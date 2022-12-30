Read full article on original website
New York State civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Civil Service has released its January application schedule for upcoming exams. The computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. There are four examinations opened for January for the following positions: Institution safety officer, security officer, security officer...
wnynewsnow.com
New York Excelsior Scholarship Application Open
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) — The application for the Excelsior Scholarship for new applicants for the Spring 2023 term is now open. The Excelsior Scholarship allows eligible full-time students to attend a SUNY or CUNY two-year or four-year college tuition-free. The governor’s office says that students from households with gross incomes up to $125,000 are eligible for the Spring Excelsior Scholarship award.
5 New Laws You Should Know For 2023 In New York State
Today kicks off a new year across New York and with 2023 comes some new laws that you need to know about. Nearly 200 new laws will go on the books this year but we wanted to focus on some of them that will have a bigger impact on you in 2023.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Some Lawmakers Are Unhappy With Hochul’s Plan to Raise the Minimum Wage to $15.00, and They Want to Raise It to $21.00.
Kathy Hochul, the governor, is making some important announcements that will help many people. Million-dollar funding proposals to address water pollution have been discussed on occasion. Not only that, but new opportunities for participation in various programs occasionally arise. Household Energy Services in New York State is one such program....
New year, new laws: Here are some taking effect in NY on Jan. 1
New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, left, presides over the Senate during a special legislative session to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Some 39 bills will become law in New York on Jan. 1. The new measures include lengthening the voter registration period and compensation for college athletes. [ more › ]
Credit Cards Companies Must End Corrupt Practices in New York
New York officials are making major changes to credit cards and gift cards to "protect" Empire State residents. Just before Christmas, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation that officials believe will "protect" New Yorkers from "exploitative credit and gift card practices in New York." New York State Cracks...
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
5 things to know this Monday, January 2
Governor Kathy Hochul began her first full term leading New York yesterday. Also, in the Spa City, a water main break forced the health department to issue a citywide boil water advisory. Here are five things to know, this Jan. 2, 2023.
These Are The 11 Most Populated Counties In New York State
New York State has the fourth biggest population in the United States, only behind California, Texas, and Florida. According to Info Please, based on 2020 U.S. Census data, California has almost twice the population of New York - 39,538,223 (11.91% of the population) compared to 20,201,249 (5.86% of the population).
13 WHAM
In address, Hochul lists affordability, gun crime, tackling outmigration as priorities
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul (D- NY) kicked off the new year with an historic inauguration. Dressed all in white, Hochul was welcomed by applause in Albany as the state's first-elected woman Governor. The ceremony happened in a packed room at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. A slew of Democrats took the oath of office ahead of Hochul in a New Year's Day mega-ceremony.
Year In Review: #6 7 New York Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our sixth most-read story of 2022. 7 New York Hometowns Among Worst 'Small Cities In America'. A number of the worst small cities in America can be found in the Hudson Valley and New York State.
WNYT
Gov. Hochul announces supportive housing grants
Governor Hochul announced Friday, that 125 awards were given out, for annual funding that’ll go to boost supportive housing, to help New Yorkers find a safe, and affordable place to call home. Recipients help serve a number of vulnerable New Yorkers including older adults, survivors of domestic and gender-based...
Year In Review: #8 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our eighth most-read story of 2022. 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State. Note: This article was published in January of 2022. Some of the children were found and reunited with their family members. However, others remain missing. Hudson Valley Post will have an updated post about missing children from across New York State in early 2023.
Year In Review #1: If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our top-performing story of 2022. If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away. This is why you need to run if you see purple paint across New York State or the Hudson Valley.
8 Impressive Guinness World Records Set In Upstate New York
Remember when you were a kid and couldn't wait to get your hands on the latest Guinness World Records book? You'd pour over it for hours while daydreaming about the world record you would one day set. Millions of people around the world have had the same dream of holding...
Year In Review: # 5 New York Lake ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 2 Lakes In Top 10
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our fifth most-read story of 2022. Year In Review: # 5 New York Lake 'Most Polluted' In America, 2 Lakes In Top 10. Below is the original article:. Two lakes in New York State are among...
Kathy Hochul giving over $20 million to help renters and homeowners: See who will get the money
It won't be wrong to say that the housing crisis is a decade-long problem in New York. The main reason is that the supply does not meet the demand. Also, a vast majority of residents have no or little money to afford shelter.
chautauquatoday.com
AG James Announces $2.1 Million Settlement with WNY Doctor Over Illegal Billing Practices
A doctor who runs multiple medical practices in Western New York, including Chautauqua County, will be paying more than $2.1 million as part of a recent civil settlement that resolves an investigation into illegal Medicaid billing practices for vein treatments. The investigation, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, found that Dr. David DiMarco submitted more than 1,000 claims for procedures to Medicaid between March 2015 and October 2021 without sufficient documentation to show what procedures were actually performed or why the procedures were medically necessary, resulting in overpayment of Medicaid reimbursement. As a result of the settlement, DiMarco will pay $2,139,037 to Medicaid and will also withdraw from the New York State Medicaid program. Dr. DiMarco owns D.B. DiMarco and DiMarco Vein Centers, medical practices with several locations in Western New York, including Lakewood, Olean and Ellicottville.
mychamplainvalley.com
New laws set to take effect in New York for 2023
10 new laws are set to go into effect in 2023 in New York, with 5 of them set to take effect on January 1st. The New York Textile Act aims to accelerate the expansion of the animal and plant fiber growing, processing, and textile manufacturing industry in New York; by expanding farm recognition awards, training for small business, and expanding the excelsior program to include these jobs.
Year In Review: #7 Major Change Made New York State Driver’s License, State ID
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our seventh most-read story of 2022. Major Change Made New York State Driver's License, State ID. New York State has officially updated driver's licenses and state IDs for the first time in 10 years. This fresh...
