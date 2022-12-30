ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Manchester City 1-1 Everton: Instant Reaction | A Battling Point

Everton have to pick themselves up after the devastating 95th minute loss to Wolves on Boxing Day. Now only one point above the relegation zone, Everton had to drive the 36 miles down the East Lancs Road to take on the reigning Premier League champions who have a certain striker who has already scored 8 more goals than the entire Everton team.
SB Nation

Manchester City v Everton FC: 3 Questions with Royal Blue Mersey

Manchester City are set to host Everton at the Etihad. A great match lays ahead for us as Frank Lampard and his men vs Pep Guardiola’s should entertain. Today we spoke with our sister site Royal Blue Mersey and their writer Trent Nelson to catch us up on all that’s been happening with the Toffees.
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Improbable Draw Against the Champions Manchester City

Frank Lampard’s Everton side put out a fearless and inspired performance at the home of the Champions, Manchester City, on New Year’s Eve, bouncing back after a nightmare defeat at Goodison to fellow relegation candidates Wolves. Most expected the Toffees to be slaughtered at the Etihad Stadium, but Everton managed to leave East Manchester with an unexpected point after a resolute defensive performance and a Demarai Gray wonder-goal. The draw marked the first time Everton had avoided defeat at the Etihad Stadium since August 2017 when Wayne Rooney scored his second goal after returning to the club.
SB Nation

Everton vs Brighton - Match Preview | Can Toffees begin 2023 with a win?

Everton will look to build on their battling draw against Manchester City when they kick-off 2023 against Brighton at Goodison Park. The Toffees proved the doubters (myself included) wrong with that feisty performance at the Etihad. I won’t lie, I would have considered a narrow defeat as a decent result before the game, so this is definitely considered bonus point in my book. The miserable defeat at home to Wolves had left us fearing the worst, but the players showed they are still willing to fight for their manager.
SB Nation

Norwich City Fans Verdict: Drawing The Year To A Close

That’s a wrap for 2022 then. A year that started so horrifically got gradually better, and it’s clear as day to see that the club is in a much better place than it was 12 months ago - both on the pitch and off it. Friday evening proved...
SB Nation

Chelsea reach ‘total agreement’ with AS Monaco for Benôit Badiashile transfer — reports

Chelsea have reportedly reached “total agreement” with AS Monaco for the transfer of defender Benôit Badiashile. The Athletic’s David Ornstein was first with the news, pegging the transfer fee around €37-38m. Subsequent reports have rounded that up to €40m. The medical is expected to take place tomorrow, Monday, with the 21-year-old center back then joining the team “immediately” on a 6.5-year contract (to 2029). Given the transfer fee, one would expect him to go into the first-team straight away — one for the future, but also for the present.
SB Nation

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United will be bidding to make it three Premier League victories in a row when they travel to Molineux on Saturday afternoon to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Red Devils are currently fifth in the table, one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with a game in hand on the capital club, while Wolves sit 18th, boasting 13 points from 16 matches in 2022-23.
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into An Error-Strewn 3-1 Liverpool Loss to Brentford

With the hallowed English holiday schedule causing the matchdays to all blend together at this point, the Reds took on Brentford at the Community Stadium as the first fixture of Matchday 19, mere hours after the conclusion of Matchday 18. A favorable spate of rival results over the weekend gave Jurgen Klopp’s men an opportunity to leapfrog a sinking Tottenham into fifth in the table and a point behind fourth-placed Manchester United (albeit with an extra match played).
SB Nation

Azpilicueta: Chelsea are ‘far from where we want to be’

Man of Many Milestones and All The Trophies, the legendary César Azpilicueta notched another milestone last night ... while observing with some dismay that his chances adding to his trophy count continue to dwindle precariously. The Chelsea captain was making his 495th appearance for the club, moving one past...
SB Nation

Cottage Talk Post Match Show: Fulham’s 2-1 Victory Against Southampton

On this post match show of Fulham’s 2-1 victory was Yannis Tjanetis and Craig Coben who was at the match. They broke down all of the key moments in this Fulham victory. You can also listen to the show at Friends Of Fulham. “This Podcast has been created and...
SB Nation

Alisson: “We Cannot Rely on Excuses”

Liverpool ended the year on what we can ostensibly consider a high note with a 2-1 win against Leicester City. The scoreline flattered the Reds’ performance and says more about Leicester’s ability to score goals (own and otherwise) than it does about Liverpool’s ability to do anything at all. The boss has already weighed in on the team’s performance, but the rest of the team appears to share his concerns and hopes.
SB Nation

Newcastle recall GK Martin Dubravka from Manchester United

Newcastle United just made official the recall of goalkeeper Martin Drubravka for the second half of the season with the January transfer window opening on Sunday morning. The Slovakia international went away on a season-long loan to Manchester United and made two appearances under Erik ten Hag, a true Red Devil.
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Aston Villa - New Year, New Villa!

Just how good was that away win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday?!. How did the lads rate Aston Villa’s performance overall?. Were the lads surprised to see Unai Emery pick the same starting lineup that faced Liverpool on Boxing Day, with the likes of Matty Cash and Emi Martinez on the bench?
SB Nation

Chelsea ‘expect’ to finalize Enzo Fernández transfer this week as talks with Benfica resume — reports

The January transfer window is open and Chelsea are working hard to truly splash the cash in winter for the first time in a decade (since 2011 and Fernando Torres), but just six months after spending a quarter billion in the last window. That expenditure has not translated to results just yet, but it does certainly show the new owners’ commitment (if not necessarily wise choices all the time).
SB Nation

Cody Gakpo Speaks About Failed Manchester United and Leeds United Moves

Liverpool’s star new recruit, Dutch player Cody Gakpo described this past summer as “a very intense period” owing to speculation of moves to a couple of major Premier League clubs, according to The Mirror. Frontrunners were Manchester United and Leeds United. “It was difficult this summer. It...

