NBC San Diego

Companies Can 'Hire' a Virtual Person for About $14k a Year in China

Tech company Baidu said the number of virtual people projects it's worked on for clients has doubled since last year, with a wide price range of as little as $2,800 to a whopping $14,300 per year. Beijing city announced in August a plan to build up the municipal virtual people...
NBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Lower as Region Kicks Off 2023

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific saw sharp losses to commence the first trading week for the year. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.84% on its first trading session of 2023. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.6% after shedding about 0.5% on Monday – the Kosdaq shed 1.05%.
NBC San Diego

Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks in 2023

We step into the new year with a largely unchanged macroeconomic backdrop and a recession waiting for us. However, investors can maintain a healthy portfolio if they keep a longer-term view, shutting out all the noise. In that context, we kickstart 2023 with five stocks picked by Wall Street's top...
NBC San Diego

Tesla Reports 1.31 Million Deliveries in 2022, Growth of 40% Over Last Year

Tesla just reported 2022 year-end vehicle production and delivery numbers. In the fourth quarter, Tesla reported deliveries of 405,278 vehicles and production of 439,701 vehicles. That brings Tesla's 2022 full year deliveries to around 1.31 million vehicles. In 2021, Tesla reported 308,600 vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter, and full-year...
