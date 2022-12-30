ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother detained in Romania

By CBS Miami Team
 3 days ago

MIAMI -- Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother were detained in Romania on Thursday, according to their defense lawyer. Romanian authorities have announced an investigation into organized human trafficking and rape, but have not named any of the people it has called suspects.

A lawyer for Andrew and Tristan Tate told CNN they are not under arrest but rather being detained by Romanian authorities for 24 hours.

"He (Andrew Tate) was not arrested. He was detained for 24 hours," their lawyer Eugen Vidineac said, adding that the brothers are expected to have a court hearing later on Friday.

The attorney did not discuss any of the allegations.

According to a statement from Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) released Thursday, police served search warrants at five homes and detained four suspects, including two Britons and two Romanians. The DIICOT did not name any of the four suspects but released an edited, grainy, sometimes out-of-focus video purportedly showing the raids.

A male can be seen being patted down by police. It's unclear who is being detained in the video.

In a separate video released by CNN affiliate Antena 3, officers from Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism can be seen escorting Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate into police vehicles.

On Friday, Andrew Tate tweeted from his verified account, "The Matrix sent their agents."

The DIICOT alleged that the four unnamed suspects formed an organized criminal group that stretched from Romania to Britain and the United States, for the purpose of committing the crime of human trafficking.

The authorities allege that two of the suspects misled the victims "into believing that they intended to enter into a marriage/cohabitation relationship" while transporting victims to Romania and later sexually exploiting them with physical violence and coercion.

Authorities also said one of the suspects raped a victim on two separate occasions in March 2022. At least six victims were allegedly "sexually exploited by the organized criminal group," the DIICOT statement said.

The four suspects would be detailed for 24 hours after being questioned, according to DIICOT on Thursday.

Tate, a former professional kickboxer, is known for his viral rants online about male dominance, female submission and wealth. He openly advocates violence against women, and had previously been banned from every major social media platform until Elon Musk reinstated his Twitter account after taking over the company.

He rose in prominence earlier this year, with many adults including school teachers voicing alarm about his misogynistic ideas taking root in the minds of countless young boys. Before it was taken down, his TikTok account racked up about 11.6 billion views.

He made headlines this week for a Twitter interaction with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who told Tate to get a life after he tweeted about his numerous cars "and their respective enormous emissions."

Papageorgio35
2d ago

just smells fishy to me.. also, where's the proof that he encourages violence against women? I've watched about a dozen interviews of him so far and have seen nothing of the like.. is he super cocky and full of himself? absolutely. But I've never heard him preach about human trafficking and hitting women..

Reply
2
 

