ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 93.1

A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans

East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
FORNEY, TX
Mix 93.1

Take a Trip Back in Time at This A-Frame Whataburger in Mesquite, Texas

Whataburger has been a Texas staple since 1950. Yes, 70 plus years of serving great burgers. One of the signatures of Whataburger has always been their A-frame buildings. Sadly, as Whataburger has progressed and modernized itself, those original buildings are slowly fading away. One of the last few of those original A-frame Whataburger stores can be found just a short drive from East Texas in Mesquite.
MESQUITE, TX
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy