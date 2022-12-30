ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Skaters take to the ice before Paristown ice rink closes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The holidays may be over, but that didn't stop people from hitting the ice one last time. The Paristown outdoor ice-skating rink is closing Monday. And while temperatures were close to 60 degrees on Sunday, people were still out soaking up these last moments of the holiday season.
LMPD: Man dies in hospital after being shot in Tyler Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed early Monday morning in the Tyler Park neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened about 1:30 a.m. when LMPD Fifth Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue. That is next to the Mid-City Mall where Baxter Avenue Theatres is.
Man dies after being shot in Shelby Park, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Shelby Park Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just after midnight, LMPD Fourth Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Oak Street. When they got there, they found a...
SUV crashes into Frankfort Avenue bar, injuring 8 people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several people were sent to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a bar in the Clifton neighborhood Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police said that around 3:30 a.m., the SUV was driving on Frankfort Avenue when it collided with another car. That caused...
19-year-old arrested for crashing stolen car into LMPD cruiser on New Year's Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police arrested a 19-year-old man on Sunday after they said that he crashed a stolen car into a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser that night. An arrest slip says that 19-year-old Lloyd Mason was heading westbound on Lampton Street in the Smoketown neighborhood when he struck an officer who was transporting a person on a mental inquest warrant.
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood. Sunday night around 9:15 p. m., LMPD officers from the 2nd Division were called to the 1800 block of W. Gaulbert in response to the call of a shooting. Once on the scene, responding officers...
Crowds pack Metro Hall to meet new Louisville Mayor Greenberg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was packed inside Metro Hall on Monday as people jumped at the opportunity to meet Louisville's 51st mayor. Everyone in the community was invited to meet Mayor Craig Greenberg Monday afternoon during an open house immediately following his inauguration. Those who came out said it...
28-year-old killed in Algonquin neighborhood shooting identified

The man killed in a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday has been identified. On Sunday night at around 9:15 p. m., LMPD officers from the 2nd Division were called to the 1800 block of W. Gaulbert in response to the call of a shooting. Watch our initial coverage of...
Man, child injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and child were shot in the West Wing of the Kentucky State Fairgrounds Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. The call came in about 10:30 a.m., and when LMPD Fourth Division officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
Louisville mayor-elect Greenberg, team getting prepared for inauguration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Preparations are underway for Monday's inauguration when Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg will be sworn in as Louisville's 51st mayor. “We are bringing in a lot of production, sound equipment, lights, staging for this wonderful inauguration that will be happening on Monday,” Emily Martin, the marketing coordinator with the mayor's office special events team, said.
LMPD: Shooting a gun in celebration on New Year's Eve is illegal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department says it has noticed an uptick in a dangerous trend every year on New Year's Eve. That trend: Celebratory gunfire. This is something LMPD says is against the law. In Kentucky, guns can only be shot on a licensed fire range...
