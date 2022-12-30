ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kate Bock Reveals a Little-Known Fact About Kevin Love

By Ananya Panchal
Sports Illustrated Swim
Sports Illustrated Swim
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4fZ0_0jyeWqYQ00

The SI Swimsuit model and her NBA star beau got married in June 2022 after dating for almost six years.

Kate Bock and Kevin Love.

Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Kate Bock is spilling Kevin Love's secrets. The SI Swimsuit model was asked to share “something about Kevin Love that no one else knows” during Miami Swim Week 2022 and she gave us the sweetest detail from the NBA star’s teenage days.

“He used to work the bar mitzvah circuit,” she said. “He lifted chairs, doing the hora. He was like 18.”

Fellow SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin, who asked the question, was surprised by Bock's answer. “Really?” she asked. “That's cute!”

“He’s like, ‘I’ve been to more bar mitzvahs than you,’” she continued. “And I was like, ‘that doesn’t sound right,’ but he is right.”

Kate Bock Reveals a Secret About Kevin Love (; 0:24)

Bock, 34, and the Cleveland Cavaliers player got married on June 25 in a gorgeous Great Gatsby-inspired wedding at the New York Public Library, a place that is special to both of them. It was their “dream celebration come to life,” Bock told Vogue .

Many of Love’s current and former teammates, including LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, attended the ceremony.

The couple met in 2015 after being set up by a photographer who individually worked with each of them and thought they would be a “nice match.” Clearly, he was right. The couple dated for five years before Love, 34, popped the question in January 2021.

“We were celebrating my birthday at one of our favorite restaurants, Lilia, when Kevin got down on one knee and totally surprised me with a beautiful ring that he personally designed,” Bock recalled of her engagement. “It was super intimate. I couldn’t imagine it any other way. It was a picture-perfect New York moment.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Martha Stewart Gushes Over Dinner With NBA Star Carmelo Anthony: 'He Knew A Lot About Wine'

Stars night out! On Thursday December 8, television personality Martha Stewart and NBA icon Carmelo Anthony took a break from dominating their respective fields to come together for a nice meal — a fun evening that Stewart documented on Instagram. “dinner last night with this tall man,” the Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party star wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of herself, 81, and Carmelo, 38, posing arm-in-arm.“He knew a lot about wine!! @carmeloanthony he also knows a lot about basketball !” she joked. MARTHA STEWART ADMITS ROMANTIC INTEREST IN PETE DAVIDSON: 'HE KNOWS HOW TO GET IN &...
People

Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech

Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
NEW YORK STATE
thesource.com

Will Smith Says He Used To Beg Michael Jordan To Send Him Shoes To Wear on the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-air’

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is noted as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time and is known for catapulting Will Smith into superstar status. Of the many memorable moments in the show that ran from 1990 to 1996, many fans and sneakerheads remember how Will always wore the newest or hottest Jordans during the episodes. In fact, in the first episode, he dons a pair of Metallic 5’s, and in the final episode, a pair of Columbia 11s.
People

Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Spotted Out With Damson Idris After Michael B. Jordan Split: Photos

It’s cuffing season, and Lori Harvey may end the year with a new romance. Months after Lori, 25, parted ways with Michael B. Jordan following a year-plus of dating, she stepped out in a ruched dress to attend Zack Bia’s holiday event at Los Angeles’ Catch Restaurant over the weekend. Lori wasn’t going solo, per Just Jared. Shortly after she arrived at the eatery, her rumored flame, Damson Idris, pulled up to the restaurant and joined Steve Harvey’s daughter. The two have been rumored to be dating for a couple of weeks now, but they made sure to keep any possible romance under wraps during this outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’

Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
SheKnows

These Photos of Pete Davidson & His Rumored New Love Prove Their Chemistry Might Be Heating Up

In Hollywood, it doesn’t take much for dating rumors about two single people to start swirling. With Pete Davidson and the world’s special interest in his dating life, that couldn’t be more true. Most recently, The King of Staten Island star was pictured with actress Chase Sui Wonders – his former costar in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Though their outing at the New York Rangers game last week might’ve meant nothing, recent pictures indicate their relationship might be heating up. According to Page Six, the two were spotted outside Davidson’s apartment building on Monday Dec 19. Reports show that they were...
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Expertly Turns Her Dress Into A Top For Epic Fashion Look On Book Tour

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was one of the most stylish women to ever be in the White House, and even though it’s been six years since her husband, former President Barack Obama, left the Oval Office, she’s still showing off her awesome fashion sense. During a San Francisco stop on her, The Light We Carry book tour, Michelle, 58, rolled a dress into a top for a chic and comfortable look, which fans got to see on her Instagram on Monday, December 12.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
StyleCaster

Miley Cyrus’ Net Worth Makes Her Richer Than Dad Billy Ray—Where She Makes Most of Her Money

Each of the family members is a millionaire, but Miley Cyrus’ net worth makes her the richest of them all, including her dad—country music legend Billy Ray. A former child star, Miley got her start in show business in 2001 at age eight in the TV series Doc, which was alongside her father. Her big break would come at age 12 when she starred as Hannah Montana in Disney’s tween sitcom of the same name. In it, she played a teenage girl balancing two lives: one as a regular teenager and the other as famous pop star Hannah Montana, an alter...
New York Post

Charissa Thompson jokes about her ‘90-day fiancé’ on Fox NFL pregame show

Charissa Thompson brought the jokes to the New Year’s edition of “Fox NFL Kickoff.” Leading up to Sunday’s slate of games, the broadcast aired a “Knives Out”-like parody that spoofed NFL playoff contenders versus pretenders. As the “Buccaneers” attempted to make their case, a detective channeling his inner Benoit Blanc remarked, “That’s like saying you’re the most sane person on ’90 Day Fiancé,'” referencing TLC’s widely popular dating series. The comment didn’t go unnoticed by Thompson, who joked about having a “90-day fiancé,” later adding, “You’ve gotta laugh at yourself.” Though it’s unclear who Thompson might have been referencing, the “Thursday Night Football”...
Sports Illustrated Swim

Sports Illustrated Swim

New York, NY
473
Followers
126
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

SI Swim is your destination for all things health, wellness, fitness, fashion, beauty, body positivity, female empowerment, and travel. Stay up to date on all the latest happenings from the diverse group of talent featured in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, as well as partner news and exclusive annual issue related announcements.

 https://swimsuit.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy