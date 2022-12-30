ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Larry Brown Sports

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James

The No. 1 scorer in NBA history is sending a message this week to the No. 2 scorer in NBA history. LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday in style, combusting for a season-high 47 points in a 130-121 win over the Hawks in Atlanta. The scoring explosion put James just 527 points behind... The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports

Kuminga, Wiggins among five Warriors ruled out vs. Hawks

The Warriors can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. Andrew Wiggins has been out since Dec. 5 and will miss his 14th consecutive game when the Warriors host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Superstar guard Steph Curry has been sidelined for more than two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, and now, Jonathan Kuminga is the latest player to join the Warriors’ injury report.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson combining for 72 points in comeback vs. Blazers

After an explosive first quarter, the Golden State Warriors looked on their way to their fourth straight at Chase Center on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, after the Warriors’ 41-point first quarter, the Blazers responded with a haymaker of their own. While Golden State’s offense went cold, Portland cut their deficit to only five points by halftime.
PORTLAND, OR
FanSided

3 NBA coaches who may already be on the hot seat

As we approach the halfway point of the NBA season, more than a few coaches of struggling teams are finding their seats getting toasty. We’re just around 35 games into the season and it’s time to turn on the hot seat for NBA coaches. For our list, we’re looking at coaches that are in charge of potential playoff teams. You won’t be seeing names like Jamahl Mosley, Dwayne Casey or Stephen Silas, whose teams are clearly in a rebuilding stage.
Larry Brown Sports

Myles Turner posts noteworthy tweet after game against Clippers

Myles Turner was not about to let 2022 end without flexing one last time. Turner and the Indiana Pacers knocked off the LA Clippers on Saturday, winning 131-130. The veteran center Turner was especially effective, putting the Clippers into the deep fryer by posting 34 points on 11-for-17 shooting. After the game, Turner tweeted the... The post Myles Turner posts noteworthy tweet after game against Clippers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Penguins' Danton Heinen not surprised at Montgomery's Bruins success

BOSTON -- The Bruins gave Jim Montgomery a second chance at being an NHL head coach over the summer, and it's safe to say he's made the most of the opportunity so far. The B's enter Monday's 2023 Winter Classic matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park with a league-best 28-4-4 record. They are the first team in the event's history (2008 to the present) to play in this game while leading the league standings.
BOSTON, MA

