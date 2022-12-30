Read full article on original website
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Kinzinger: I ‘fear for the future of this country’ if Trump isn’t charged over Jan. 6
Outgoing Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Sunday he fears for the future of the country if former President Donald Trump isn’t charged with a crime related to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, though he believes the Justice Department will “do the right thing.”. “If...
‘This made us all unemployable’: Trump White House aides respond to January 6 in angry text exchange
A text exchange between Ivanka Trump’s chief of staff Julie Radford and White House aide Hope Hicks reveals their anger over then-President Donald Trump’s actions on January 6, 2021, hurting them professionally, according to newly released documents collected by the House select committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Inside McCarthy’s struggle to lock down the House speakership
Time is running out for Kevin McCarthy. Four days before the House speaker vote, when his critics were still noncommittal about their support for his speakership bid, even after the California Republican had offered a number of key concessions — including making it easier to oust the sitting speaker — he attempted to give them the hard sell.
Highlights from the latest release of January 6 transcripts
The House January 6 committee on Sunday released another wave of witness interview transcripts. The new release is part of a steady stream of transcript drops from the House select committee in recent days, complementing the release of its sweeping 845-page report. The latest transcript drop comes as the panel...
From increases in minimum wage to recreational marijuana, these new laws take effect in 2023
As President Joe Biden scored several legislative wins last year, voters across the country headed to the polls in November to decide on local measures. The passage of several of those measures will lead to new state laws this year. And Americans in 2023 will also feel the impact of several provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that was enacted over the summer.
‘Have you heard I was 83?’: Hoyer on stepping back from House leadership
The top three House Democrats who are stepping back from their leadership spots did not coordinate on their decisions to do so, outgoing Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Sunday, adding that “the timing was right.”. “Have you heard I was 83?” Hoyer quipped about his age in an interview...
McCarthy commits to key concession in call with frustrated lawmakers but it’s no guarantee he’ll win speakership
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy outlined some of the concessions that he has agreed to in his campaign for speaker on a Sunday evening conference call — including making it easier to topple the speaker, according to multiple GOP sources on the call. But McCarthy could not say whether he would have the votes for the speakership, even after giving in to some of the right’s most hardline demands.
A pregnant mom crossed the Rio Grande decades ago to give her unborn child a better life. Now her daughter is becoming a member of Congress
Delia Ramirez walks toward the microphone determined to make her message heard. “It is time — it is past time that we deliver on the promise that we have made to our Dreamers,” she says. On a crisp morning in early December, Ramirez is standing steps away from...
Four things to watch out for in the Middle East in 2023
The event that dominated the world’s news agenda in 2022 was the Ukraine war and its far-reaching repercussions. Its impact was felt deeply in the Middle East, with the region’s energy supplies, strategic waterways, and even weapons industries playing a key role in the war. Last year saw...
January 6 committee warns White House it can’t ensure identity of anonymous witnesses will remain protected
The House January 6 committee has warned President Joe Biden’s White House that it cannot ensure that the identity of personnel who cooperated with its probe on the condition of anonymity will remain protected once the panel dissolves on Tuesday. The select committee had agreed it “would do its...
Xi Jinping estimates China’s 2022 GDP grew at least 4.4%. But Covid misery looms
China’s economy grew at least 4.4% in 2022, according to leader Xi Jinping, a figure much stronger than many economists had expected. But the current Covid wave may hobble growth in the months ahead. China’s annual GDP is expected to have exceeded 120 trillion yuan ($17.4 trillion) last year,...
Egypt recovers heavy ‘Green Sarcophagus’ from the United States
Egyptian authorities announced the recovery of a heavy sarcophagus lid from the United States on Monday at a ceremony in Cairo. The sarcophagus, which at 500 kilograms (about 1,100 pounds) is one of the biggest, dates back to the Late Period of Ancient Egypt (747-332 BC), said Mostafa Waziri, the secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities at Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
