Kate Bock Reveals a Little-Known Fact About Kevin Love

The SI Swimsuit model and her NBA star beau got married in June 2022 after dating for almost six years.

Kate Bock and Kevin Love. Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Kate Bock is spilling Kevin Love's secrets. The SI Swimsuit model was asked to share “something about Kevin Love that no one else knows” during Miami Swim Week 2022 and she gave us the sweetest detail from the NBA star’s teenage days.

“He used to work the bar mitzvah circuit,” she said. “He lifted chairs, doing the hora. He was like 18.”

Fellow SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin, who asked the question, was surprised by Bock's answer. “Really?” she asked. “That's cute!”

“He’s like, ‘I’ve been to more bar mitzvahs than you,’” she continued. “And I was like, ‘that doesn’t sound right,’ but he is right.”

Kate Bock Reveals a Secret About Kevin Love (; 0:24)

Bock, 34, and the Cleveland Cavaliers player got married on June 25 in a gorgeous Great Gatsby-inspired wedding at the New York Public Library, a place that is special to both of them. It was their “dream celebration come to life,” Bock told Vogue .

Many of Love’s current and former teammates, including LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, attended the ceremony.

The couple met in 2015 after being set up by a photographer who individually worked with each of them and thought they would be a “nice match.” Clearly, he was right. The couple dated for five years before Love, 34, popped the question in January 2021.

“We were celebrating my birthday at one of our favorite restaurants, Lilia, when Kevin got down on one knee and totally surprised me with a beautiful ring that he personally designed,” Bock recalled of her engagement. “It was super intimate. I couldn’t imagine it any other way. It was a picture-perfect New York moment.”