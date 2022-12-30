ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles most costly injury down the stretch isn’t Jalen Hurts

While the Philadelphia Eagles are missing quarterback Jalen Hurts due to injury, this player being sidelined has been much more significant. The Philadelphia Eagles are on a two-game losing streak ever since quarterback Jalen Hurts was sidelined due to a sprained throwing shoulder. They lost their Week 16 game to the rival Dallas Cowboys and this past Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. They were unable to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC during that stretch, and will have to do so in Week 18.
NFL Twitter blasts soulless Skip Bayless for Damar Hamlin tweet

As the NFL world came together to pray for Damar Hamlin, Skip Bayless shot off a heartless tweet that had people calling for him to be fired. Monday Night Football ended under terrifying circumstances with the game between the Bills and Bengals suspended after Damar Hamlin had to be removed from the field via an ambulance and taken to the hospital.
This team can’t overthink drafting Alabama QB Bryce Young

The Houston Texans cannot overthink this and must draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Despite a remarkable showing by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud in Peach Bowl, the Houston Texans would have a problem if they did not draft Bryce Young out of Alabama at the top of the 2023 NFL Draft.
