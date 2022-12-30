ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Unassuming BBQ Stand in Devon Has Attracted Meat-Lovers From Around the Area

Brisket is one of the many items on the JT Wilder menu.Photo byJT Wilder BBQ.

An unassuming BBQ stand at a Devon gas station has been serving the community for over two years, writes Maura Boughter-Dornfield for Main Line Tonight.  

Back in 2020, Chesterbrook resident Jason Wilder was struggling to support his children after COVID cost him his job. With nearly 25 years of professional financial experience, he brainstormed many business ventures that would keep his family afloat. A friend of his helped come up with an idea and JT Wilder BBQ was born. 

The menu’s selection includes ribs, chicken, sausage, pork, and brisket that can be sold by the pound or chopped. Appetizers include corn muffins and smoked mac and cheese.  

There are sampler plates for indecisive folks and BBQ-burrito bowls for those who are feeling more creative. Wilder and his partner Lisa Costa Urie, who has experience in mechanical engineering, are preparing to open a second location.  

The two partners demonstrate a love and care about what they do. The two complement each other well, easily navigating an outdoor kitchen and unusual setup.

In the meantime, meat-lovers can stop by for some savory eats on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11 AM to 3 PM.  

Read more about JT Wilder BBQ stand in Main Line Tonight.  

