New York Excelsior Scholarship Application Open

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) — The application for the Excelsior Scholarship for new applicants for the Spring 2023 term is now open. The Excelsior Scholarship allows eligible full-time students to attend a SUNY or CUNY two-year or four-year college tuition-free. The governor’s office says that students from households with gross incomes up to $125,000 are eligible for the Spring Excelsior Scholarship award.
Some Lawmakers Are Unhappy With Hochul’s Plan to Raise the Minimum Wage to $15.00, and They Want to Raise It to $21.00.

Kathy Hochul, the governor, is making some important announcements that will help many people. Million-dollar funding proposals to address water pollution have been discussed on occasion. Not only that, but new opportunities for participation in various programs occasionally arise. Household Energy Services in New York State is one such program....
New year, new laws: Here are some taking effect in NY on Jan. 1

New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, left, presides over the Senate during a special legislative session to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Some 39 bills will become law in New York on Jan. 1. The new measures include lengthening the voter registration period and compensation for college athletes. [ more › ]
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
In address, Hochul lists affordability, gun crime, tackling outmigration as priorities

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul (D- NY) kicked off the new year with an historic inauguration. Dressed all in white, Hochul was welcomed by applause in Albany as the state's first-elected woman Governor. The ceremony happened in a packed room at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. A slew of Democrats took the oath of office ahead of Hochul in a New Year's Day mega-ceremony.
Gov. Hochul announces supportive housing grants

Governor Hochul announced Friday, that 125 awards were given out, for annual funding that’ll go to boost supportive housing, to help New Yorkers find a safe, and affordable place to call home. Recipients help serve a number of vulnerable New Yorkers including older adults, survivors of domestic and gender-based...
Year In Review: #8 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our eighth most-read story of 2022. 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State. Note: This article was published in January of 2022. Some of the children were found and reunited with their family members. However, others remain missing. Hudson Valley Post will have an updated post about missing children from across New York State in early 2023.
AG James Announces $2.1 Million Settlement with WNY Doctor Over Illegal Billing Practices

A doctor who runs multiple medical practices in Western New York, including Chautauqua County, will be paying more than $2.1 million as part of a recent civil settlement that resolves an investigation into illegal Medicaid billing practices for vein treatments. The investigation, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, found that Dr. David DiMarco submitted more than 1,000 claims for procedures to Medicaid between March 2015 and October 2021 without sufficient documentation to show what procedures were actually performed or why the procedures were medically necessary, resulting in overpayment of Medicaid reimbursement. As a result of the settlement, DiMarco will pay $2,139,037 to Medicaid and will also withdraw from the New York State Medicaid program. Dr. DiMarco owns D.B. DiMarco and DiMarco Vein Centers, medical practices with several locations in Western New York, including Lakewood, Olean and Ellicottville.
New laws set to take effect in New York for 2023

10 new laws are set to go into effect in 2023 in New York, with 5 of them set to take effect on January 1st. The New York Textile Act aims to accelerate the expansion of the animal and plant fiber growing, processing, and textile manufacturing industry in New York; by expanding farm recognition awards, training for small business, and expanding the excelsior program to include these jobs.
