A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
Dallas, Texas Police Had Zero Patience With This New Years Eve Arrest
We all know the kind of craziness that happens on New Year's Eve. There are lots of drunk people and others just acting a fool before welcoming in the new year and that was on display on a video that has been capturing a ton of attention online out of Deep Ellum which is an area located within Dallas, Texas.
Take a Trip Back in Time at This A-Frame Whataburger in Mesquite, Texas
Whataburger has been a Texas staple since 1950. Yes, 70 plus years of serving great burgers. One of the signatures of Whataburger has always been their A-frame buildings. Sadly, as Whataburger has progressed and modernized itself, those original buildings are slowly fading away. One of the last few of those original A-frame Whataburger stores can be found just a short drive from East Texas in Mesquite.
