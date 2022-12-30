Read full article on original website
Related
Missing man in Jeffco found safe
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help locating a missing man last seen between noon and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The first metro Denver child born in 2023
It only took seven minutes into the new year for the first baby to be born in metro Denver, maybe the whole state, according to a news release from UCHealth. Named Jimena Giselle Jimenez Alvarez, the newborn was delivered by staff at UCHealth's University of Colorado Hospital at 12:07 a.m. Sunday.
Colorado snow totals for Jan. 1-2, 2023 snowstorm
Snow fell in Denver and across Colorado overnight Sunday. Heavier accumulation occurred in the southwest part of the state. The Denver area only saw a little more than an inch of snow in some areas.
KDVR.com
Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment
The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the story. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest. Courtney Fromm has the...
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado for New Year's
DENVER — The Denver metro area hasn't gotten much snow so far out of the storm that moved in late Sunday, but some spots in the state have measured more than a foot of snow. One reading just over the Colorado-Wyoming state line – Hog Park Reservoir – recorded a whopping 45 inches of the snow in the past 24 hours.
See how much snow fell in your Colorado city
Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Day as snow and freezing fog helped usher in the new year. More snow will be arriving for the evening commute.
2 people die in backcountry avalanches in 1 week in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Two people have died in the past week after avalanches swept them away in Colorado’s backcountry. Avalanche conditions in the mountains are very dangerous right now, creating a deadly mix with the holidays. "Whenever we have a confluence of very dangerous avalanche conditions coinciding with...
Polis activates emergency relief for Suncor closure
Concerns continue about the effects of the Suncor closure, as Colorado's only refinery makes up a large portion of the local market for fuel.
KDVR.com
Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher
Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell of Conifer High School, who died in an avalanche earlier this week. Ashley Michels reports. Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher. Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell...
Denver man works to maintain cowboy culture with custom boots
DENVER — In the middle of the city is a place that's all country. Mickey Mussett, a custom cowboy bootmaker, creates art in his Denver garage workshop. "How I got to be a custom cowboy bootmaker is like an impossible story, but it's true," Mickey said. Before he started...
Businesses recovering a year after Marshall Fire
LOUISVILLE, Colo. — More than 1,000 properties were destroyed in the Marshall Fire last December. Just eight of them were businesses. A lot along Dillon Road in Louisville was once a small commercial property. While some owners have moved on to other locations, others are still recovering and figuring out their next move.
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
2 dead, 1 injured in 3 separate vehicle-pedestrian crashes in Denver area
Police in Aurora, Thornton and Fort Collins are investigating three separate vehicle-pedestrian crashes that left two people dead and seriously injured a third person.
Live blog: Updates on weather, road conditions across Colorado
A slick commute should be expected as Denver and the metro areas are seeing 2 to 4 inches of snow through Monday evening.
Colorado library closes due to meth contamination in air ducts, restrooms
BOULDER, Colo. — City officials in Boulder, Colorado, have closed its main public library after traces of methamphetamine were found in the facility’s restrooms and air ducts. Boulder’s main library branch was closed for environmental testing on Dec. 19 after methamphetamine residue was found, KDVR-TV reported. According...
1 dead in I-25 crash involving pedestrian in Thornton
A person involved in an early morning crash left a portion of Interstate 25 temporarily closed in Thornton.
New year means new laws take effect in Colorado
A new year means new laws take effect in Colorado. One requires most grocery, retail, and convenience stores in Colorado to charge 10 cents for every plastic or paper bag shoppers use.
Man arrested in teen's fentanyl overdose death in Loveland
LOVELAND, Colo. — A 30-year-old man was arrested last week in connection to the fentanyl overdose death of a 15-year-old boy in July, the Loveland Police Department said Monday. Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. July 21 to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Avenue and...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0