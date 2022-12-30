Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Manchester City 1-1 Everton: Instant Reaction | A Battling Point
Everton have to pick themselves up after the devastating 95th minute loss to Wolves on Boxing Day. Now only one point above the relegation zone, Everton had to drive the 36 miles down the East Lancs Road to take on the reigning Premier League champions who have a certain striker who has already scored 8 more goals than the entire Everton team.
SB Nation
Manchester City v Everton FC: 3 Questions with Royal Blue Mersey
Manchester City are set to host Everton at the Etihad. A great match lays ahead for us as Frank Lampard and his men vs Pep Guardiola’s should entertain. Today we spoke with our sister site Royal Blue Mersey and their writer Trent Nelson to catch us up on all that’s been happening with the Toffees.
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Improbable Draw Against the Champions Manchester City
Frank Lampard’s Everton side put out a fearless and inspired performance at the home of the Champions, Manchester City, on New Year’s Eve, bouncing back after a nightmare defeat at Goodison to fellow relegation candidates Wolves. Most expected the Toffees to be slaughtered at the Etihad Stadium, but Everton managed to leave East Manchester with an unexpected point after a resolute defensive performance and a Demarai Gray wonder-goal. The draw marked the first time Everton had avoided defeat at the Etihad Stadium since August 2017 when Wayne Rooney scored his second goal after returning to the club.
SB Nation
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Manchester United: Reprimanded Rashford nets winner at Molineux
Manchester United moved up into the Premier League’s top four with a 1-0 win away at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Marcus Rashford came off the bench to net a late winner, after an exciting and mostly well-balanced clash at Molineux. The pre-game buildup brought some raised eyebrows, as Erik...
SB Nation
Everton vs Brighton - Match Preview | Can Toffees begin 2023 with a win?
Everton will look to build on their battling draw against Manchester City when they kick-off 2023 against Brighton at Goodison Park. The Toffees proved the doubters (myself included) wrong with that feisty performance at the Etihad. I won’t lie, I would have considered a narrow defeat as a decent result before the game, so this is definitely considered bonus point in my book. The miserable defeat at home to Wolves had left us fearing the worst, but the players showed they are still willing to fight for their manager.
SB Nation
Norwich City Fans Verdict: Drawing The Year To A Close
That’s a wrap for 2022 then. A year that started so horrifically got gradually better, and it’s clear as day to see that the club is in a much better place than it was 12 months ago - both on the pitch and off it. Friday evening proved...
SB Nation
Chelsea reach ‘total agreement’ with AS Monaco for Benôit Badiashile transfer — reports
Chelsea have reportedly reached “total agreement” with AS Monaco for the transfer of defender Benôit Badiashile. The Athletic’s David Ornstein was first with the news, pegging the transfer fee around €37-38m. Subsequent reports have rounded that up to €40m. The medical is expected to take place tomorrow, Monday, with the 21-year-old center back then joining the team “immediately” on a 6.5-year contract (to 2029). Given the transfer fee, one would expect him to go into the first-team straight away — one for the future, but also for the present.
SB Nation
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will be bidding to make it three Premier League victories in a row when they travel to Molineux on Saturday afternoon to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Red Devils are currently fifth in the table, one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with a game in hand on the capital club, while Wolves sit 18th, boasting 13 points from 16 matches in 2022-23.
SB Nation
Digging Deeper Into An Error-Strewn 3-1 Liverpool Loss to Brentford
With the hallowed English holiday schedule causing the matchdays to all blend together at this point, the Reds took on Brentford at the Community Stadium as the first fixture of Matchday 19, mere hours after the conclusion of Matchday 18. A favorable spate of rival results over the weekend gave Jurgen Klopp’s men an opportunity to leapfrog a sinking Tottenham into fifth in the table and a point behind fourth-placed Manchester United (albeit with an extra match played).
SB Nation
Azpilicueta: Chelsea are ‘far from where we want to be’
Man of Many Milestones and All The Trophies, the legendary César Azpilicueta notched another milestone last night ... while observing with some dismay that his chances adding to his trophy count continue to dwindle precariously. The Chelsea captain was making his 495th appearance for the club, moving one past...
SB Nation
Cottage Talk Post Match Show: Fulham’s 2-1 Victory Against Southampton
On this post match show of Fulham’s 2-1 victory was Yannis Tjanetis and Craig Coben who was at the match. They broke down all of the key moments in this Fulham victory. You can also listen to the show at Friends Of Fulham. “This Podcast has been created and...
SB Nation
Alisson: “We Cannot Rely on Excuses”
Liverpool ended the year on what we can ostensibly consider a high note with a 2-1 win against Leicester City. The scoreline flattered the Reds’ performance and says more about Leicester’s ability to score goals (own and otherwise) than it does about Liverpool’s ability to do anything at all. The boss has already weighed in on the team’s performance, but the rest of the team appears to share his concerns and hopes.
SB Nation
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Nottingham Forest: Never change a winning team
Chelsea hope to kick off the new year with back-to-back wins in the league, which is something we haven’t done since mid-October. Unsurprisingly, the WAGNH Community do not want to see too many changes from our winning performance against AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday. THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE. Graham Potter...
SB Nation
Newcastle recall GK Martin Dubravka from Manchester United
Newcastle United just made official the recall of goalkeeper Martin Drubravka for the second half of the season with the January transfer window opening on Sunday morning. The Slovakia international went away on a season-long loan to Manchester United and made two appearances under Erik ten Hag, a true Red Devil.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Everton Preview, Erling + Julian 4Ever, Phillips and Alvarez Updates, and More...
Manchester City are back to winning in the Premier League and looking to keep it going against Everton at the Etihad. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready. Here we go. Manchester City v Everton: Preview, Team News and Prediction - Saul Garcia - Bitter and...
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Aston Villa - New Year, New Villa!
Just how good was that away win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday?!. How did the lads rate Aston Villa’s performance overall?. Were the lads surprised to see Unai Emery pick the same starting lineup that faced Liverpool on Boxing Day, with the likes of Matty Cash and Emi Martinez on the bench?
SB Nation
Ellis Simms’ departure is a blow for Sunderland, but it’s not a season-defining moment
When the news of Ellis Simms’ sudden recall to Everton broke late on Friday night before being officially confirmed on Saturday morning, it was greeted with a mixture of frustration and concern from many Sunderland fans- not least because it meant that he’d be unavailable for tomorrow’s trip to Blackpool.
SB Nation
Chelsea ‘expect’ to finalize Enzo Fernández transfer this week as talks with Benfica resume — reports
The January transfer window is open and Chelsea are working hard to truly splash the cash in winter for the first time in a decade (since 2011 and Fernando Torres), but just six months after spending a quarter billion in the last window. That expenditure has not translated to results just yet, but it does certainly show the new owners’ commitment (if not necessarily wise choices all the time).
SB Nation
Cody Gakpo Speaks About Failed Manchester United and Leeds United Moves
Liverpool’s star new recruit, Dutch player Cody Gakpo described this past summer as “a very intense period” owing to speculation of moves to a couple of major Premier League clubs, according to The Mirror. Frontrunners were Manchester United and Leeds United. “It was difficult this summer. It...
SB Nation
On This Day (2nd January 2017): Sunderland come back from behind twice to draw against Liverpool
To set the scene for this fixture we may as well go back to the fun and games that was the summer of 2016. We’d just come off the back of a season in the Premier League that finally provided optimism for the future and we looked forward to England taking part in the upcoming European Championships.
Comments / 0