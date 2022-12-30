An Austin woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after a fatal hit-and-run accident in southeast Austin late Friday evening. Officers from the Austin Police Department responded at approximately 11:18 p.m. Friday evening to a report of a person lying in the roadway on Oakland Place SE near Oakland Avenue SE. Chief of Police Dave McKichan stated in a news release that officers arrived on the scene and rendered CPR to 41-year old Melissa Rack of Austin, who was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Chief McKichan stated that debris and other evidence indicated that a vehicle had struck Rack. Mayo Ambulance took over life-saving efforts, but Rack was later declared deceased.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO