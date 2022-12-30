ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

goduke.com

Duke Rowing - Top Five Moments of 2022

DURHAM – As the Duke rowing program prepares for the upcoming 2023 campaign, let's look back at the top five moments from the 2022 season. With a winning time of 7:11.587, the 2v4 earned the second gold medal in program history after the Varsity Four did so in 2019. Coxed by sophomore Audrey Kline, the crew of Rivca Chaver, Sydney Cikovic, Shae Simpson and Noelle Fuchs shot out to a narrow lead at the halfway point, before pulling away in the final 1,000 meters, beating the crew from Virginia by 4.5 seconds.
goduke.com

Balogun’s Double-Double Helps Duke Grind Out 63-56 Win Over Louisville

DURHAM – The Duke women's basketball team opened the New Year with a bang while picking up another statement victory, as senior Elizabeth Balogun registered her fourth career double-double to help the Blue Devils (13-1, 3-0 ACC) grind out a 63-56 victory over Louisville Sunday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
