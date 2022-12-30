College Football: What Would a 16-Team Playoff Look Like in 2022?

If the College Football Playoff included 16 teams here's how the bracket would look for the 2022 season.

After years of fans and media members clamoring for the expansion of the College Football Playoff, the powers that be finally decided to expand the field to 12 teams beginning in the 2024 season.

That's fine. Nobody will argue against more football, but we can still do better. We still don't have a system where every team in the country (outside of the independents) has an objective path to a national championship.

We would have that with a 16-team College Football Playoff.

So, as I do every year, I went ahead and broke down what a 16-team playoff could have looked like this season, according to what actually transpired on the field, in conference championship games, and in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The selection process is simple. There are 10 conferences at the FBS level. You would start by giving all 10 conference champions an automatic bid to the playoff, just like college basketball and March Madness.

You fill the remaining six "at-large" spots with the six highest-ranked teams that didn't win their conference, according to the College Football Playoff rankings.

You would then seed the teams 1-16 according to their current College Football Playoff ranking. Unranked conference champions would be seeded by the committee.

This 16-team system would still be the smallest number of teams at any level of college football.

Here is what the first round of a 16-team playoff would look like based on the 2022 college football season:

No. 1. Georgia (SEC champion) vs. No. 16 Toledo (MAC champion)

No. 8 Utah (Pac-12 champion) vs. No. 9 Kansas State (Big 12 champion)

No. 5 Alabama (At-Large) vs. No. 12 Tulane (AAC champion)

No. 4 Ohio State (At-Large) vs. No. 13 Troy (Sun Belt champion)

No. 3 TCU (At-Large) vs. No. 14 UTSA (Conference USA champion)

No. 6 Tennessee (At-Large) vs. No. 11 Penn State (At-Large)

No. 7 Clemson (ACC champion) vs. No. 10 USC (At-Large)

No. 2 Michigan (Big Ten champion) vs. No. 15 Fresno State (MWC champion)

Is every matchup must-see TV? No, but neither is every bowl game. And these games matter. You also get some tasty matchups with meaning between teams that could go on some deep runs. Utah vs Kansas State, Tennessee vs. Penn State, and Clemson vs. Southern Cal jump off the page in that regard.

For now, we'll live with 12 teams. But more meaningful football is ALWAYS better.

— Written by J.P. Scott, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. His work has appeared on SI.com, FoxSports.com, Yahoo! SBNation and Bleacher Report. He is a three-time FWAA writing contest award winner. Follow him on Twitter @TheJPScott .