Porterville Recorder
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. (one, four, eight, three) ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
Porterville Recorder
BC-HKO--Prep Boys Hockey Poll
1. Wayzata 8-1-1 1 2. Minnetonka 8-1-0 2 Roseau, Eden Prairie, Chaska, Mounds View, Prior Lake, Shakopee, Duluth East, Lakeville North. Breck, Minneapolis, Kittson County Central, Mankato East/Loyola, Minneapolis, St. Paul Highland Park/Central, St. Cloud Cathedral, Thief River Falls, Chisago Lakes Area.
Porterville Recorder
Ski Report
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:25a 21 new powder machine groomed 42 - 42 base 38 of 48 trails, 79% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park — Wed 9:21a 28 new machine groomed 50 - 54 base 27 of 67 trails, 40% open, 4 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Porterville Recorder
At least 20 apartments damaged in latest California quake
RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — At least 20 apartments were damaged by the latest earthquake to rattle the region of Northern California where a stronger quake nearly two weeks ago killed two people and knocked homes off their foundations, authorities said Monday. The magnitude-5.4 aftershock struck at 10:35 a.m....
Porterville Recorder
5.4 earthquake hits California area damaged in earlier quake
RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — A moderate New Year's Day earthquake rattled the region of Northern California where a stronger quake nearly two weeks ago killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said. The earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck at 10:35 a.m. Sunday about 9...
