12 Stunning Photos of WNBA Athletes in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in St. Thomas

By Cara O’Bleness
Sports Illustrated Swim
Sports Illustrated Swim
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f93qs_0jyeWrR900

Featuring Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, DiDi Richards, Nneka Ogwumike and Te’a Cooper.

Earlier this year, SI Swimsuit brought together five WNBA athletes for a first-of-its-kind group photo shoot in St. Thomas. Sue Bird , Breanna Stewart , DiDi Richards , Nneka Ogwumike and Te’a Cooper have strength and grace both on and off the court, which shines through in the photos captured by photographer Laretta Houston.

Bird is a recently retired Seattle Storm guard who has four WNBA championships and five Olympic gold medals under her belt, while Stewart is a four-time NCAA champion and four-time Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA tournament.

Richards, who is a star shooting guard for the New York Liberty, knows what it means to be resilient. She had to learn how to walk again after a college injury left her paralyzed from the waist down. After returning to the court, she went on to be named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.

Ogwumike, who plays for the L.A. Sparks, was also a champ at the collegiate level: she graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology while also making four consecutive Final Four appearances. Cooper, who plays guard for the Sparks, uses her platform to advocate for the things that matter the most to her, such as supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We represent a variety of things: of course women, women of color, members of the LGBTQIA2+ community and much more... The [Swimsuit] issue for so many years has been iconic and has represented a lot for women,” Bird told SI Swimsuit . “Now you are seeing an evolution in what that can mean and what that can look like, and I think the WNBA players being a part of that is what makes it special. There is no better group of women to showcase that evolution.”

Below are 12 of our favorite photos from 2022’s WNBA athlete photo shoot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IRr06_0jyeWrR900

Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fi2rc_0jyeWrR900

Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pS6OG_0jyeWrR900

Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nhreo_0jyeWrR900

Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28tp1m_0jyeWrR900

Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sOWwB_0jyeWrR900

Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkVOD_0jyeWrR900

Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bZf2G_0jyeWrR900

Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bWTql_0jyeWrR900

Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYoCb_0jyeWrR900

Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOcYO_0jyeWrR900

Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oL5b3_0jyeWrR900

Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

