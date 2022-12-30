ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

This 1-minute wellness hack was the biggest ‘Shark Tank’ investment of the year—and Robert Herjavec offered $2.4 million for it

The largest investment on ABC's "Shark Tank" in 2022 didn't go to a robotics company or a vegan food empire. Instead, it went toward cold-water baths. On a May 2022 episode, Robert Herjavec offered $2.4 million to Plunge, a Lincoln, California-based company that sells tubs designed for cold-water immersion. The baths cost nearly $5,000 and brought in $4.9 million in its first full year of sales after launching in 2020.
Mashed

Why You Should Think Twice Before Discarding Frying Oil

Many times when you read a recipe or watch cooking shows, you'll find yourself being exhorted to use only the freshest of ingredients. In some cases, fresh really is best, but not always. After all, insisting that everything be fresh and new each time you cook is in itself a recipe for food waste. What, are you supposed to throw out all of the rest of the tomato paste in the can just because you only needed a tablespoon of the stuff? (Of course you're not — portion the remainder out in tablespoon-sized blops and freeze it, instead.)
Mashed

Mashed

150K+
Followers
43K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy