easttexasradio.com
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Expect thunderstorms to increase across parts of North Texas today as a storm system moves through the Plains. Scattered showers and a few storms will develop around midday but will grow in coverage through the afternoon, mainly east of I-35. Some storms during the afternoon will be severe and capable of producing damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail. These storms will move into East Texas during the evening hours.
abc7amarillo.com
Splash and Dash rain showers today for the Texas/Oklahoma panhandles
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - There will be two rounds of some splash and dash rain showers across the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles Monday. The first round of rain will pass through the area this morning as we near sunrise and the second round will arrive in the mid-afternoon. While there...
kbsi23.com
Severe threat for Monday, January 2-3, 2023
UPDATE – 7:20 p.m. Monday:. Rain has overspread the FOX 23 coverage area. As of 7:20 p.m. Monday, heavy rain continues to spread across the area. Isolated severe storms are possible. An upper-level disturbance will continue to approach as the night wears on, which could make the environment a...
First Alert Weather Day: Storms, damaging winds expected in North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Heads up, North Texas! Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Parts of North Texas could see strong to severe thunderstorms as a cold front crosses the area. Communities along and east of I-35 will have the best chance to see severe thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon and evening.Damaging winds and large hail are big threats with today's storms. However, a few tornadoes could also develop.The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has posted marginal and slight risks for severe weather for parts of North Texas this afternoon. An enhanced risk is posted for our extreme eastern counties in North Texas today. If you're traveling farther east on Interstates 20 or 30, stay weather aware and be safe.Brief heavy rain is also possible in North Texas, but we're not expecting any major flooding in the area.While a few lingering showers and storms are possible early tonight, most areas will be dry as the cold front crosses.Then, by tomorrow, we'll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s.Stay with your CBS 11 First Alert Weather team for further updates on CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth.
kjas.com
Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
fox8live.com
Severe weather expected Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Severe weather has been the story in weather over the past several weeks and another severe weather outbreak is expected over the area on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our entire viewing area for some risk of severe weather on Tuesday. Areas north of the lake and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast are in an enhanced level 3 out of 5, while places on the south shore are in a slight level 2 out of 5 risk. The risk area is hatched which means strong tornadoes will be possible.
December dropped deep freeze and destructive tornadoes
The first couple of weeks of December were tranquil. Then things got interesting. In mid-December, a deepening storm system in the Midwest slung out a punishing mix of damaging winds, hail and tornadoes in Texas on December 12th and 13th, and became even more terrifying as they tore through Louisiana and Mississippi. A tornado that developed near the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth knocked over some railway cars, did minor damage to homes in North Richland Hills, and continued northeast into Grapevine where it crossed Highway 114 near Baylor Scott & White hospital and caused major roof damage to the Sam’s Club, injuring five people. The storm did yet more damage at Grapevine Mills Mall, where five additional injuries were reported. It even triggered a brief Tornado Warning in southeast Flower Mound.
Strong to Severe storms Monday night through Tuesday
All severe weather threats are at play for this event, including a few tornadoes. The overall threat is heavy rain, potentially up to two inches.
New January forecast: Improving odds for rain
On the last day of 2022 the Climate Prediction Center updated their forecast for January and it brings some good news.
wdayradionow.com
Winter Storm To Affect Areas South
A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
Sunday morning update: How much snow could fall Monday-Tuesday?
A "highly impactful" winter storm remains on track to deliver heavy snow to parts of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday, and it's looking more and more likely that the heaviest precipitation will be across the southern half of the state. "Heavy snow is most likely from west-central Minnesota through northwest...
You Might Need A Shovel Or An Umbrella In Minnesota Monday Night, Forecast Unclear
It's looking like the approaching weather system that is expected to hit our area Monday night is still giving the National Weather Service fits. In the Sunday morning weather update from the National Weather Service, they state that depending where the front crosses Minnesota will decide what type of precipitation we will see...so get the shovels and umbrellas ready at least for now.
KWTX
What Central Texans can expect in the new year following 2022′s severe drought
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The drought of 2022 left lakes across Central Texas with some of the lowest water levels in the area’s history, and Lake Waco was no exception. As of Friday, Dec. 30, the lake sits at just 58 percent of capacity. “We haven’t had enough rain,”...
East Texans celebrate New Year’s Eve at Lake Palestine
LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Great weather and pristine views at Lake Palestine made this New Year’s Eve special for some East Texans. The Wranglers band played classic rock and country from 6 to 10 p.m. Professional fireworks were scheduled at the point pier for 10 p.m. “One thing tonight we are really trying to […]
Winter storm and ice storm warnings issued in Minnesota
A winter storm warning over I-35 in Eagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The Twin Cities and a large area of Minnesota is in a winter storm warning for Monday and Tuesday, while a slice of far southern Minnesota is in an ice storm warning for the same period.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Cities Some of the Loneliest
In a recent ranking of the loneliest cities in the United States, a few Texas cities — including Dallas — appeared. Conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, the ranking was based on a report which examined Census Bureau data on people living alone from over 170 cities. “Whether...
Highlands Today
15 million people are under winter weather warnings as the record-breaking storm that pummeled California pushes east
More than 15 million people from California to Wisconsin are under a winter weather warning Sunday as a Pacific storm system pushes record rain and severe flooding eastward. Epic flooding and power outages led to highway closures and water rescues Saturday for some residents in Northern California. The city of...
texasoutdoorsjournal.com
Mid-Winter Flats Fishing
Many times, starting out with a stretch of unpleasant weather, there will be plenty of fishable days mixed in. January is the start of the new calendar year, but it is the mid-point in the winter season. By now, cool to cold temperatures have become consistent along the Texas Coast and fish in Texas bays are firmly entrenched in their winter pattern.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Texas (-23ºF!) In a state known for hot temperatures, you might be surprised how cold it can get in the Texas panhandle. While “Snowmageddon” of 2021 sent most Texans scrambling for blankets and space heaters, power was a problem for some folks. If you lived through a days-long power outage like we did at home, you probably have a slightly different take on weather extremes.
