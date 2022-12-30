ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

jtv.tv

Swihart Hustling to Raise Funds for Overseas Wrestling Trip

Hanover-Horton High School wrestler Danni Swihart, top, demonstrates a move against her sister, Drew, during a clinic last week at HHHS. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. (January 1, 2023 8:00 AM) It has been a while since Hanover-Horton High School wrestler Danni Swihart was apprehensive heading onto a mat.
HORTON, MI
jtv.tv

Women’s National Balloon Championships Coming to Jackson to Celebrate Jubilee 40th Anniversary

Balloons inflate at Ella Sharp Park during the 2022 Hot Air Jubilee. JTV Photo. (December 31, 2022 4:31 PM) The Jackson Hot Air Jubilee announced it will host the 2023 US Women’s Hot Air Balloon National Championship competition in conjunction with the Balloon Federation of America Hot Air Competition Division. The event will precede Hot Air Jubilee Weekend and run from July 16-21.
JACKSON, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker ruled out of College Football Playoff

It has not been a great night for the Michigan Wolverines. They just got some bad news too, as TE Luke Schoonmaker has been ruled out of the rest of the game. Schoonmaker make a nice long reception in the first half and came up hobbling with a shoulder injury. He tried to give it a go, but was unable to complete the rest of the game and was ruled out in the third quarter.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
echo-pilot.com

Maryland at Michigan odds, picks and predictions

The 21st-ranked Maryland Terrapins (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) visit Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines (7-5, 1-0) Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Maryland vs. Michigan odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. After a strong...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mediafeed.org

Michigan State University costs this much

Michigan State University is a four-year public university located in East Lansing, Michigan. The university offers certificates, as well as degrees ranging from bachelors to doctorates. Here’s the information you need to know about MSU—from admission requirements to the Michigan State acceptance rate, and from MSU tuition to financial aid stats, popular majors, and more.
EAST LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Monday, January 2, 2023

Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Jacob Sinkoff, Emergency Services Physician, Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. Steve Sauter & Joe Shaughnessy, Vice Presidents, Michigan Automotive Compressor, Inc. (MACI). Jim Dolson, US Staffing.9 AM and 11 AM. Replay from November 23. Monday on The...
JACKSON, MI
99.1 WFMK

Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily

Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Historic Jackson home trashed by renters

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan's First Gentleman. Skubick...
JACKSON, MI

