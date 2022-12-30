Read full article on original website
Insane Mississippi State-Illinois Ending Was Heaven or Hell for Bettors
An all-time bad beat.
Mississippi State honors Mike Leach with awesome helmets
Mississippi State on Monday will play in their first game since Mike Leach died, and the Bulldogs are honoring the late head coach with custom helmets. Mississippi State replaced their usual block M school logo with a pirate flag and Leach’s initials. The team unveiled the helmets before they took on Illinois in the ReliaQuest... The post Mississippi State honors Mike Leach with awesome helmets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Players Brawl Following College Football Bowl Game On Monday
Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl came to a dramatic end just moments ago. Mississippi State beat Illinois 19-10 in the team's first game since Mike Leach's death. The Bulldogs kicked the game-winning field goal with four seconds left to take a 13-10 lead. Moments later, the MSU defense picked ...
No. 24 Mississippi State faces Illinois with heavy hearts
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mississippi State players and staff felt they knew what Mike Leach would want them to do following the Dec. 12 death of the Bulldogs coach due to complications from a heart condition: play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois. “It has been expressed and they understand that we are doing exactly what Coach Leach would want of us,” said Zach Arnett, who was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach three days after the death. “And that is to finish this season off, to stay focused on the game, to put in the work and prepare,” Arnett added. “There’s no better way for us to honor him and show our respect for him and his family than to go out there and play a complete game and compete like he would expect us to.” Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers is among a group of team leaders that have taken on additional roles for the 24th-ranked Bulldogs (8-4, No. 22 CFP) leading up to the matchup Monday with Illinois (8-4).
Illinois to honor Mike Leach during ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State
Illinois joins the majority of college football teams that have or will honor Mike Leach during bowl season. The Illini will have a special circumstance since their bowl game is the ReliaQuest Bowl against Leach’s team, Mississippi State. The Illini will wear the helmet sticker that’s commonly used around the SEC and across college football: “MIKE” with a cowbell in place of the i.
Look: Mike Leach Tribute On Field Is Going Viral Monday
A tribute to former Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is on the field at Raymond James Stadium. Mississippi State is set to take on Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday afternoon and a tribute to Leach can be seen from the 20-yard line to the 30-yard line. A "MIKE" is painted onto the field, though a cowbell is in place for the letter "i."
Bulldogs Fall For First Time At Home
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's basketball fell to 1-1 in the SEC Sunday night after dropping a heartbreaker to Ole Miss, 61-50. The Bulldogs started the night on a 7-0 run and won the first frame, 15-11. Following the opening quarter, Ole Miss outscored the Bulldogs 50-35. State shot 35% from the floor, 23% from behind the arc and 50% from the free throw line. Ole Miss shot 42% from the field and 23% from the 3-point range.
ReliaQuest Bowl Odds: Mississippi State vs. Illinois prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/2/2023
The SEC and Big Ten clash on the football field as the Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Illinois Fighting Illini. Join us for our College Football odds series where our Mississippi State-Illinois prediction and pick will be revealed. Fresh off of an 8-4 season that saw the Bulldogs defeat...
Ole Miss puts its momentum on the line Sunday in Starkville
The Ole Miss women's basketball team had a terrific 2022. There was an NCAA Tournament berth and their 12-2 start to the 2022-2023 season, including a barn-rash whipping of Auburn in their SEC opener, has built quite a buzz around head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin's squad. Now it's time to get...
Two arrested for Starkville shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Starkville announce officers made two arrests in connection with a Thursday night shooting. Jaleen Young, 22, of Columbus, is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a house. Ladarius Jordan, 16, of Starkville, is only charged with aggravated assault. Police say Young and...
Local girls subject of Endangered/Missing Child Alert found; parents face charges
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of three children who were the subject of a statewide alert face kidnapping charges. Austin and Chelsey Payne are accused of kidnapping their children Hazelie, Eden and Willow Payne. The state of Mississippi issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on Wednesday. Pontotoc County Chief Investigator...
Mississippi police searching for escaped suspect with handcuffs on and shoes off
Mississippi police are on a manhunt for a suspect that fled officers with handcuffs still on and his shoes off. Columbus police are looking for Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields, who officers were placing under custody and putting in a police squad car to be detained when he fled officers.
Police: Suspect arrested after reportedly robbing Mississippi bank, leading officers on high-speed chase
One man has been arrested after reportedly robbing a Mississippi bank and then leading officers on a high-speed chase. Police report that officers responded to the report of a holdup at the Renasant Bank in Verona. The robbery reportedly occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. Rangers on the Natchez Trace...
Neshoba County crash kills one
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to a Mississippi Highway Patrol press release, a single-car crash on Highway 482 in Neshoba County killed one person around 10 A.M. on Sunday morning. The release states, a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 21-year-old Breanne Mingo of Philadelphia, MS, traveled west on Highway 482...
Verona bank robbery suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Tupelo
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. Officers responded to the Renasant Bank on Raymond Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Friday after someone reported the holdup. Chief Marsenio Nunn says rangers on the Natchez Trace...
Webster County Sheriff’s Office asks for meat donations
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is looking to offer their inmates quality food within their food budget. They are asking for venison and pork donations. Sheriff David Gore said a meat donation from your day of hunting or deep freezer along with the...
