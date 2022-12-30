Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Weekly weather planner: Rain, storms early in Louisville's week usher in chilly air later on
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Impact weather moves into the area early in the week, bringing rain and thunderstorm activity. Monday brings the chance of a few light showers through the day, with highs in the mild 60s. Monday night is when the first round soaking rain and storms move in, mainly after 10 PM.
WLKY.com
Skaters take to the ice before Paristown ice rink closes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The holidays may be over, but that didn't stop people from hitting the ice one last time. The Paristown outdoor ice-skating rink is closing Monday. And while temperatures were close to 60 degrees on Sunday, people were still out soaking up these last moments of the holiday season.
WLKY.com
Bullet flies through man's Phoenix Hill home on New Year's Eve
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On New Year's Eve, Barry Steiger was asleep at his Phoenix Hill home with his dog when he heard gunshots. When he got out of bed, he said he realized this bullet had entered his home and landed right outside his bedroom. “I got up and...
WLKY.com
Man hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in Shelby Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot in Shelby Park during the early morning hours of Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just after midnight, LMPD Fourth Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Oak Street. When they got there they...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man dies in hospital after being shot in Tyler Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed early Monday morning in the Tyler Park neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened about 1:30 a.m. when LMPD Fifth Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue. That is next to the Mid-City Mall where Baxter Avenue Theatres is.
WLKY.com
Police identify 62-year-old pedestrian hit, killed by semi on interstate in Clark County
Police have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a semi on Interstate 65 last week. The Indiana Department of Transportation said the incident happened around 8:40 p.m. last Thursday. The Indiana State Police said Larry Caudill, 62, of Austin, Indiana, was trying to cross the interstate when he was...
WLKY.com
Man dies after being shot in Shelby Park, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Shelby Park Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just after midnight, LMPD Fourth Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Oak Street. When they got there, they found a...
WLKY.com
SUV crashes into Frankfort Avenue bar, injuring 8 people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several people were sent to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a bar in the Clifton neighborhood Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police said that around 3:30 a.m., the SUV was driving on Frankfort Avenue when it collided with another car. That caused...
WLKY.com
19-year-old arrested for crashing stolen car into LMPD cruiser on New Year's Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police arrested a 19-year-old man on Sunday after they said that he crashed a stolen car into a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser that night. An arrest slip says that 19-year-old Lloyd Mason was heading westbound on Lampton Street in the Smoketown neighborhood when he struck an officer who was transporting a person on a mental inquest warrant.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood. Sunday night around 9:15 p. m., LMPD officers from the 2nd Division were called to the 1800 block of W. Gaulbert in response to the call of a shooting. Once on the scene, responding officers...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating 3 shootings that occurred in a matter of hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been a deadly start to the new year. The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating three separate homicides that occurred in a matter of hours. “At this time, it does not appear that any of these cases are related or part of a larger...
WLKY.com
Crowds pack Metro Hall to meet new Louisville Mayor Greenberg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was packed inside Metro Hall on Monday as people jumped at the opportunity to meet Louisville's 51st mayor. Everyone in the community was invited to meet Mayor Craig Greenberg Monday afternoon during an open house immediately following his inauguration. Those who came out said it...
WLKY.com
Reflecting on 2022: The most memorable stories from last year around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A lot can change in a year. We covered everything in 2022, from dangerous storms to heinous crimes to moments that warmed our hearts. Here's a look back at some of the most memorable stories from the past year, in no specific order. Long shot stuns,...
WLKY.com
2022 sees decrease in Louisville homicide rate but still ranks 3rd-highest in city's history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though the rate was down in 2022 from the previous year, it was still the third deadliest year in Louisville's history for homicides. Ending the month of December, there were 17 fatal homicides, according to data gathered by community activist Christopher 2X. There were a...
WLKY.com
28-year-old killed in Algonquin neighborhood shooting identified
The man killed in a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday has been identified. On Sunday night at around 9:15 p. m., LMPD officers from the 2nd Division were called to the 1800 block of W. Gaulbert in response to the call of a shooting. Watch our initial coverage of...
WLKY.com
Man, child injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and child were shot in the West Wing of the Kentucky State Fairgrounds Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. The call came in about 10:30 a.m., and when LMPD Fourth Division officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana school heightening security after child leaves playground with adult
AUSTIN, Ind. — A southern Indiana elementary school is increasing security after a child left the playground with an adult on Monday. Bev Turner, principal of Austin Elementary School, sent out a letter to parents about the incident. In the letter, she said that a woman came onto the...
WLKY.com
Louisville mayor-elect Greenberg, team getting prepared for inauguration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Preparations are underway for Monday's inauguration when Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg will be sworn in as Louisville's 51st mayor. “We are bringing in a lot of production, sound equipment, lights, staging for this wonderful inauguration that will be happening on Monday,” Emily Martin, the marketing coordinator with the mayor's office special events team, said.
WLKY.com
YMCA of Greater Louisville wants to help you get healthier in 2023
New year's means new resolutions, including wanting to get healthier. The YMCA wants to help you with your goals in 2023. The club offered some tips to help you stick to your goals. Joining a group fitness class and making some friends or a healthy living challenge can help when...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Shooting a gun in celebration on New Year's Eve is illegal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department says it has noticed an uptick in a dangerous trend every year on New Year's Eve. That trend: Celebratory gunfire. This is something LMPD says is against the law. In Kentucky, guns can only be shot on a licensed fire range...
