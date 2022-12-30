Your newest sales rep seems to communicate only by text and it’s created a problem with one of your biggest customers. What would you do?. You’ve built a stellar reputation at Handshake Lumber. Custom builders big and small trust your company to supply their projects. Business is so strong, that you recently expanded your outside sales team. One of the sales- people you recently brought on is a little different than the others—mainly, he’s young. That’s what you liked about him. The kid grew up in construction, and he blew you away in the interview process when he name-dropped all the next-generation builders he knew in the area. “We’re on a first name basis,” he said about the son of one of your best customers. “In fact, we text all the time.”

8 HOURS AGO