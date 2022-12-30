ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The first metro Denver child born in 2023

It only took seven minutes into the new year for the first baby to be born in metro Denver, maybe the whole state, according to a news release from UCHealth. Named Jimena Giselle Jimenez Alvarez, the newborn was delivered by staff at UCHealth's University of Colorado Hospital at 12:07 a.m. Sunday.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment

The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the story. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado for New Year's

DENVER — The Denver metro area hasn't gotten much snow so far out of the storm that moved in late Sunday, but some spots in the state have measured more than a foot of snow. One reading just over the Colorado-Wyoming state line – Hog Park Reservoir – recorded a whopping 45 inches of the snow in the past 24 hours.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

2 people die in backcountry avalanches in 1 week in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Two people have died in the past week after avalanches swept them away in Colorado’s backcountry. Avalanche conditions in the mountains are very dangerous right now, creating a deadly mix with the holidays. "Whenever we have a confluence of very dangerous avalanche conditions coinciding with...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher

Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell of Conifer High School, who died in an avalanche earlier this week. Ashley Michels reports. Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher. Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell...
CONIFER, CO
9NEWS

Businesses recovering a year after Marshall Fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — More than 1,000 properties were destroyed in the Marshall Fire last December. Just eight of them were businesses. A lot along Dillon Road in Louisville was once a small commercial property. While some owners have moved on to other locations, others are still recovering and figuring out their next move.
LOUISVILLE, CO
Retro 102.5

Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?

There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Man arrested in teen's fentanyl overdose death in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — A 30-year-old man was arrested last week in connection to the fentanyl overdose death of a 15-year-old boy in July, the Loveland Police Department said Monday. Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. July 21 to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Avenue and...
LOVELAND, CO
