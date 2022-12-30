Read full article on original website
Shots fired, guns seized, and two arrested in Kalamazoo Sunday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were arrested and several weapons were seized during traffic stops associated with a large gathering New Year’s Day morning in the 2900 block of West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a vehicle was observed leaving...
Police identify 2 killed by shots fired at New Year's party in West Michigan
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified two men who died after being shot when a man fired a gun in celebration during a fireworks display at a New Year's part y in western Michigan.The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the shooting killed David Reed, 35, of Waverly Township and Jason McCreary, 40, of Sutter Creek, California.Reed, who was shot in the back, died at a hospital and McCreary, who was shot in the head, died at the scene, deputies said.The shooting happened around 12:05 a.m. Sunday, deputies said.A 62-year-old man was arrested on multiple counts of reckless discharge of a firearm causing death, WWMT-TV reported.Van Buren County is located in southwestern Michigan, where a portion of the county abuts Lake Michigan.
Busy New Year’s Eve in Van Buren County with separate fatal shooting, domestic assault incidents
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – While most law enforcement entities had a full plate of activities over the New Year’s Eve Holiday evening, two separate incidents had the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department busy overnight. The first incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night, when deputies were...
One dead after shooting on Kalamazoo’s Northside
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 29-year-old Kalamazoo man is dead after a shooting Friday night. Police also have not released any details on the circumstances of the shooting, or whether they have identified any suspects. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened at a property...
Man arrested following Porter Twp. assault
A man was arrested in Porter Township on allegations of assault by strangulation. Deputies say he had two other outstanding warrants from two different counties.
Sturgis Public Safety identifies person of interest in motel parking lot killing
STURGIS, Mich. — A 32-year-old man was identified as the shooting victim in Thursday night's deadly motel parking lot shooting Thursday night. Jeremy Lampeart was found shot in the parking lot of the Country Hearth Inn and Suites around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to Sturgis Department of Public Safety.
Van Buren County man arrested in domestic assault case
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a domestic assault Saturday evening. At 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to an address in Porter Township. The 49-year-old suspect was found to be very intoxicated and uncooperative, deputies said. Accident: 2 killed after man...
Man killed in apartment fire in Sturgis
A man died following a fire at an apartment building in Sturgis early Sunday.
$5K reward offered in Portage woman’s disappearance, foul play suspected
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Silent Observer has offered up to $5,000 for information into the disappearance of a Portage woman who police suspect was victim of a violent crime. Heather Mae Kelley, 35, the mother of eight, was seen around 10 p.m. Dec. 10 on security video at a Comstock Township business. Kelley had called her children around 10:20 p.m. to say she would be home soon but never returned.
18-year-old dies in New Year’s Eve crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old from Edwardsburg is dead after a crash involving two vehicles on New Year’s Eve in Cass County. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 8:35 p.m. on Saturday on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway. Police say...
Homicides declined in 2022 in Kalamazoo County. These are the victims.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Homicides decreased in Kalamazoo County in 2022, marking a significant drop from an unusually high number from the year before. Kalamazoo County saw 18 people killed in homicides in 2022. That is down from the century-high of 25 deaths in 2021. The lives lost included...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 9:33 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 100 block East Esterbrook Drive, North Webster. Officers investigated a report of a family fight. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 10:49 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 800 block East...
Two people hurt after collision involving ambulance on U.S. 12
Two people are recovering after a crash involving an ambulance on U.S. 12 in Cass County. The collision happened around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at U.S. 12 and Reum Street when police say an 87-year-old Niles woman failed to yield and pulled out in from of the ambulance.
Niles man dies after crashing SUV into tree in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 65-year-old Niles man is dead after crashing an SUV into a tree in Cass County on Wednesday night. It happened just before 7:45 p.m. on Bertrand Street near Batchelor Drive in Milton Township. Michigan State Police say the man was driving east on Bertrand Street in a Toyota SUV before he lost control, veered off the road, and collided sideways into a tree.
