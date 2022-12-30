The growth in sales of new electric cars in 2023 will be suppressed by high prices and concerns over charging infrastructure, according to analysis.Consumer website Electrifying.com estimated that around 350,000 new electric cars will be sold in the UK next year.Latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show registrations of new electric cars are on track to reach nearly 250,000 this year.We also need a public charging network that people can rely onGinny Buckley, Electrifying.comElectrifying.com founder Ginny Buckley described the expected growth in 2023 as “impressive” but warned it will be hampered by “various headwinds in the...

3 DAYS AGO