Sturgis, MI

wkzo.com

Shots fired, guns seized, and two arrested in Kalamazoo Sunday

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were arrested and several weapons were seized during traffic stops associated with a large gathering New Year’s Day morning in the 2900 block of West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a vehicle was observed leaving...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Victim and person of interested identified in Sturgis motel shooting

STURGIS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The victim of a fatal shooting at a motel in Sturgis has been identified by police. 32-year-old Jeremy Lampeart was found shot in the parking lot of the Country Hearth Inn and Suites around 6 p.m. Thursday, December 29 according to Sturgis Department of Public Safety.
STURGIS, MI
CBS Detroit

Police identify 2 killed by shots fired at New Year's party in West Michigan

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified two men who died after being shot when a man fired a gun in celebration during a fireworks display at a New Year's part y in western Michigan.The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the shooting killed David Reed, 35, of Waverly Township and Jason McCreary, 40, of Sutter Creek, California.Reed, who was shot in the back, died at a hospital and McCreary, who was shot in the head, died at the scene, deputies said.The shooting happened around 12:05 a.m. Sunday, deputies said.A 62-year-old man was arrested on multiple counts of reckless discharge of a firearm causing death, WWMT-TV reported.Van Buren County is located in southwestern Michigan, where a portion of the county abuts Lake Michigan.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

One dead after shooting on Kalamazoo’s Northside

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 29-year-old Kalamazoo man is dead after a shooting Friday night. Police also have not released any details on the circumstances of the shooting, or whether they have identified any suspects. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened at a property...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Van Buren County man arrested in domestic assault case

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a domestic assault Saturday evening. At 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to an address in Porter Township. The 49-year-old suspect was found to be very intoxicated and uncooperative, deputies said. Accident: 2 killed after man...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
MLive

$5K reward offered in Portage woman’s disappearance, foul play suspected

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Silent Observer has offered up to $5,000 for information into the disappearance of a Portage woman who police suspect was victim of a violent crime. Heather Mae Kelley, 35, the mother of eight, was seen around 10 p.m. Dec. 10 on security video at a Comstock Township business. Kelley had called her children around 10:20 p.m. to say she would be home soon but never returned.
PORTAGE, MI
WNDU

18-year-old dies in New Year’s Eve crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old from Edwardsburg is dead after a crash involving two vehicles on New Year’s Eve in Cass County. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 8:35 p.m. on Saturday on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway. Police say...
CASS COUNTY, MI
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 9:33 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 100 block East Esterbrook Drive, North Webster. Officers investigated a report of a family fight. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 10:49 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 800 block East...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
95.3 MNC

Two people hurt after collision involving ambulance on U.S. 12

Two people are recovering after a crash involving an ambulance on U.S. 12 in Cass County. The collision happened around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at U.S. 12 and Reum Street when police say an 87-year-old Niles woman failed to yield and pulled out in from of the ambulance.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Niles man dies after crashing SUV into tree in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 65-year-old Niles man is dead after crashing an SUV into a tree in Cass County on Wednesday night. It happened just before 7:45 p.m. on Bertrand Street near Batchelor Drive in Milton Township. Michigan State Police say the man was driving east on Bertrand Street in a Toyota SUV before he lost control, veered off the road, and collided sideways into a tree.
CASS COUNTY, MI

