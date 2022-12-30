Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Increase your strength in unique ways at Barre Collective
MILWAUKEE - If you’re hoping to increase your flexibility, muscle strength, endurance and posture, the team at Barre Collective wants to help. Brian Kramp is checking out their new studio in Bay View where all fitness levels are welcome.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Gino at the Movies: 'The Pale Blue Eye'
MILWAUKEE - A veteran detective investigates a series of murders with the help of a West Point cadet who goes on to become world-famous author Edgar Allen Poe. Gino Salomone talks with Harry Melling about his role in ‘The Pale Blue Eye.’. Watch ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ on Netflix...
macaronikid.com
Save on Tickets to Brick Fest Live January 7-8 in Milwaukee
Brick Fest Live is on tour hitting cities across the country! Join in on the fun January 7-8 at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, WI!. Filled with Life-Size Models, Games, Photo Ops, Limited Edition Merchandise and MORE, it's the perfect outing for everyone!. HURRY! Limited quantities available!. Please note: This...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
WATCH: Plymouth 'Big Cheese Drop' New Year's celebration
PLYMOUTH, Wis. - The annual New Year's Eve "Big Cheese Drop" was held in Plymouth Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the Plymouth Arts Center, the 2022 drop is the 16th in the "Cheese Capital of the World." The celebration included gift bags of Sartori cheese, the event's sponsor, for the...
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants for your bucket list, 2023
I’m not a huge fan of resolutions. But I do like view each new year as an opportunity to look at things in a new way, to make positive changes and to find ways to make a difference. In thinking about the upcoming year, I’m certain of one thing:...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County 'Zoo Year's Eve Wild Lights' caps 2022
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo transformed into an illuminated world for the final time Saturday night, Dec. 31. The special "Zoo Year's Eve Wild Lights" show ran until 9 p.m. From twinkling lights to animals, guests could enjoy an evening under the stars. If you missed your chance to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Deer District New Year's Eve celebrations: 'Thank you for 2022'
MILWAUKEE - Around the world, Dec. 31 was filled with celebrations of 2022 while ringing in 2023. In Milwaukee, Punch Bowl Social threw a party it'd been waiting for – celebrating a year in which it reopened its doors. "We will be turning up a little bit for New...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Aurora welcomes New Year's babies in Milwaukee, West Allis
MILWAUKEE - Two boys and a girl were welcomed as the first babies born in 2023 at Aurora Health Care facilities in Milwaukee and West Allis. A boy named Caleb was born at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 1 at Aurora Sinai Medical Center to Mom Clela and Dad Nielthaniel of Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Barre Collective; workout classes inspired by ballet, yoga, Pilates
Barre Collective offers workout classes with techniques inspired by elements of ballet, yoga and Pilates. Brian Kramp is in Bay View kicking off the new year with a few low-impact, high-intensity movements that are designed to strengthen the body in unique ways.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Betty Brinn celebrates New Year's with 'really fun' kids party
MILWAUKEE - Betty Brinn Children's Museum held a "New Year's Eve at Noon" dance party Saturday afternoon, Dec. 31 for those who had an early bedtime. The kid-friendly event had entertainment from DJ Lukewarm and a full show that included music, lights, lasers and bubbles. Parents who spoke to FOX6...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Shoppers frequent Tenuta’s Delicatessen in Kenosha for New Year’s Eve needs
Gearing up for New Year’s Eve, shoppers from far and wide made their way to Tenuta’s Delicatessen and Liquors, 3203 52nd St., Thursday to browse aisles of beverages, platters, pasta and other assorted celebration needs. Aaron and Rita Lawler, two Kenosha residents, were perusing the deli counter’s various...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Miller Lite Free Rides Bus Crawl for New Year's Eve
MILWAUKEE - Miller Lite is teaming up with MCTS to help Milwaukee residents and visitors celebrate New Year's Eve safely by creating a program called Miller Lite Free Rides. People will be able to take MCTS to and from all of your celebrations on New Year's Eve. Go visit the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Froedtert's New Year's baby born in Milwaukee 'at stroke of midnight'
MILWAUKEE - A baby girl was welcomed as the first baby born in 2023 at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. De’zire Isabella Dior Nash was born "at the stroke of midnight," a hospital spokeswoman said. She weighed in at 5 pounds, 3 ounces. She measured 18 inches.
CBS 58
Huge crowds at New Year's Polar Plunge at Bradford Beach
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New Year's Day in Milwaukee means thousands coming out to Bradford Beach bright and early for the New Year's Day polar plunge. "I'm a little bit nervous. I'm pretty excited too," said 14-year-old Maisie Whale. She says it was a last-minute decision to come out and...
CBS 58
The ultimate game of chance: Bingo makes big comeback to Potawatomi
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Bingo made a successful comeback at Potawatomi Casino this week. The bingo hall reopened on Monday for the first time in two years, with games throughout the week. Bingo director, Frank Fischer, said each session has averaged about 400 players. Friday's matinee was one of the...
CBS 58
Milwaukee driver arrested for 4th OWI Sunday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was arrested late Sunday night for her fourth charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence. In a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post reported that on Jan. 1 at around 10:28 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle driving erratically on I-43 near the Marquette Interchange.
Plymouth prepares for annual Sartori Big Cheese Drop
Plymouth is preparing to host its 16th annual cheese drop on New Year's Eve, complete with live music, food, dancing and, of course, cheese.
CBS 58
'Orangetheory Fitness' can be red hot when it comes to losing weight and charging metabolism
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As long as you can see colors and count to five, Orangetheory Fitness might be the perfect workout for you. It's all about heart rate-based interval training working through a handful of different zones designed to charge your metabolism and give you more caloric afterburn. This total body workout runs for an hour.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's 1st homicide of 2023; 33rd and Villard shooting
A 17-year-old boy was killed in Milwaukee's first homicide of 2023. A 16-year-old was hurt, along with a 22-year-old man. Both of them were arrested.
