Duke basketball: High-flying recruit talks 'dream school'
On Jan. 11, Combine Academy (N.C.) junior Rakease Passmore will be in Durham for an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program when the Blue Devils host Pitt in Cameron Indoor Stadium. While the 6-foot-5, 180-pound four-star has not reported an offer from head coach Jon Scheyer, there seems no doubt he'd like one.
Duke basketball rises in poll, UNC falls out again
Duke basketball jumped one spot to No. 16 in this week's AP Top 25 poll on Monday, now only nine notches lower than where the Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) sat in the preseason. The team's only outing since the last edition was Saturday's 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC).
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Recruits React to Pitt Win Over UNC: “It Was an Unbelievable Atmosphere”
As Pitt took down North Carolina in front of a loud Petersen Events Center on Friday, there were several very important fans in attendance sitting behind the basket. Recruits from all classes were in attendance after being invited down by Pitt. Two five stars, two four stars, some of the best young local prospects were in the building.
Duke basketball grad transfer makes program history
Not even legendary Duke basketball big man Christian Laettner matched the stat line that Ryan Young put together for the No. 17 Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) in their 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday. Young, a 23-year-old with a year of...
WSLS
No. 7 Virginia Tech holds on to beat No. 13 North Carolina 68-65
BLACKSBURG, Va. – In what was another epic battle on the hardwoods, the seventh ranked Virginia Tech women defeated No. 13 North Carolina 68-65. It was a back and forth game with the Hokies finding success from beyond the arc, shooting 12-of-31. Six of those triples came from Georgia Amoore who scored a game-high 24 points. She had three other teammates that scored in double figures including Cayla King (12), Elizabeth Kitley (13) and D’Asia Gregg (11). Gregg finished with her second career double-double after hauling in 10 rebounds. She made two crucial plays that helped the Hokies earn the win--a go-ahead three pointer and on defense a tipped pass to end the game.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Miami looking like smarter pick to win ACC title than North Carolina
Exactly 101 media members who attended the 2022 ACC Tipoff voted in the conference's preseason poll. Ninety of them picked North Carolina to win the league, which obviously made sense in October (even if the Tar Heels finishing with the best record in the conference is no longer a likely scenario).
Spotlight: James Scott meshing well at EE Smith
Fayetteville, N.C. — E.E. Smith was a tough out for boys basketball teams last year, but the Golden Bulls were undersized. That changed in a big way when 6-foot-10 senior James Scott came on board. Scott, a College of Charleston recruit, was already well known in the 3A ranks...
Amoore’s late free throws vault No. 7 Virginia Tech past No. 13 UNC
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – The Tar Heels made the mistake of fouling the Hokies’ hottest shooter with under two seconds to play in Sunday’s Top-15 showdown. Georgia Amoore stepped to the stripe and knocked down all three free throws to seal a 68-65 win inside Cassell Coliseum. Amoore topped the Virginia Tech stat sheet with […]
zagsblog.com
John Wall Invitational: Dylan Harper pours in 33, Don Bosco wins title, as Duke remains in hot pursuit
Dylan Harper continued his string of huge performances and Duke remains in hot pursuit. The 6-foot-5 Class of 2024 guard went for 33 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals as Don Bosco Prep beat Farmville Central (NC), 79-74, n the finals of the John Wall Holiday Invitational Devonte Graham Bracket. Duke assistant Jai Lucas was in attendance.
247Sports
UNC's Armando Bacot Calls Out Team After Loss to Pittsburgh: 'I Thought We Turned the Corner'
What team will show up? Is the question North Carolina big man Armando Bacot pondered as he called out himself and his teammates following the Tar Heels' crushing 76-74 loss to Pittsburgh on Friday. "I don't know how we all can't come in and be locked in and give such...
Boys Basketball: Dylan Harper leads Don Bosco Prep in John Wall Holiday Invitational final
Dylan Harper led the way for Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, with 33 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in its 79-74 victory over Farmville Central (NC) in the finals of the John Wall Holiday Invitational - Devonte Graham Bracket in Raleigh, North Carolina. Don...
Wilson, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Wilson. The Pungo Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Wilson Preparatory Academy on January 02, 2023, 13:00:00. The Pungo Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Wilson Preparatory Academy on January 02, 2023, 14:00:00.
'We have to stop this': Immigrant activist speaks out about NC State broadcasters controversial comments
Friday, longtime Wolfpack Sports Network play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn was suspended indefinitely after making a comment about "illegal aliens in El Paso" during the radio broadcast of the Duke's Mayo Bowl. "And amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it's UCLA," said Hahn while giving the score update...
mediafeed.org
North Carolina State University will cost you this much
North Carolina State University is a leading four-year public research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from associate’s to doctoral. Read on to learn about NC State admissions and acceptance rates, NC State tuition, popular majors, and much more. Total Cost of Attendance. NC...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fayetteville
Fayetteville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Fayetteville.
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021 and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
chapelboro.com
Still in Line: Black Students’ Isolation From Chapel Hill Nightlife
“We reserve the right to refuse entry at bouncer’s discretion” are the words printed above dress code signage at Still Life, a night club on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. Neil Pierre-Louis, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill, said he was denied entry to the club when he arrived...
Toll rate goes up for Triangle Expressway
For NC Quick Pass customers with a transponder traveling the full length of the expressway, the cost will increase nine cents
Man dies in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
cbs17
1 dead at scene after vehicle hits pedestrian just outside Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in a neighborhood just outside Raleigh was closed for about three hours after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pearl Road, which is just off Rock Quarry Road south of Battle Bridge Road in Wake County.
