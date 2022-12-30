Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
2023 Winter Classic live stream: How to watch Bruins-Penguins at Fenway Park
One of the coolest events in sports returns to Boston on Monday when the Fenway Park plays host to the 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. This will be the Bruins' fourth Winter Classic appearance and first since 2019. They are 2-1 in these games, including a 2-1 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. The Penguins are 1-1 in this event, including an exciting shootout victory over the Buffalo Sabres in the first ever Winter Classic back in 2008.
David Pastrnak Honors Red Sox Legend In Bruins Winter Classic Gear
David Pastrnak’s drip is unmatched in the NHL, and the Bruins forward looks prepared to make a statement off the ice ahead of Monday’s Winter Classic. The 2023 edition will feature the Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. This will be Boston’s fourth Winter Classic with its last appearance coming against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.
NBC Sports
Penguins' Danton Heinen not surprised at Montgomery's Bruins success
BOSTON -- The Bruins gave Jim Montgomery a second chance at being an NHL head coach over the summer, and it's safe to say he's made the most of the opportunity so far. The B's enter Monday's 2023 Winter Classic matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park with a league-best 28-4-4 record. They are the first team in the event's history (2008 to the present) to play in this game while leading the league standings.
Photos: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Jim Harbaugh
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Ducks, Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is chatter that the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks could be talking about making a deal. Could this be a precursor to a bigger deal for the Bruins? Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking at a long-term deal for Michael Bunting, even if the two sides haven’t talked about an extension yet. Finally, is Max Pacioretty interested in an extension with the Carolina Hurricanes, even though he’s yet to play a game for the team?
Patrice Bergeron Reacts To Reaching Third In Bruins Points History
BOSTON — The 2022-23 NHL season has been a historical one for Patrice Bergeron, and the Bruins captain continued his climb up the franchise leaderboards Saturday. Boston lost to the Buffalo Sabres in overtime at TD Garden, 4-3. The Black and Gold kept its point streak at home going and head into 2023 with an 18-0-3 record on home ice, which tied with the 1973-74 Bruins for the longest home point streak in NHL history.
NBC Sports
Bruins arrive to 2023 Winter Classic in throwback Red Sox jerseys
The Boston Bruins made a special entrance to the 2023 Winter Classic, and it was a very appropriate one given the venue. All of the players showed up wearing vintage Boston Red Sox jerseys as they arrived at the ballpark for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Some of the...
theScore
Bruins' Swayman puts Ortiz, Williams on mask for Winter Classic at Fenway
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is paying respect to some Fenway legends. When the Bruins take the ice for Monday's Winter Classic game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Swayman will wear a mask featuring Boston Red Sox icons David Ortiz, Ted Williams, and Curt Schilling. Ortiz was inducted into the Hall...
Bruins Wrap: Jake DeBrusk Lifts Boston To Winter Classic Win Vs. Penguins
BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk and the Bruins improved their point streak to 11 games with 2-1 victory following a tremendous third-period effort in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park on Monday. Boston, which is 8-0-3 during those 11 games, now is 29-4-4 on...
kalkinemedia.com
Sabres Bruins Hockey
Young fans try to catch a puck flung into the stands during warmups before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
NBC Sports
NHL
Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic
Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
Fenway Park transforms for NHL’s 14th annual Winter Classic
BOSTON (AP) — Fenway Park, the majors’ oldest active ballpark, was transformed into an outdoor hockey arena for the NHL’s 14th annual Winter Classic on Monday afternoon. With the logos of the two teams — the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins — hanging high atop the seats above the park’s fabled 37-foot Green Monster, the league’s annual marquee New Year’s event returned to Fenway for the second time.
NBC Sports
Caps have hit their stride, and reinforcements are on the way
WASHINGTON — As if there were any doubt about the way the Capitals have been playing over the past month, they finished their December slate with an emphatic 9-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens to set a new season high for goals scored in a single game. A win...
Where to buy Bruins Winter Classic jerseys; Custom B’s uniforms with your name
The Boston Bruins were rocking some of the best threads in the NHL in Monday afternoon when the B’s hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park for the 2023 Winter Classic. The Black and Gold jerseys aren’t just for the players, as fans can get in on the action....
NBC Sports
2023 Winter Classic live blog: Jake DeBrusk's two goals give Bruins 2-1 win
BOSTON -- The day has finally come. The 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins at the iconic Fenway Park is here. The NHL's marquee outdoor event is back in Massachusetts for the third time. This will be the fourth Winter Classic appearance for the Bruins. They are 3-1 in these games, including an exciting overtime victory against the Philadelphia Flyers at the 2010 Winter Classic hosted by Fenway Park.
