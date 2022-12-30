McCurtain County deputies and Idabel police responded to a report of a shooting early Saturday morning in the parking lot of David Beard’s Catfish and Steak Restaurant at 2501 Southeast Washington Street. Authorities say two groups of juveniles were fighting and one person fired a long gun into the air. Three teens got in a vehicle and attempted to leave, when the suspect then fired into the truck, killing one, seriously injuring one and grazing another youth. McCurtain Memorial Hospital officials say the victims were two 19- year-old males and one 14-year-old male. One suspect is in custody. The investigation is being handled by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Idabel PD, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, and the FBI.

