Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in PondOlive BarkerJackson, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Three Michigan Men Sentenced After Conspiring to Kidnap The GovernorOlive BarkerMichigan State
Related
jtv.tv
Swihart Hustling to Raise Funds for Overseas Wrestling Trip
Hanover-Horton High School wrestler Danni Swihart, top, demonstrates a move against her sister, Drew, during a clinic last week at HHHS. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. (January 1, 2023 8:00 AM) It has been a while since Hanover-Horton High School wrestler Danni Swihart was apprehensive heading onto a mat.
jtv.tv
Women’s National Balloon Championships Coming to Jackson to Celebrate Jubilee 40th Anniversary
Balloons inflate at Ella Sharp Park during the 2022 Hot Air Jubilee. JTV Photo. (December 31, 2022 4:31 PM) The Jackson Hot Air Jubilee announced it will host the 2023 US Women’s Hot Air Balloon National Championship competition in conjunction with the Balloon Federation of America Hot Air Competition Division. The event will precede Hot Air Jubilee Weekend and run from July 16-21.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt calls for overhaul of college football officiating following Fiesta Bowl performance
Joel Klatt joined in on criticizing college football officiating following the Fiesta Bowl. Klatt referenced 2 especially egregious calls that were missed in the game, including a Roman Wilson TD that was overturned and a no-call on what seemed like targeting in the 4th. Klatt said that “officiating in CFB...
Look: Legendary Michigan Star Reacts To Targeting Ruling
The officiating crew at the Fiesta Bowl had one of the worst performances we've seen in a long time. Not only did they botch two huge calls in the first half, they missed a potential targeting call on Michigan's final offensive play of the game. A TCU defender had a...
Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker ruled out of College Football Playoff
It has not been a great night for the Michigan Wolverines. They just got some bad news too, as TE Luke Schoonmaker has been ruled out of the rest of the game. Schoonmaker make a nice long reception in the first half and came up hobbling with a shoulder injury. He tried to give it a go, but was unable to complete the rest of the game and was ruled out in the third quarter.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
echo-pilot.com
Maryland at Michigan odds, picks and predictions
The 21st-ranked Maryland Terrapins (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) visit Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines (7-5, 1-0) Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Maryland vs. Michigan odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. After a strong...
mediafeed.org
Michigan State University costs this much
Michigan State University is a four-year public university located in East Lansing, Michigan. The university offers certificates, as well as degrees ranging from bachelors to doctorates. Here’s the information you need to know about MSU—from admission requirements to the Michigan State acceptance rate, and from MSU tuition to financial aid stats, popular majors, and more.
jtv.tv
Monday, January 2, 2023
Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Jacob Sinkoff, Emergency Services Physician, Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. Steve Sauter & Joe Shaughnessy, Vice Presidents, Michigan Automotive Compressor, Inc. (MACI). Jim Dolson, US Staffing.9 AM and 11 AM. Replay from November 23. Monday on The...
fox2detroit.com
MSU student killed in hit-and-run in Oakland Township on holiday break
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit family is grieving the loss of a 22-year-old hit and killed in a hit-and-run in Oakland Township. Ben Kable was fatally injured, while the suspect is still being sought in the crash, which happened just before 6 a.m. on New Year's Day.
Jackson park monument vandalized with spray paint
A monument at Ella Sharp Park has been defaced with red spray paint.
Ann Arbor UPS driver saves the day for prospective University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As tears filled Janice Hall’s eyes looking at her broken down car, she saw Ann Arbor UPS driver, Donald Moorer, on his route. What came next was far beyond what she ever expected. Earlier this month, Hall and her nephew, Shaun Zoerner, were in Ann...
wlen.com
Vacant ProMedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian Catches Fire Saturday Morning
Adrian, MI – Three Lenawee County fire departments responded to a fire at the old ProMedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian just before 7am this morning. Adrian City Fire Captain, AJ Armstrong, talked to WLEN News just before 8am today about what happened at the vacant building. He said that...
Michigan doctor found dead, new home built for mother of triplets: Jackson headlines Dec. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – A Michigan doctor reported missing before Christmas was found dead in a frozen pond behind his home this week. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed. Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people...
Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily
Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
jtv.tv
Adult Education at Jackson Area Career Center Expands Options for Medical Programs
(December 31, 2022 10:43 AM) The Jackson Area Career Center’s Adult Career Education program is making it easier for people to reach their career goals and build professional skills related to the healthcare industry. Starting in January 2023, health career classes will be offered in various formats, including online,...
WLNS
Historic Jackson home trashed by renters
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Ogma’s Polish Fried Rice combines hibachi and Polish cuisine
JACKSON, MI – Ogma Brewing Co. touts itself as the best spot in Jackson to grab a great beer and some comfort food. Andrew Volk owns the brewery with brothers Troy and Kevin Craft. They opened for business in 2021, but for the first few weeks, food wasn’t on the menu.
‘Devastating loss’: 3 of 4 victims of Ohio Turnpike pileup identified
One of the four people killed in a massive pileup along the Ohio Turnpike on Friday, Dec. 23, was a 37-year-old Toledo woman expecting a child. Three of the victims have been identified.
HometownLife.com
Four family members killed in Christmas Eve crash in Ohio, including Brighton resident
SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio — A Christmas Eve crash on Interstate 75 in Ohio reportedly killed several people with area ties. According to troopers at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, a three-vehicle crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-75 near milepost 97 in Franklin Township. OSHP...
Comments / 0