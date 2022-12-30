Read full article on original website
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Wednesday 01.04.23
SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING. CALL TO ORDER: Invocation and Pledges to the flags. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551.
William “Dub” Matheny
William “Dub” Matheny, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in Como, Texas. William was born on October 16, 1940, in Coleman, Texas, to parents, Horace and Tennessee Matheny. William is survived by his daughters, Teresa Moore and husband Christopher of Antlers, Oklahoma, Karen Dalton and husband Phillip...
Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
Hopkins County Records — Dec. 30, 2022
Debra Lanette Stinson, who is also known as Debra Lanette Stinson Stribling and Debbie Stribbling, and Ronald Bruce Stinson to Circle E. Western Store Inc.; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Daniel Keith Davis II to Alan Screws and Kim Screws; tract in the William Ewing survey. Amber Nichole Ford...
Unexpected windfall for Fannin County agencies
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County Commissioners Court is distributing just under $37,000 from unclaimed capital property credits across the county. Capital property credits are funds returned to customers by electric cooperatives. If unclaimed, counties can redistribute the funds. The Bonham Area Chamber of Commerce is set to receive...
Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 30)
Police made a traffic stop in the 500 block of Bonham with three occupants after spotting a defective brake light around 10:43 Thursday morning. A rear Passenger, Shellie Nicole Jumper, 47, of Paris, had an outstanding Possession of CS PG1>=1G<4G warrant from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. They booked Jumper into the Paris Jail.
New Officers For Camp County
Camp County swore the elected officials for their four-year terms, including (L-R) Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Lindley, County Clerk Sandra Knight, Treasurer Kim Pittman, and District Clerk Kelly Gunn on the front row. Pictured (L-R) in the back are Precinct 2 Commissioner Tommy Rozell, County Judge A.J. Mason, and Justice of the Peace Harold Kennington.
City Council To Consider Ordinances Setting New Sanitation Rates, Rezoning Request
Sulphur Springs City Council is slated Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, 2023, to consider two ordinances, one setting new sanitation rates and one which would rezone an East Shannon Road property to allow for residential development, and two 380 agreements. Service pins are slated to be awarded and an executive session to be held to discuss personnel and economic development matters.
HCSO: Duncanville Man Arrested In Winnsboro Confesses To Three CR 2402 Burglaries
A 27-year-old Duncanville man arrested Friday in Winnsboro confessed to three CR 2402 burglaries, according to sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Investigator Dennis Findley received a call at 3:44 p.m. Dec. 30, 2022, from a homeowner, who claimed a suspect vehicle from two previous burglaries had returned to their CR 2402 residence while they were out of town. Findley and deputies responded to the address of the CR 2402 burglary. Hopkins County Precinct 2 Constable John Beadle beat them there and reported tire tracks leading out of the property, possibly toward Winnsboro.
Hunt County Sheriff’s Department Earns “CART” Certification
On December 26, 2022, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received an exciting notification that Northeast Texas Child Abduction Response Team (CART) has become the third CART in Texas, the 32nd in the United States to become certified. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has participated in this law enforcement program for over ten years, with numerous children found and returned home.
Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas
Hopkins County Commissioners Court have called two meetings for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, one for routine business; and another so the court can attend and participate in the swearing in of elected and appointed county officials and approve their officials bond. The agendas for both sessions, which will be conducted...
Mt Pleasant Woman Faces Dallas Robbery Charge
Titus County arrested 29-year-old Jakysia Schianne Rodgers of Mt. Pleasant on a Smith County warrant for Aggravated Robbery. She’s in the Titus County jail instead of a $300,000 bond.
Driver crashes through Durant business
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A Durant business is picking up the pieces today. Around 5 p.m. Thursday evening, a car crashed through one of its offices. The driver, Brandon Son reportedly lost control of the car and slammed into the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance office off of 1st Avenue, next to Magnolia Cafe.
Gordonville woman arrested for hit and run
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The driver of a hit and run is facing charges. Tabatha Tarpley, 23, out of Gordonville, reportedly hit a car while driving in the 1700 block of South Mirick. Denison officers said Tarpley left the scene before they arrived. She was arrested less than half a mile...
November and December 2022 Grand Jury Indictments
The Hopkins County Grand Jury signed 12 indictments during the December 2022 session and 68 indictments during the November 2022 session, pushing those cases forward for prosecution. December 2022 Indictments. Named in the December indictments were eight individuals, including two men accused of two offenses each and one man accused...
Two Bryan Co. residents arrested for possession of meth
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) -A man and woman from Bryan County are in custody after Hugo Police made a traffic stop on West Jackson Street Friday. Forrest Perryman, 58 and Esperanza Hernandez, 31 were in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Parks said Hernandez gave a false name...
UPdate -One Teen Dead, Two Injured In Idabel Shooting
McCurtain County deputies and Idabel police responded to a report of a shooting early Saturday morning in the parking lot of David Beard’s Catfish and Steak Restaurant at 2501 Southeast Washington Street. Authorities say two groups of juveniles were fighting and one person fired a long gun into the air. Three teens got in a vehicle and attempted to leave, when the suspect then fired into the truck, killing one, seriously injuring one and grazing another youth. McCurtain Memorial Hospital officials say the victims were two 19- year-old males and one 14-year-old male. One suspect is in custody. The investigation is being handled by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Idabel PD, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, and the FBI.
Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead
IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – One teen is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Idabel, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and McCurtain Memorial Hospital. The Idabel Police Department and the Federal Beauru of Investigation have requested the...
Wood County Man Killed While Fleeing From Deputies Identified
The Department of Public Safety released the name of Justin K. Fitzgerald, 30 years old, of Mineola. A vehicle killed Fitzgerald on Hwy 80 near Mineola. He was running from Wood County Deputies at the time. The incident began when deputies responded to shots fired and set up a perimeter around a wooded area. Someone had broken into several houses. Deputies found his shoes and a 9mm handgun on the road where the vehicle hit him.
