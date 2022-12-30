Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
This 1-minute wellness hack was the biggest ‘Shark Tank’ investment of the year—and Robert Herjavec offered $2.4 million for it
The largest investment on ABC's "Shark Tank" in 2022 didn't go to a robotics company or a vegan food empire. Instead, it went toward cold-water baths. On a May 2022 episode, Robert Herjavec offered $2.4 million to Plunge, a Lincoln, California-based company that sells tubs designed for cold-water immersion. The baths cost nearly $5,000 and brought in $4.9 million in its first full year of sales after launching in 2020.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Goodbye 2022, hello hangover cure. Try one of these three ways to get through the day after
After working as a bartender for seven years, I’ve learned of and experimented with a slew of hangover cures to try to find the most effective one. Want the bad news first? My conclusion: The only real hangover cure is time. Your liver processes 1 ounce of alcohol per...
Why You Should Think Twice Before Discarding Frying Oil
Many times when you read a recipe or watch cooking shows, you'll find yourself being exhorted to use only the freshest of ingredients. In some cases, fresh really is best, but not always. After all, insisting that everything be fresh and new each time you cook is in itself a recipe for food waste. What, are you supposed to throw out all of the rest of the tomato paste in the can just because you only needed a tablespoon of the stuff? (Of course you're not — portion the remainder out in tablespoon-sized blops and freeze it, instead.)
Mashed
150K+
Followers
43K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0