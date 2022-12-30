ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball: High-flying recruit talks 'dream school'

On Jan. 11, Combine Academy (N.C.) junior Rakease Passmore will be in Durham for an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program when the Blue Devils host Pitt in Cameron Indoor Stadium. While the 6-foot-5, 180-pound four-star has not reported an offer from head coach Jon Scheyer, there seems no doubt he'd like one.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball rises in poll, UNC falls out again

Duke basketball jumped one spot to No. 16 in this week's AP Top 25 poll on Monday, now only nine notches lower than where the Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) sat in the preseason. The team's only outing since the last edition was Saturday's 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC).
DURHAM, NC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Recruits React to Pitt Win Over UNC: “It Was an Unbelievable Atmosphere”

As Pitt took down North Carolina in front of a loud Petersen Events Center on Friday, there were several very important fans in attendance sitting behind the basket. Recruits from all classes were in attendance after being invited down by Pitt. Two five stars, two four stars, some of the best young local prospects were in the building.
PITTSBURGH, PA
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball grad transfer makes program history

Not even legendary Duke basketball big man Christian Laettner matched the stat line that Ryan Young put together for the No. 17 Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) in their 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday. Young, a 23-year-old with a year of...
DURHAM, NC
WSLS

No. 7 Virginia Tech holds on to beat No. 13 North Carolina 68-65

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In what was another epic battle on the hardwoods, the seventh ranked Virginia Tech women defeated No. 13 North Carolina 68-65. It was a back and forth game with the Hokies finding success from beyond the arc, shooting 12-of-31. Six of those triples came from Georgia Amoore who scored a game-high 24 points. She had three other teammates that scored in double figures including Cayla King (12), Elizabeth Kitley (13) and D’Asia Gregg (11). Gregg finished with her second career double-double after hauling in 10 rebounds. She made two crucial plays that helped the Hokies earn the win--a go-ahead three pointer and on defense a tipped pass to end the game.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WRAL News

Spotlight: James Scott meshing well at EE Smith

Fayetteville, N.C. — E.E. Smith was a tough out for boys basketball teams last year, but the Golden Bulls were undersized. That changed in a big way when 6-foot-10 senior James Scott came on board. Scott, a College of Charleston recruit, was already well known in the 3A ranks...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WJHL

Amoore’s late free throws vault No. 7 Virginia Tech past No. 13 UNC

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – The Tar Heels made the mistake of fouling the Hokies’ hottest shooter with under two seconds to play in Sunday’s Top-15 showdown. Georgia Amoore stepped to the stripe and knocked down all three free throws to seal a 68-65 win inside Cassell Coliseum. Amoore topped the Virginia Tech stat sheet with […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
mediafeed.org

North Carolina State University will cost you this much

North Carolina State University is a leading four-year public research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from associate’s to doctoral. Read on to learn about NC State admissions and acceptance rates, NC State tuition, popular majors, and much more. Total Cost of Attendance. NC...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man dies in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 dead at scene after vehicle hits pedestrian just outside Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in a neighborhood just outside Raleigh was closed for about three hours after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pearl Road, which is just off Rock Quarry Road south of Battle Bridge Road in Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy