw a black SUV on its side in the left lane while a white SUV was on its side in the right lane. Both vehicles were pointed in the opposite direction of traffic.
STONEHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Franchise owner of frozen yogurt locations in MA and NH indicted for planting hidden devices in bathrooms

A Massachusetts business owner was indicted this week on disturbing charges. This past summer, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to Tutti Frutti located within the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store. Detectives from the Special Investigations Division furthered the investigation.
NASHUA, NH
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
442K+
Followers
63K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy