Cheers! This holiday drink ranks as the nation’s most-searched ahead of New Year’s

Revelers are preparing to ring in 2023, and one cocktail is on a lot of minds.

The Mazel Tov cocktail is the nation’s most-searched alcoholic holiday drink ahead of New Year’s Eve, according to data that Google shared with McClatchy News.

The drink often combines gin, sparkling wine and other ingredients. One recipe published in The Washington Post is similar to a sangria, replacing the wine with grape juice and calling for the addition of apples and plum brandy.

The Mazel Tov cocktail rose to the top of the rankings after Google said it studied U.S. holiday-themed drink searches in the day leading up to Thursday, Dec. 29. The other cocktails that led the results:

People also were curious about holiday drinks ahead of Christmas. On Dec. 22, hot toddy — a concoction consisting of honey, lemon juice and whiskey — led U.S. searches, followed by:

Eggnog

Grinch cocktail

Mulled wine

Hot buttered rum

Festive drinks aren’t the only ones people are thinking about ahead of their New Year’s toasts. Outside of holiday-themed cocktail searches, Google said cosmopolitans ranked No. 1 across the country, followed by:

Paper plane

Manhattan

French 75

Bee’s knees

