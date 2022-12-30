DURHAM – As the Duke rowing program prepares for the upcoming 2023 campaign, let's look back at the top five moments from the 2022 season. With a winning time of 7:11.587, the 2v4 earned the second gold medal in program history after the Varsity Four did so in 2019. Coxed by sophomore Audrey Kline, the crew of Rivca Chaver, Sydney Cikovic, Shae Simpson and Noelle Fuchs shot out to a narrow lead at the halfway point, before pulling away in the final 1,000 meters, beating the crew from Virginia by 4.5 seconds.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO