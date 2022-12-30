ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

College Football: What Would a 16-Team Playoff Look Like in 2022?

By J.P. Scott
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpmdE_0jyeZGkt00

If the College Football Playoff included 16 teams here's how the bracket would look for the 2022 season.

After years of fans and media members clamoring for the expansion of the College Football Playoff, the powers that be finally decided to expand the field to 12 teams beginning in the 2024 season.

That's fine. Nobody will argue against more football, but we can still do better. We still don't have a system where every team in the country (outside of the independents) has an objective path to a national championship.

We would have that with a 16-team College Football Playoff.

So, as I do every year, I went ahead and broke down what a 16-team playoff could have looked like this season, according to what actually transpired on the field, in conference championship games, and in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The selection process is simple. There are 10 conferences at the FBS level. You would start by giving all 10 conference champions an automatic bid to the playoff, just like college basketball and March Madness.

You fill the remaining six "at-large" spots with the six highest-ranked teams that didn't win their conference, according to the College Football Playoff rankings.

You would then seed the teams 1-16 according to their current College Football Playoff ranking. Unranked conference champions would be seeded by the committee.

This 16-team system would still be the smallest number of teams at any level of college football.

Here is what the first round of a 16-team playoff would look like based on the 2022 college football season:

No. 1. Georgia (SEC champion) vs. No. 16 Toledo (MAC champion)

No. 8 Utah (Pac-12 champion) vs. No. 9 Kansas State (Big 12 champion)

No. 5 Alabama (At-Large) vs. No. 12 Tulane (AAC champion)

No. 4 Ohio State (At-Large) vs. No. 13 Troy (Sun Belt champion)

No. 3 TCU (At-Large) vs. No. 14 UTSA (Conference USA champion)

No. 6 Tennessee (At-Large) vs. No. 11 Penn State (At-Large)

No. 7 Clemson (ACC champion) vs. No. 10 USC (At-Large)

No. 2 Michigan (Big Ten champion) vs. No. 15 Fresno State (MWC champion)

Is every matchup must-see TV? No, but neither is every bowl game. And these games matter. You also get some tasty matchups with meaning between teams that could go on some deep runs. Utah vs Kansas State, Tennessee vs. Penn State, and Clemson vs. Southern Cal jump off the page in that regard.

For now, we'll live with 12 teams. But more meaningful football is ALWAYS better.

— Written by J.P. Scott, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. His work has appeared on SI.com, FoxSports.com, Yahoo! SBNation and Bleacher Report. He is a three-time FWAA writing contest award winner. Follow him on Twitter @TheJPScott .

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Georgia vs. Ohio State Finish

The College Football Playoff semifinal games were set up with two clear favorites. Michigan and Georgia entered their respective games against TCU and Ohio State as the clear favorites. However, the Horned Frogs shocked the college football world with a 51-45 win over Jim Harbaugh and company. Not long later,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today

The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff. Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Georgia coach Kirby Smart sends stern warning to Ohio State before CFP

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart sent a warning Ohio State’s way before their College Football Playoff matchup. to hunt some Ohio State Buckeye on Saturday night. OSU serves as a tough first-round College Football Playoff matchup for UGA, as the Buckeyes have an elite offense with targets for C.J. Stroud all over the field. If Ohio State finds some footing offensively, look out. This could be a closer game than expected.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Michigan Star J.J. McCarthy

Michigan and quarterback J.J. McCarthy are currently hoping to stage a comeback against No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff. It's TCU 21, Michigan 9 toward the start of the third quarter on Saturday evening. The girlfriend of the Michigan quarterback was just shown on television. Unsurprisingly, she's gone...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Ryan Day Is Getting Crushed For Questionable Decision

Ohio State just made a brutal mistake on a 4th and short, as a Buckeyes player was not set before the snap, forcing a punt back to Georgia. But while the penalty was frustrating, the play call was questionable, too. Why not just line C.J. Stroud up under center, with...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Player Has 1-Word Message For Peach Bowl Refs

The year didn't end well for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes squandered a 14-point lead in Saturday's 42-41 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. Ohio State's offense struggled down the stretch without Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game after a hard hit late in the third quarter. Despite initially throwing a flag, the referees decided not to call the Bulldogs for targeting.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Here's The Most-Watched College Football Bowl Game So Far

The numbers are in for college football's bowl games heading into the New Year's Six and it looks like Thursday night's game drew the biggest audience. Per SportsMediaWatch.com, the Cheez-It Bowl battle between traditional powers Oklahoma and Florida State drew a 5.4 million viewer audience, a good bit more than last year's matchup between Clemson and Iowa State in the same window.
KANSAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Sugar Bowl Mistake

This year's Sugar Bowl trophy ceremony featured an embarrassing mistake. After Alabama notched a 45-20 win over the Kansas State Wildcats, the team was awarded the Sugar Bowl trophy in a postgame ceremony. The presenter made a significant blunder when announcing Nick Saban's squad as this year's bowl game winner.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Noah Ruggles misses shot at game-winning field goal, chance to send Ohio State to CFP National Championship

Noah Ruggles stepped up to the moment of his life after CJ Stroud delivered the drive of his life in the final moments of the Peach Bowl matchup. After leading for much of the game against Georgia, the Bulldogs came up with a clutch drive behind quarterback Stetson Bennett to take the lead. Bennett threw a touchdown pass with 54 seconds remaining, giving the Bulldogs a 42-41 lead.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Wants College Referee To Be Fired

The College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl ended in controversy on Saturday night. No. 3 TCU upset No. 2 Michigan, 51-45, in Phoenix. The game ended with a controversial no-call on a possible targeting hit by the Horned Frogs. Should this have been called?. The hit was not ruled...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To 'Bad Call' In The Fiesta Bowl

There have been plenty of exciting plays from the first half of the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU. Unfortunately, they're being overshadowed by a controversial call. During the second quarter of play, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected on a touchdown pass to Roman Wilson. At least the entire sports world thought it was a touchdown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Georgia's Stetson Bennett

The girlfriend of Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy went viral in the first College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday night. Perhaps the same will happen in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is reportedly dating graduate student Cameron Liss. "Happy birthday sweetheart! This...
GEORGIA STATE
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
42K+
Followers
2K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy