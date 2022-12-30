ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Inside McCarthy’s struggle to lock down the House speakership

Time is running out for Kevin McCarthy. Four days before the House speaker vote, when his critics were still noncommittal about their support for his speakership bid, even after the California Republican had offered a number of key concessions — including making it easier to oust the sitting speaker — he attempted to give them the hard sell.
Highlights from the latest release of January 6 transcripts

The House January 6 committee on Sunday released another wave of witness interview transcripts. The new release is part of a steady stream of transcript drops from the House select committee in recent days, complementing the release of its sweeping 845-page report. The latest transcript drop comes as the panel...
From increases in minimum wage to recreational marijuana, these new laws take effect in 2023

As President Joe Biden scored several legislative wins last year, voters across the country headed to the polls in November to decide on local measures. The passage of several of those measures will lead to new state laws this year. And Americans in 2023 will also feel the impact of several provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that was enacted over the summer.
McCarthy commits to key concession in call with frustrated lawmakers but it’s no guarantee he’ll win speakership

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy outlined some of the concessions that he has agreed to in his campaign for speaker on a Sunday evening conference call — including making it easier to topple the speaker, according to multiple GOP sources on the call. But McCarthy could not say whether he would have the votes for the speakership, even after giving in to some of the right’s most hardline demands.
Four things to watch out for in the Middle East in 2023

The event that dominated the world’s news agenda in 2022 was the Ukraine war and its far-reaching repercussions. Its impact was felt deeply in the Middle East, with the region’s energy supplies, strategic waterways, and even weapons industries playing a key role in the war. Last year saw...
Xi Jinping estimates China’s 2022 GDP grew at least 4.4%. But Covid misery looms

China’s economy grew at least 4.4% in 2022, according to leader Xi Jinping, a figure much stronger than many economists had expected. But the current Covid wave may hobble growth in the months ahead. China’s annual GDP is expected to have exceeded 120 trillion yuan ($17.4 trillion) last year,...
Egypt recovers heavy ‘Green Sarcophagus’ from the United States

Egyptian authorities announced the recovery of a heavy sarcophagus lid from the United States on Monday at a ceremony in Cairo. The sarcophagus, which at 500 kilograms (about 1,100 pounds) is one of the biggest, dates back to the Late Period of Ancient Egypt (747-332 BC), said Mostafa Waziri, the secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities at Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

